The 1990s was the decade that gifted us with grunge rock, Beanie Babies, pogs, and the Macarena. But that wasn't all, as the '90s also provided us with some of the most iconic horror movies of all time: Misery, The Blair Witch Project, The Sixth Sense, and many more. And we didn't just get great movies, we also got great movie posters! The 90s were responsible for a number of great additions to the horror-movie-poster canon, and here are some of the very best.

Candyman (1992)

Where would the horror genre be without the skeptic, the one who doesn't believe the myths and legends until they release hell on earth? In Bernard Rose's 1992 film, that quite real legend happens to be the Candyman (Tony Todd), a murderous, shadowy figure with a hook for a hand who appears when his name is said five times in a mirror. The poster captures the elements of the film perfectly, with the image of a bee (part and parcel with the Candyman) crawling over an eyeball instantly generating the creeps, before one even realizes that the pupil of the eyeball is the silhouette of the Candyman himself.

The Haunting (1999)

A sprawling estate in Massachusetts hosts a group of insomniacs who have volunteered for an overnight study. Now any good study has variables, but the paranormal activity tied to the home's past is a fairly crappy controlled variable. The poster for The Haunting makes the estate seem alive, a living character itself, with a searing stare and an eerie glow that looks like green, unkempt hair.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

An iconic poster for an iconic film. It's deceivingly simple, the face of protagonist Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) with her mouth covered by a death's head hawkmoth, the calling card of Buffalo Bill (Ted Levine). But if you look at it closer, there's some very interesting elements at play. There is a division of light and dark, yin and yang, with the light on the left and the dark on the right, suggesting the relationship that exists between Starling and Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Further to that, it almost looks like it could be two separate people facing each other.

Cape Fear (1991)

Perhaps the worst thing a defense lawyer can have is a conscience, like the one that brought Sam Bowden (Nick Nolte) to bury evidence that may have lessened the sentence for his client, Max Cady (Robert De Niro), found guilty of the sexual assault and battery of a 16-year-old girl. Now 14 years later, Cady is out of prison and maybe -- just maybe -- a little grumpy about it, relentlessly hounding the lawyer and his family. It's the eyes of De Niro on the Cape Fear poster that catch your attention and what elevates this poster above the norm. The stare is in equal parts unnerving, penetrating, hateful, and sinister, capturing the full essence of the character.

Graveyard Shift (1990)

The setting: a dark, foreboding textile mill, with a cemetery next door and a large infestation of rats. The employee turnover rate is astoundingly high. Not from workers quitting or getting fired, mind you. More a result of being lunch for the large creature under the factory. The poster seemingly has nothing to do with the film at all, really, but on the other hand it says everything about it. The hard hat with the light suggests working underground. The skull, as it usually does, suggests death. Truthfully? A smiling, one-eyed skull wearing a helmet with a light pointed right at you is just freaking awesome.

Scream (1996)

Two things stand out in the poster for Scream, the satirical horror film that rejuvenated the slasher film. The first is the image of the girl in the background, a close-up that captures a moment that's present in almost every slasher film -- that moment when a character walks into a room to find another character's hacked-up, bloody body. It's that moment of stark realization, when the eyes open wide and the hand instinctively goes to the mouth to cover the scream. The second thing that stands out is something you don't realize until after you've seen the film: the fact that actress Drew Barrymore is a larger presence on the poster than the other actors in the film, a deceptively clever way to make -- decades-old spoiler alert! -- the death of her character in the opening act that much more impactful.

Tremors (1990)

The poster for the horror-comedy Tremors brilliantly draws a parallel to another film, one that has a poster image which already evokes an innate fear with a large portion of moviegoers: Jaws. So before even going in to see the film, the public already has a general awareness of what the film is about. An unseen monster below the surface ready to strike, giving the marketing team a huge advantage going in, while the sunlight suggests a lighter take on the material.

Army of Darkness (1992)

After the events of Evil Dead II, hero Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) and his Oldsmobile find themselves in 1300 A.D., where he is captured and thrown into a pit with a Deadite. Faster than you can say "klaatu barada nikto," Ash dispatches the demon and escapes the pit, prompting the Wise Man (Ian Abercrombie) to proclaim him the Chosen One, the one who will retrieve the Necronomicon. It's a horror comedy of the highest degree, and the poster reflects that, featuring a chest-baring Campbell posing as a mythical warrior, with a weapon in his hand (or, really, a weapon as his hand) and a damsel in distress at his feet, as he stands atop his Olds ready to take on the Deadites. It parodies the poster for Conan the Barbarian and others of its ilk, exaggerated to an absurd degree.

Dead Alive (1992)

The fourth feature from director Peter Jackson, the first of two on this list, is a horrific, darkly comic, blood-filled film, which kicks off with a bite from a Sumatran rat-monkey and ends with a gory, zombie-killing bloodbath at the hands of a lawnmower. Dead Alive is as crazy as it sounds, with a poster that's instantly memorable: unique, a little unnerving, and plenty weird, which depicts both the alive and the dead inside.

Popcorn (1991)

A group of seven film students puts on an all-night horror-thon at an old theater. Nope, six students. Five? Now it's four ... looks like deranged filmmaker Lanyard Gates (Matt Falls) has come back fifteen years after killing his family on the theater stage, or at least it seems like he has. And wouldn't you know it? The killer is a master of disguise as well. Hence, the poster, a figure of death holding a mask, telegraphing the killer's motif in plain sight.

The Frighteners (1996)

Frank Bannister (Michael J. Fox) can see, hear, and communicate with ghosts, so he makes a few friends in the spirit world, has them "possess" a house, and then he shows up to drive them out. The ghosts have some fun, Bannister makes some coin. But when a Grim Reaper-like spirit begins killing people, Bannister realizes that he may be the only one to stop the murders. The poster for the second Peter Jackson film on this list is basic, but spooky, a malevolent spirit pushing its way through a membranous curtain between the living and the dead can still give you chills.

The People Under the Stairs (1991)

"In every neighborhood there is one house that adults whisper about and children cross the street to avoid" reads the tagline for The People Under the Stairs, and director Wes Craven is only too happy to show what happens inside those houses. The skull on the movie poster may catch your attention at first, but it's the pitch-perfect tagline that really does the trick.