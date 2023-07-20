The pop culture of the 1990s remains fresh today as the millennial generation approaches their 30s and 40s. These TV shows of the '90s were extremely popular with millennials, and some of them are still airing into the 2020s, establishing their place in TV history.

IMDb's Top 250 for TV features the 10 best shows of the '90s, including double-digit Emmy winners and one-season flukes that became cult classics. There's something for every viewer within the '90s best of the best, with even a few dark horse titles surging ahead of the pack.

10 'South Park' (1997-)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #77 — 8.7/10

This series is one that defined the '90s and early 2000s. Airing for close to three decades, South Park is an animated series about four grade schoolers with no sense of respect as they manage to always get into trouble in their quiet Colorado town, South Park.

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the Comedy Central series will continue airing through 2027, hitting an unheard-of 30th season. While it's crass, graphic, and not suited for younger audiences, South Park remains an iconic staple of the '90s and continues to feed its material with pop and political culture references.

9 'One Piece' (1999-)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #69 — 8.9/10

With over a thousand episodes to date, One Piece is another series that continues to withstand the test of time, even earning an upcoming live-action version. The anime series centers around the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy (voiced by Mayumi Tanaka) as he and his crew of pirates search for the mysterious and legendary treasure called "One Piece."

A Toei Animation production licensed by Crunchyroll, this fantasy adventure series airs on Adult Swim within Cartoon Network's programming. The genre's notable fan base has sustained the show's popularity, contributing to its long-running airtime.

8 'Twin Peaks' (1990-1991)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #67 - 8.8/10 Stars

Ushering TV into a new era, Twin Peaks was a groundbreaking series that pushed the limits of the medium. Following the murder of a high school student, FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) travels to the sleepy logging town of Twin Peaks to solve the case.

With its surrealistic visuals, skillful music and sound selections, and the small-town murder backbone storyline, this drama series earned 18 Primetime Emmy nominations and — sadly — just two wins over its short tenure on the air. Twin Peaks was created by Mark Frost and David Lynch and remains a fascinating case study on TV production for film students decades later.

7 'Freaks and Geeks' (1999-2000)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #64 - 8.8/10

Looking back, the amount of star power onscreen and behind the camera for this series is wild. Capturing the 1980s high school experience, Lindsay (Linda Cardellini), a mathlete, begins forming friendships with a group of burnouts, all while her brother Sam (John Francis Daley) is trying to survive his freshman year.

There's no denying the talent encompassed within this show from its creator Paul Feig, writing credits to Judd Apatow and Mike White, and co-stars James Franco, Seth Rogan, and Jason Segel. Unfortunately, Freaks and Geeks was canceled after just one season due to creative differences between NBC network executives and the creative teams.

6 'Pride & Prejudice' (1995)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #63 — 8.8/10

Before the 2005 Oscar-nominated movie starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, there was the Emmy-winning BBC miniseries. This version ofPride and Prejudice — based on Jane Austen's acclaimed novel — stars Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy and Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet, the iconic pair of literature and film that fall in love despite their social class and value differences.

While this wasn't the first time this story was adapted and certainly not the last, Firth and Ehle hold their own as Austen's beloved characters. The six-episode series won one of its four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Costume Design for a Miniseries or a Special.

5 'The West Wing' (1999-2006)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #58 — 8.9/10

Not only is this one of the top series premiering in the '90s, but it's also one of the top series of all time when it comes to political dramas. With an incredible ensemble cast, The West Wing follows the fictional American presidency of Josiah "Jed" Bartlet (Martin Sheen) and his staffers in the West Wing of the White House.

Created and written by the brilliant Aaron Sorkin, this series took home 26 Emmys over its tenure, with over 50 total nominations across seven seasons. From the brilliant interweaving of plot lines and masterful dialogue delivered by riveting performances, The West Wing goes down in TV history as truly unforgettable in the best ways possible.

4 'Friends' (1994-2004)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #50 — 8.9/10

A comfort series, and one that's never too late to start, Friends is a decade-defining series that still attracts new audiences after all this time. Just as the title says, it's a sitcom about a group of six friends trying to make their professional and personal lives work while living in New York.

It launched the careers of Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry. The one-liners, comedic bits, and demonstration of true friendship remain staples in pop culture today. It's a series that will never be replicated or remade with the same effect, but audiences are so glad it existed when it did.

3 'The Civil War' (1990)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #35 — 9.1/10

Directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, this historical miniseries secured a top spot within the decade. Narrated by David McCullough, the nine-episode PBS production examines the American Civil War with stars like Sam Waterston as President Abraham Lincoln and Morgan Freeman as Frederick Douglass.

The educational TV installment earned two Emmy nominations and subsequent wins. Educational TV may not have dominated the 1990s, but series like this set the foundation for the coming decades to produce high-quality documentaries.

2 'Batman: The Animated Series' (1992-1995)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #23 — 9.0/10

Securing more votes from IMDb reviewers, this version of the caped crusader edged out other '90s series for the number two rank among the decade's TV installments. Originally airing on Fox Kids and Fox, Batman: The Animated Series followed Batman as he protected the streets of Gotham from crime, with the occasional appearances of Robin and Batgirl.

This series featured the iconic voice of Kevin Conroy as Batman and Bruce Wayne, with Mark Hamill earning his place in voice acting history as The Joker. In 1993, Batman earned its only Emmy win and nomination for Outstanding Animated Program. For DC fans, this series is highly respected in the Batman canon.

1 'The Sopranos' (1999-2007)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #9 — 9.2/10

Facing stiff competition, The Sopranoswon the decade and just barely squeezed into IMDb voters' top 10. In another epic drama series from HBO, New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) is driven by his business and personal woes to seek professional psychiatric counseling.

After dozens of iconic gangster and mob movies hit the big screens, HBO produced a worthy adversary with this series. With over 50 Emmy nominations and 21 wins, The Sopranos remains a strong staple in the crime genre, inspiring TV and movie productions today.

