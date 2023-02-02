The horror genre is probably the least appropriate for younger audiences, at least as a general rule. While not all horror movies are exceptionally violent and adult-oriented affairs, they do have the unique aim of freaking out viewers, and younger viewers are likely to be most vulnerable. Some milder horror movies out there might be suitable for most ages, but many aren't suitable for minors.

While the age of viewers is something to consider when picking a horror movie, the age of the horror movie isn't considered nearly as often. That's for good reason; it really doesn't matter, in all seriousness. Nevertheless, there are numerous horror movies that would be legally old enough to drink this year in the U.S., were they people instead of motion pictures. These movies were released in 2002 and celebrate the milestone of turning 21 in 2023, and are solid horror movies to boot.

1 'The Ring'

Responsible for introducing the iconic and terrifying Japanese Horror series to much of the Western world, The Ring is a solid remake of 1998's Ringu. It takes the same basic premise about a cursed videotape that seems to kill those who watch it and transfers it to an American setting.

In all honesty, it's not quite as good as the original. The added budget and polish put a level of sheen over the grimier, grittier original movie that makes things a little less believable and therefore a little less scary. However, it's far from offensive as far as remakes go, and for those who find subtitles during horror movies distracting, The Ring's at least a solid substitute.

2 'Rabbits'

Just one year after releasing the eerie descent into a hellish Hollywood that was Mulholland Drive, David Lynch was back in the director's chair and ready to unnerve viewers further. He did this with Rabbits, a 40-minute short film that parodies traditional sitcoms by focusing on a family of humanoid rabbits.

It's complete with uncomfortably tense dialogue exchanges, stilted acting that adds to the dread-filled atmosphere, creepy music, and plenty of other strange things that make Rabbits more unsettling the longer it goes on. It's a challenging and surreal horror film, likely to inspire uneasy horror in some and potential boredom in others.

3 'Bubba Ho-tep'

Bruce Campbell stars in the bizarre Bubba Ho-tep, breaking free from his usual film cameos and supporting roles to give a central performance second only to his leading role in the Evil Dead trilogy. Admittedly, this film is more of a comedy/fantasy than genuinely scaring horror, but it certainly contains its fair share of supernatural elements.

There's no way to describe the plot of Bubba Ho-tep without it sounding nonsensical. It involves Elvis Presley and John F. Kennedy - who never died, and have been living in a nursing home - teaming up to fight an Egyptian mummy. At its core, however, it features Bruce Campbell playing an elderly Elvis Presley. No more should need to be said.

4 'Cabin Fever'

One of the most famous movies directed by notorious horror filmmaker Eli Roth, Cabin Fever takes place - to no one's surprise - in and around a cabin. It should also shock absolutely nobody to learn that the characters staying there are college graduates and that they eventually fall victim to an unexpected threat.

Here, it's a flesh-eating virus, which leads to plenty of gruesome carnage playing out for much of the film's second half. There's a little more to Cabin Fever than just that, but it's also fair to say it's not the most original horror movie turning 21 in 2023. Still, it did quite well for a directorial debut, with Roth establishing his name in the horror game as a result of the film earning $30 million worldwide against its $1.5 million budget.

5 '28 Days Later'

It's hard to pinpoint when exactly the 2000s zombie craze began, but 28 Days Later certainly helped with the subgenre's surge in popularity. It's a tense horror/thriller movie made on a reasonably low budget, and centering on a small group of survivors who do their best to survive zombie hordes and rogue military members after a zombie plague causes a societal collapse.

It's notable for giving viewers characters who are a little more human and sympathetic than most horror movie characters, who sometimes just feel like cinematic cannon fodder. Also, it helped popularize the idea of lightning-fast infected, which were a far cry from the shambling, slow-moving zombies most popular in the zombie movies of the 20th century.

6 'Irreversible'

Irreversible is an intense psychological drama/thriller with a unique structure, and has some very intense and disturbing scenes that make it feel like a horror movie at times. Events occur in reverse order, as viewers see a violent act of revenge, a horrific crime that inspired the act of vengeance, and then life for the characters before the events of one fateful night permanently impacted their lives.

Viewers are left in the dark for many of the film's opening scenes, with the sense of not knowing whilst witnessing terrible things making the whole experience extra distressing. By the time things shift into focus, some viewers may wish they never knew the full, dreadful context. It's a traumatic and genuinely disturbing film, and given it's more devastating than most horror movies, it arguably qualifies to be labeled as one.

7 'Blade II'

Given that its title character is a half-vampire superhero, Blade II is naturally going to have a few horror elements. There are plenty of demonic, supernatural forces for him to battle throughout his trilogy, and this second installment (directed by Guillermo Del Toro) is no exception.

None of the Blade movies are particularly scary, and are better described as action movies with a dash of horror thrown in for good measure, but it's a mix that works for the first two movies (Blade Trinity, not so much). Del Toro has made better movies since Blade II, but his 2002 movie is still a good deal of fun, and arguably the best on-screen depiction of the character so far.

8 'Ju-on: The Grudge'

Few Japanese Horror movies are as well known as those in the Grudge series. Ju-on: The Grudge wasn't the first movie in the long-running horror series, but it's arguably the most widely known, and debatably the greatest.

It's simple, straightforward horror at its best, focusing on a seemingly haunted house that's home to two vengeful spirits. There's a long history of people dying whilst living in the house in question, leading to Rika, the main character, making a series of horrific discoveries and coming face to face with the aforementioned spirits. It's a film that manages to do a great deal with a simple set-up and location, and still proves creepy 21 years on from release.

9 'Red Dragon'

While Red Dragon might stray a little further from horror than The Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal, becoming more of a crime/thriller, it still has its horrific elements. After all, it focuses on FBI agent Will Graham working with the infamous Hannibal Lecter to track down another serial killer who goes by the name of The Tooth Fairy.

That means there's plenty of violent mayhem and suspenseful sequences, with extra tension added to the mix due to the fact Graham and Lecter have a history: the latter once tried to murder the former. It's not a terrible movie, and contains a few stressful, maybe even scary scenes, but certainly isn't among the very best horror movies hailing from 2002.

10 'Dark Water'

While it doesn't quite have the same notoriety as either the Ringu or Grudge series, Dark Water is another solid Japanese Horror movie released shortly after the start of the 21st century. And it doesn't aim to mislead viewers with its title either: it is indeed a movie with plenty of darkness and water

This is because it centers on a young divorced woman and her daughter moving to a dingy apartment complex where water seems to be constantly leaking from somewhere. It's a deliberately paced movie that builds up the mystery of what's going on over much of the film's duration, but viewers who appreciate a horror film that's equal parts unsettling and a slow-burn should find this damp and dimly-lit journey worth taking.

