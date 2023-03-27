In the old days of network television, a series reaching 100 episodes was a momentous occasion because it meant the show qualified for syndication. It was also impressive that any show could reach such a milestone, especially as the so-called Golden Age of Television began and competition became fiercer.

Shows used to pull out all the stops for their 100th episodes. Some chose to make it coincide with a character's achievement; others used it to bring back familiar faces and take a trip down memory lane. However, the best 100th episodes are the ones that use the occasion to celebrate themselves and their fandom while still advancing the storyline significantly.

10 "The One Hundredth" — 'Friends' (1994-2004)

Friends is an icon of '90s television and among the most important and influential shows in history. Its 100th episode centers around the long-awaited birth of Phoebe's triplets and her struggle with letting go once it's time to say goodbye.

Phoebe-centric episodes are few and far between. However, "The One Hundredth" proves that's a mistake, with Lisa Kudrow delivering one of her most sincere and compelling performances. The five other friends also get storylines, but Phoebe is the episode's true star, as she should. "The One Hundredth" might not be among Friends' most underrated episodes, but it is usually overlooked, which is, quite frankly, a mistake.

9 "Invasion" — 'Arrow' (2012-2020)

Arrow was a major turning point for The CW. The Green Arrow-focused show premiered at the height of gritty superhero projects, capturing the vibe to a tee, albeit in a CW way. The show began the Arrowverse and elevated Green Arrow's profile, and while it slowly deteriorated throughout the years, it was a great CW show for its first four seasons.

The show's 100th episode was part of the larger crossover "Invasion;" however, it still worked as a standalone episode of Arrow. The episode was the ultimate celebration of the show's history, bringing back old characters by using a "what if" scenario that shows Oliver (Stephen Amell) about to marry Laurel (Katie Cassidy). "Invasion" excels as part of a crossover as a callback to previous Arrow seasons, satisfying every fan watching.

8 "What A Difference A Day Makes" — 'Grey's Anatomy' (2005-)

Grey's Anatomy is well-known for its over-the-top drama and increasingly ludicrous premises. However, the show chooses restraint and heartfelt emotion for its 100th episode, "What a Difference a Day Makes." The plot focuses on doctor Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), who experiences hallucinations leading her to realize she has a tumor in her brain.

Although every major character gets something to do, the episode belongs to Izzie. Her deceased lover, Denny, returns for the occasion, and the hour ends with her wedding to Alex Karev. "What a Difference a Day Makes" ends on a bleak yet somehow uplifting note, but the hour itself is a fitting celebration of a show famous for its bittersweet tone.

7 "Wedding Bell Blues" — 'Gilmore Girls' (2000-2007)

The beloved CW dramedy Gilmore Girls centered its 100th episode around Richard and Emily's second wedding. Amy Sherman-Palladino and the writers kicked the drama up to 11 by featuring a drunk Christopher (David Sutcliffe), Rory (Alexis Bledel), and Logan (Matt Czuchry) getting hot and heavy in the back room and the biggest deterioration of Lorelai and Emily's relationship yet.

"Wedding Bell Blues" excels because it feels like a true milestone for the show. Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop deliver expectedly incredible performances as their characters reach a turning point, while the show's usually quirky and lighthearted vibe rises to a boiling point of drama, unlike anything fans had seen before.

6 "Girls Versus Suits" — 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

The acclaimed sitcom How I Met Your Mother reached its 100th episode in its fifth season and celebrated with music and dance. "Girls Versus Suits" sees Ted coming closer than ever to meeting the elusive Mother, while Barney must choose between sleeping with a sexy bartender or wearing his beloved suits.

Like most of the show's episodes, "Girls Versus Suits" is a brilliant showcase for Neil Patrick Harris and a celebration of the fans that made HIMYM a cultural phenomenon. The Mother plot sees more advance than ever. The musical number at the end is a joyous and absurd but irresistible riot, with Harris confirming his status as one of Hollywood's best triple threats.

5 "Sweet Seymour Skinner's Baadasssss Song" — 'The Simpsons' (1989)

The long-running animated sitcom The Simpsons reached its 100th episode back in 1994. Curiously, it focused on Seymour Skinner (Harry Shearer), of all characters, who gets fired after another incident at school. Feeling guilty, Bart (Nancy Cartwright) attempts to help Skinner get his job back, bonding with him in the process.

Perhaps that's what makes "Sweet Seymour Skinner's Baadasssss Song" so unique and special. It feels original and implausible, with Bart and Skinner finding common ground despite their numerous and notorious differences. The final scene is one of the most honest in the show's lengthy run, proving that The Simpsons can do heartfelt emotion as easily as subversive comedy.

4 "I'm a Little Bit Country" — 'South Park' (1997-)

The notoriously offensive animated comedy South Park has no shortage of great episodes. Its 100th chapter, "I'm a Little Bit Country," aired in 2003 and used the show's trademark scathing and provocative humor to offer poignant commentary about the USA's political and societal situation.

"I'm a Little Bit Country" sees the four main characters (voiced by Trey Parker and Matt Stone) joining an anti-war protest to skip school, only to find themselves on opposite sides of the argument. Airing at the beginning of the War on Iraq, "I'm a Little Bit Country" might not offer a definitive condemnation, but it sure ridicules the situation using the irony and enthusiasm that fills all of South Park's best episodes.

3 "My Way Home" — 'Scrubs' (2001-2010)

Scrubs might not be regarded among the all-time best sitcoms, but it might be. Offbeat and hilarious, the show marched to the beat of its drum, featuring a unique brand of humor that made it a consistent hit throughout eight of its nine seasons.

The show's 100th episode, "My Way Home," uses The Wizard of Us to tell a poignant story that perfectly utilizes the show's medical setting with humor and delicacy. "My Way Home" is funny, heartfelt, and meaningful, delivering an emotional and impactful story that ranks among the show's finest and most thematically rich episodes.

2 "100" — '30 Rock' (2006-2013)

Tina Fey's genius sitcom 30 Rock is one of the definitive shows of the noughties. Witty and hilarious, 30 Rock deserves every bit of praise it constantly receives, with the show's 100th episode — aptly titled "100" — acting as the perfect proof.

"100" is sentimental and unforgettable, featuring cameos from Tom Hanks and Michael Keaton and a storyline that embraces the show's meta setting and the singularity of its overwhelming success. Elevated by the cast at the top of their game, "100" is among 30 Rock's finest outings and the ideal example of what a 100 episode should be.

1 "The Gift" — 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

The iconic supernatural show Buffy the Vampire Slayer gave audiences its fair share of memorable episodes. Its 100th chapter, "The Gift," also serves as the Season 5 finale, adding significance to an already momentous hour of television. The plot follows the Scooby Gang as they face Glory, who wants to tear down the walls between dimensions and unleash an Apocalypse.

"The Gift" is a riveting and ambitious hour of television, bolstered by Sarah Michelle Gellar's stellar performance as the now-iconic and badass Buffy. With crucial moments that would have major repercussions and some of the show's most stunning visuals, "The Gift" is everything a 100th episode should be and more.

