Bernard Hill sadly passed away earlier this month at the age of 79. The renowned English-born actor has hundreds of credits under his belt, but he's likely best known for his portrayal of Captain Smith in Titanic and his iconic turn as King Théoden in The Lord of the Rings. When reminiscing on the characters from Peter Jackson's original trilogy, it's easy to gravitate toward the leading members of the Fellowship as the figures who convey the core themes.

That's entirely valid; Frodo (Elijah Wood), Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Gandalf (Ian McKellen), and, perhaps most of all, Samwise (Sean Astin) each embody the deepest aspects of J.R.R. Tolkien's story. Every character elegantly carries their weight, ultimately, as all great writing should mandate. That said, Bernard Hill's Théoden holds a special place in the films, and there's no better time than now to pay tribute to Hill's performance and dig deeper into how Théoden breathes life into the humanity of The Lord of the Rings.

Bernard Hill's Théoden Faces the Ultimate Tragedy in 'The Two Towers'

Even having only appeared in two out of three films, Théoden carried some of the most resonantly human beats of the narrative, delivered through Hill's impeccable skill and with some of the films' most impactful lines. His story begins with tragedy in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. When we meet Théoden, he is gripped by a spell from Saruman (Christopher Lee), and his kingdom of Rohan has fallen under dark times. Gandalf, Aragorn, Legolas (Orlando Bloom), and Gimli (John Rhys-Davies), recently separated from their Fellowship companions, have stopped on the journey at the halls of Edoras, where Gandalf the White promptly frees Théoden from the enchantment. The relief is swiftly vanquished, however, as Théoden is informed that his only child, Théodred (Paris Howe Strewe), was killed in an Orc ambush while he was lost in Saruman's magic.

"No parent should have to bury their child," Théoden said softly, standing with Gandalf over the grave of his son. Left now with only his niece, Éowyn (Miranda Otto), and nephew, Éomer (Karl Urban), Theoden's direct bloodline has halted. The proud, self-sufficient people of Rohan have been without a functioning king for some time, and the corruption of Saruman led to the banishment of Éomer and his Rohirrim warriors. The defenses of Rohan are weak, and Saruman's army is encroaching. While Gandalf sets out in an attempt to retrieve Éomer and the Rohirrim, the refugees of Rohan flee to Helm's Deep.

Despite His Enormous Loss, King Théoden Leads His People

Théoden was set up to have every right to seclude himself and give up on the world. Moreover, as felt and uttered by nearly everyone seeking refuge in Helm's Deep, the odds were severely stacked against them. All the same, Théoden remained steadfast. Rohan valiantly resisted Isengard, and The Battle of Helm's Deep was won — and not before Hill let out his famous war cry, "Forth Eorlingas!" — a sound that will forever be ingrained in the memory of every Lord of the Rings devotee.

When Gondor, Rohan's neighboring kingdom of men, is the next to face evil's siege in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Théoden continues his righteous path. "Gondor calls for aid," he's alerted, after the famous Beacons of Minas Tirith sequence. "And Rohan will answer," Théoden returns. Every ounce of Théoden is covered in honor, integrity, and an unwavering devotion to doing right by the people of the world, even if it comes with a heavy cost.

Bernard Hill's 'The Return of the King' Performance Is a Franchise Standout

Close

In The Return of the King, Hill's unique sensibility is put on full display, serving some of the most touching scenes along with what is undeniably among the greatest speeches in film history. From the harrowing defense of Helm's Deep to the salvation of Gondor, Théoden represents humanity's perseverance against terrible odds, all while retaining love and compassion amid mortality. No relationship better embodies this love than the bond between Théoden and Éowyn. Before Aragorn parts ways with the people of Rohan, Éowyn all but outright confesses her love for him. "I cannot give you what you seek," Aragorn responds, mercifully squashing her hope.

In the following scene, Théoden approaches Éowyn to inform her that he's charged the people of Rohan to follow her rule in succession "if the battle goes ill." Éowyn stands stoicly and broken. "What other duty would you have me do, my lord?" she replies. Next, Bernard Hill offers a moment so soft and understated that it could otherwise get lost in the epic, if not for Hill's masterful way of speaking directly to the heart. "Duty?" he wonders aloud back. "No. I would have you smile again... not grieve for those whose time has come." It's impossible, now, to watch this without imagining Hill speaking to all of us who miss him dearly. In fact, in a recent tribute to the late actor, co-star Billy Boyd said, "I don’t think anyone spoke Tolkien’s words as great as Bernard did."

The Battle of Pelennor Fields follows, which is forever bolstered by Théoden's triumphant speech that turned the tide of the war. Hill's passing may make it more painful to witness him perform Théoden's death at the latter end of the battle, but it can also be accepted as a gift. In a beautiful resolution to Théoden's arc, he uses his final breaths to comfort Éowyn. "I know your face," he says, mirroring his first words to her upon emerging from Saruman's spell. "You have to let me go." Although we have to let you go from this world, Bernard Hill, there's solace to be found in the lasting grace you offered in life.

