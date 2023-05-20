There isn't an underdog title from the best of the 1990s. IMDb's Top 250 left almost no genre stone unturned as reviewers gave high praise to war features, a science fiction classic, serial killer thrillers and more. With mind-blowing twists and Oscar sweeps, the top ten of the 90s did not disappoint audiences. Viewers were enthralled with these big-budget productions and thought-provoking humanity pieces, the characters becoming immortalized forever in cinematic history.

The 90s utilized industry heavy-hitters from star power performances to masterful directors behind the lenses. From historical premises to page-to-screen adaptations, many—if not all—of these features built genre foundations for the next decades to utilize, inspiring a new generation of filmmakers.

10 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

IMDb Rating: #23 - 8.6/10

Setting the stage for 21st Century war films like Hacksaw Ridge, Dunkirk, 1917, and other big-budget features, Saving Private Ryan is the highest-rated war movie on the Top 250 of any decade. Set against the brutality of World War II just after Normandy, Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) leads his troop behind enemy lines in search of Private James Ryan (Matt Damon) whose three brothers were killed in action.

At the helm of this combat feature is Steven Spielberg. The film is carefully crafted to ensure that each man in Captain Miller's troop endures a personal journey where strength, honor, courage, and fear are tested. With 11 Oscar nominations, Spielberg was rewarded with the Best Director statue among the five total wins.

9 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

IMDb Rating: #22 - 8.6/10

Serving up Oscar-worthy performances, The Silence of the Lambs is a masterclass in psychological thrillers. Based on the novels by Thomas Harris, F.B.I. trainee Clarice Starling (Jodi Foster) enlists the help of incarcerated cannibal psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) to catch a new serial killer who skins his victims.

An atypical movie to be released on Valentine's Day, this top-rated movie reminded viewers that good filmmaking can exist in the horror genre after a few decades of campy slasher films. It swept the Oscars as one of the few movies in history to sweep the "Big Five" with wins for Best Actor (Hopkins), Best Actress (Foster), Best Director (Jonathan Demme), Best Adapted Screenplay (Ted Tally), and Best Picture.

8 'Se7en' (1995)

IMDb Rating: #19 - 8.6/10

One of the best twists and casting reveals of all time comes from this crime thriller. In a game of cat and mouse, rookie detective Mills (Brad Pitt) and veteran Somerset (Morgan Freeman) hunt a sadistic killer committing crimes motivated by the seven deadly sins. Despite earning a spot on the Top-Rated list, David Fincher's Se7enonly earned one Oscar nomination—Best Film Editing.

It's a legendary film that earned a staple spot in the horror, thriller, and crime genres. Se7en layers the right amount of gore and grim visuals with storytelling and pacing. Pitt and Freeman give stellar performances up until the final frames with a twist that audiences never saw coming.

7 'Goodfellas' (1990)

IMDb Rating: #17 - 8.7/10

A dynamite combination of directing, acting, and mafia storytelling, Goodfellas ranks well among the best of the best. It's the story of Henry Hill, an American mobster who's oblivious to the pain he causes as he rises within the ranks of the mob. Based on the novel Wiseguy by Nicholas Pileggi, director Martin Scorsese brings the real-life mafia man to life with casting Ray Liotta.

Co-starring Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro, Goodfellas is a heavy-hitter gangster movie that is considered a crucial installment in the height of Scorsese's career. Of its six Oscar nominations, Pesci was the only one to take home a win for his Best Supporting Actor nomination.

6 'The Matrix' (1999)

IMDb Rating: #16 - 8.7/10

Besides launching Keanu Reeves into stardom, The Matrixis technical filmmaking at its best. Set in a futuristic world, a computer hacker named Neo (Reeves) is introduced to a forbidden underground world where the reality of society comes into question as he discovers it's an elaborate deception created by corrupt cyber-intelligence.

It's far fetching, but the sci-fi audiences adored the franchise that blossomed from the imaginative minds of directors Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski. Winning all four of its Oscar nominations, The Matrix remains the best installation in the four-movie series.

5 'Fight Club' (1999)

IMDb Rating: #12 - 8.7/10

A wild ride into the depths of boredom and insomnia, Fight Club is an audience favorite. Edward Norton stars as a man suffering from depression and insomnia and isn't quite sure what to expect when he meets soap salesman Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt). The pair form an underground club where the only objective is for men to fight each other as a way to combat their mundane lives.

The infamous reveal at the end of this dark dramedy went down in cinematic history alongside some of the best in the business on IMDb's Top 250. Aside from the premise and skilled storytelling, Fight Club is technically beautiful from its production design to Oscar-nominated sound editing.

4 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

IMDb Rating: #11 - 8.8/10

Forrest Gump is the ultimate tour guide through American history. As he waits on a bus stop bench, kind-hearted Forrest (Tom Hanks) reflects on his life and love for his childhood sweetheart Jenny (Robin Wright), all against the backdrop of historic events like the Kennedy assassination, the Vietnam War, and the Watergate Scandal.

The role gave Hanks his second career Best Actor win among the film's impressive 13 Oscar nominations and six total wins. Wright's performance opposite him was beautiful despite not earning a nomination herself. Even with its 142-minute runtime, Forrest Gump is a treat to watch for its ability to seamlessly drop its hero into the timeline of America's infamous moments.

3 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

IMDb Rating: #8 - 8.8/10

A true "what did I just watch" kind of movie, Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction is his top-rated movie. In 154 minutes of utter chaos and violence, a pair of hitmen, a boxer, a gangster and his wife, and a couple of bandits all follow their own messy journeys until they eventually all collide in an ending that's really about redemption. John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson lead the epic cast which includes Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth, and Amanda Plummer.

Tarantino took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay (shared with Roger Avary)—the film earning seven nominations in total. This crime genre remains a staple in cinematic history, especially for its quotable lines and scenes, even if viewers can't explain what it is that actually happened.

2 'Schindler's List' (1993)

IMDb Rating: #6 - 8.9/10

A far cry from the blockbuster installations in Steven Spielberg's filmography, Schindler's List is a testament to his skills. As World War II begins and the Nazis wage their persecution of the Jewish people, businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) makes a deal for the protection of his factory workers, soon realizing he's saving innocent lives in 1939 Poland.

Twelve Oscar nominations and seven wins later, this drama brings spotlights humanity during the darkest points of history without diminishing the horrors the community experienced. Chilling, Schindler's List is Spielberg's best work—awarding him his first Best Director Oscar—and remains a tough opponent to match when it comes to historic films.

1 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

IMDb Rating: #1 - 9.2/10

As the best Stephen King feature film adaptation according to IMDb voters, The Shawshank Redemption has zero Oscar wins despite its seven nominations. Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) is serving two life sentences for murders he knows he didn't commit. While in prison, he befriends Red (Morgan Freeman) and the pair adapt to the brutality of life in prison over the course of 19 years.

Morgan and Robbins are pure magic in this tale of friendship—their chemistry makes the movie. Oscar-nominated for every element of filmmaking and despite no golden statue, The Shawshank Redemption established itself as the best movie of the decade in the eyes of the viewers—the only accolade that truly matters in the end.

