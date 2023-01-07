Ahead of the movie's release, Kreischer will perform an exclusive event which will be livestreamed across 1,000+ theaters.

Sony Pictures has set the release date for Legendary Pictures’ The Machine inspired by comedian Bert Kreischer’s real-life experience. The feature, which is directed by Peter Atencio of The Twilight Zone fame, is set to hit theaters on May 26.

The action comedy is set 23 years after the original story which inspired it and finds Kreischer facing a familial crisis with the arrival of his estranged father. Things take a turn when the ghost of his booze-soaked past arrives as a murderous mobster hellbent on kidnapping him back to the motherland to atone for his crimes. Together, he and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self in the midst of a war between a sociopathic crime family while they attempt to find common ground.

The movie's plot follows an infamous stand-up routine by Kreischer, based on his life in college. As his story goes, while in college, Kreischer randomly picked a

Russian language class meaning to pick a Spanish language class. However, when he realized his mistake, the professor was desperate to keep students and would not let him drop the class. So he eventually plans a semester in Russia where he forms a bond with several Russian mobsters with the only words in the language he knew, "I am the Machine." One day on a drunken escapade, Kreischer and the mobsters robbed every person on a train ride and the movie picks up 23 years later in the aftermath of it.

Image via Legendary Pictures

RELATED: 'The Machine': Cast, Trailer, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far

Before the movie comes out, Kreischer will perform an exclusive live pre-show event in Los Angeles on May 25 at 6:00pm PST at a theater location to be announced. Furthermore, the pre-show will be simultaneously cast across 1,000+ theaters across the nation and will be followed by the first preview screening of the film. Atencio directs with a screenplay by Kevin Biegel and Scotty Landes which is based on Kreischer’s stand-up routine, as mentioned.

The feature casts Kreischer as himself, Mark Hamill as his father, Jimmy Tatro as younger Bert, and Iva Babić as the murderous mobster. Other cast members include Robert Maaser, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jessica Gabor, Rita Bernard Shaw, Nikola Đuričko, Oleg Taktarov, Amelie Villers, and Mercedes de la Cruz. The Machine is produced by Kreischer, Atencio, Cale Boyter, Judi Marmel, and LeeAnn Kreischer. While Jay Ashenfelter and Philip Waley serve as executive producers.

The Machine hits theaters on May 26, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on May 25. You can check out the teaser below: