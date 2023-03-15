In musical theater terms, an "11 o'clock number" is a song that comes near the end of a musical, meant to be a showstopping showcase for a character. It's not necessarily the final number in the show, but it needs to happen late in the third act; in other words, it's one last chance for a character to bring the audience to their feet.

Movie musicals have delivered many great 11 o'clock numbers throughout history. From Judy Garland serenading her family in Meet Me in St. Louis to Lady Gaga breaking everyone's hearts in A Star Is Born, these 11 o'clock numbers are among the most memorable and iconic moments of their respective musical films.

11 "Tightrope" From 'The Greatest Showman' (2017)

The Greatest Showman stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Michelle Williams and tells a highly fictionalized story of P.T. Barnum's circus. Williams plays Charity Barnum, the long-suffering wife of Jackman's protagonist.

The soundtrack is far better than the movie, and "Tightrope" might be its most underrated song. Softly sung by Williams, "Tightrope" is a torch song where she confirms her loyalty to Barnum. Arriving late into the third act, the song reaffirms Charity's love for her absent husband, confirms Williams' singing talents, and adds some much-needed layers to her character that might not take her out of the "faithful wife" territory but makes her more compelling.

10 "Come To Your Senses" From 'Tick, Tick... BOOM!' (2021)

Lin Manuel Miranda directs Andrew Garfield in his Oscar-nominated turn as Jonathan Larson in the 2021 musical Tick, Tick... BOOM! The story centers on Larson's attempts to write and stage an ambitious musical as he approaches thirty and struggles with his life choices. Vanessa Hudgens and Alexandra Shipp co-star as his leading actress and girlfriend, respectively.

Although the film belongs entirely to Garfield — Hudgens and Shipp get a much-needed showcase with the musical's 11 o'clock number, "Come to Your Senses." Framed as an imaginary duet between the characters, the song is a turning point for Larson as he realizes he must fight for his relationships. Hudgens and Shipp's voices perfectly complement each other, producing a memorable and powerful song that audiences won't soon forget.

9 "The Winner Takes It All" From 'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

Mamma Mia! stars Meryl Streep leading a massive cast including Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Amanda Seyfried. The plot centers on a young bride who invites her mother's former lovers to her wedding, hoping to discover which of the three is her birth father.

Based on the timeless catalog of the iconic Swedish band ABBA, Mamma Mia! is a modern classic. The film is also a powerful showcase for Streep's vocals, with the actress having several solos throughout. However, her finest hour is "The Winner Takes It All," the 11 o'clock number where she confronts her feelings for her one true love. Thanks to Streep's emotional vocals and ABBA's melancholy lyrics, "The Winner Takes It All" is a triumph on every level.

8 "New York, New York" From 'New York, New York' (1977)

Martin Scorsese's 1977 musical drama New York, New York stars Oscar-winners Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli. The film chronicles the relationship between Jimmy and Francine, a saxophone player and band singer whose marriage disintegrates before they achieve stardom.

Minnellii's powerhouse vocals take the lead in the film's theme, also titled "New York, New York." Now a staple of pop culture, the song perfectly encapsulates the film's themes, with Minnelli's one-of-a-kind voice adding a mighty hand to enhance the already powerful vocals. New York, New York might not be among Scorsese's all-time best movies, but its final song is legendary all by itself.

7 "I Know Where I've Been" From 'Hairspray' (2007)

2007's Hairspray stars one of the best and most energetic ensembles of the noughties. The film tells the story of Tracy Turnblad, a plus-sized teenager, and dancer in the famous Corny Collins Show, who becomes an overnight sensation and helps the Black community to fight segregation.

Oscar-nominee Queen Latifah plays "Motormouth" Maybelle Stubbs, host of "Negro Day" on the Corny Collins Show and the owner of a record shop. Maybelle sings the musical's most emotional number, "I Know Where I've Been," a gospel-style song that reflects on her community's struggles but ends on a hopeful note about the future. Enhanced by Latifah's sincere vocals, the song becomes the film's highlight, an anthemic ode to strength, resilience, and hope.

6 "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" From 'La La Land' (2016)

Damien Chazelle's Oscar-winning musical La La Land stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as an aspiring actress and a struggling jazz player who find love in Los Angeles. Featuring original songs and an unforgettable score, La La Land is both an ode and a cautionary tale about fame.

It might be unfair to say Stone won her Oscar solely for "Audition," but the number surely cemented her victory. Tenderly sung by Stone at a turning point for her character, "Audition" is an ode to dreams and the price people pay for having them. "Audition" might not be La La Land's most famous song, but it's certainly the most affecting, not to mention a tour-de-force showcase for Stone.

5 "A Boy Like That/I Have A Love" From 'West Side Story' (1961)

A modern adaptation of Romeo & Juliet, the 1961 classic West Side Story is among the best stage-to-screen musical adaptations. It follows the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, centering on the doomed romance between Tony, a member of the Jets, and Maria, the sister of the Sharks' leader.

The musical is full of unforgettable numbers, but "A Boy Like That/I Have a Love" is the most powerful. A confrontation between Maria and her friend and confidant, Anita, the song begins with Anita's angry accusations against Maria's love for Tony before turning into a soft confession of Maria's love. Blending power with emotion, the duet is a pivotal moment for both characters as they find common ground in the film's strongest theme: love.

4 "I'll Never Love Again" From 'A Star Is Born' (2018)

Lady Gaga made a successful and Oscar-nominated transition to movies with Bradley Cooper's retelling of the classic A Star is Born. The film follows the blossoming romance between famous country rock star Jackson Maine and Ally, an up-and-coming singer. As his career declines and hers rises, their relationship suffers because of his alcoholism.

A tearjerker from beginning to end, A Star is Born is a tour de force for Gaga as a singer and performer. The film's final song, "I'll Never Love Again," features a shattered Ally quite literally singing her heart out. Thanks to Gaga's intense vocals and emotional performance, "I'll Never Fall Again" is the perfect ending to a film that somehow manages to update a well-known classic.

3 "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" From 'Meet Me In St. Louis' (1944)

The iconic Judy Garland stars in 1944's musical romance Meet Me in St. Louis. The plot centers on four sisters who deal with life and love in turn-of-the-century St. Louis. Garland plays Esther Smith, the second daughter who finds love in her next-door neighbor, John Truett.

RELATED: 10 Most Memorable Musicals From Hollywood's Golden Age

The film includes several songs that would become Garland staples, including "The Trolley Song." However, its most memorable song is the 11 o'clock number, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas." Imbued with a unique mix of melancholy and hope that only Garland could've achieved, "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" is a sorrowful but ultimately encouraging tune that will have audiences reaching for the tissues.

2 "Funny Girl" From 'Funny Girl' (1968)

Hello gorgeous, indeed. Barbra Streisand won an Oscar for her now-iconic portrayal of Fanny Brice in the 1968 film adaptation of Funny Girl. The biopic tells the life of theater and film star Fanny Brice, centering on her early rise to fame and her romance with entrepreneur and gambler Nicky Arnstein.

In a musical full of legendary songs, the titular tune might not be the most beloved. However, "Funny Girl" is the musical's thesis put into song, with Streisand delivering a richly emotional interpretation of the sorrowful song. By that point in the film, audiences have already heard Streisand's thunderous voice in all its might; "Funny Girl" is Streisand at her most controlled, delivering a passionate reflection on her failed marriage.

1 "Cabaret" From 'Cabaret' (1972)

Liza Minnelli won her Oscar for her flawless portrayal of Sally Bowles in Bob Fosse's Cabaret. Set in 1931's Berlin, the film tells the story of a cabaret singer who falls for a British academic against the Nazi's rise to power.

The title song is the second-to-last number in the film. Sally, out of her romantic relationship and happy with her life as a cabaret singer, sings an ode to freedom, life, and love, delivering a showstopping number that ranks as one of the all-time best in musicals. Elevated by Minnelli's spectacular voice and with some of the most profound lyrics ever uttered on screen, "Cabaret" is the very definition of a great 11 o'clock number.

