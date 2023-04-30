Disney's catalog of live-action movies is a sore subject for audiences today, saturated by remakes of classics that seem to divide viewers. For a century (yes, you read that right), Disney has entertained audiences with adventures, fairytales, and so much more. But, the first decade of the 2000s produced a different breed of live-action tales that—arguably—haven't been replicated again.

Disney drew inspiration from novels and literary works the millennial audience was reading in school and featured uplifting sports tales in a viewing market saturated by fairytales. The movie-going experience wasn't just about animation for younger audiences thanks to these live-action features, and its original viewing audience still returns to these today.

10 'Sky High' (2005)

Often confused for a Disney Channel Original Movie, Sky High was a consistent staple for Disney teens in the 2000s. At Sky High, students are sorted into heroes or sidekicks, charting their life course as they either do or don't develop powers from their superhero parents. It's a coming-of-age story for Will Stronghold (Michael Angarano), the son of famous heroes the Commander (Kurt Russell) and Jetstream (Kelly Preston), who is still discovering his own extraordinary powers.

Disney twisted the usual premise of fitting in during high school and added a "super" element years before Marvel came into the picture. It hit home the element that labels are arbitrary and everyone's abilities have value in some shape or form, making this feature an entertaining watch for the whole family.

9 'Holes' (2003)

Holes was one of many examples of Disney adapting literary tales from the classroom to the screen for preteen audiences in the 2000s. Based on the novel by Louis Sachar, Stanley Yelnats (Shia LaBeouf), a young teen, is wrongfully convicted and sent to a detention camp where the boys are forced to dig holes in the desert for a mysterious reason.

Source material author, Sachar also penned the script for Disney. The adult cast features the talents of Sigourney Weaver, Jon Voight, Tim Blake Nelson, Henry Winkler, and Patricia Arquette. This movie was a regular feature on Disney Channel's movie rotation.

8 'Bridge to Terabithia' (2007)

Inspiring the magic of imagination, Bridge to Terabithia was just another example of Disney adapting literature from the classrooms of its target viewers. From the Katherine Paterson novel, Jess (Josh Hutcherson) and Leslie (AnnaSophia Robb) are two misfit students who find solace in their newfound friendship and the fantastical world of they imagine within the woods behind their home.

Featuring recognizable faces from 2000s kid's movies, young viewers flocked to theaters to see this adaptation. Fueling imaginations, this live-action adaptation taught viewers the meaning of friendship, love, and loss all through the eyes of its preteen leads.

7 'Miracle' (2004)

Based upon the unlikely true story of the 1980 United States hockey team's gold medal victory, Miracle is an example of Disney at its sports storytelling best. Kurt Russell stars as college hockey coach Herb Brooks as he assembled a team of his choice of hockey players, and led them to victory against the Russians.

Like many sports "based on a true story" features, Miracle has its fair share of clichés and genre tropes; however, Russell's performance overshadows those movie must-haves. An almost requirement of any Disney feature, this against-all-odds story is uplifting for the whole family.

6 'The Rookie' (2002)

A feature for Disney parents, The Rookie still contains the standard Disney values of chasing your dreams. Based on the true story of relief pitcher Jim Morris, Dennis Quaid stars as the Texas high school chemistry teacher and baseball coach who reinvigorates his baseball career twelve years after a career-ending shoulder injury.

Certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes critics, this dramatization is still inspiring decades later. For any audience member believing it's too late to start again or pursue that dream, The Rookieis the perfect emotional movie to capture your attention.

5 'Remember the Titans' (2000)

Disney tapped acting legend Denzel Washington to lead this football story. Another sports story rooted in a true story, Washington stars as newly-appointed high school coach Herman Boone as he leads his players through an inaugural season as a racially integrated team in 1971.

Recognized as one the most iconic sports movies of all time, Remember the Titans soared with Washington as its lead despite the social commentary only reaching the surface level. Despite its predictability and allegiance to its genre's tropes, this football feature is one of Disney's best.

4 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe' (2005)

One of the many fantasy series that graced the screen for the millennial movie-going experience, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe is a franchise that audiences wish reached its fullest potential. Inspired by the series written by C.S. Lewis, the first installment follows the Pevensie siblings as they flee to the English countryside in World War II and discover a wardrobe within their temporary home that transports them to the mystical land of Narnia.

Winning one of its three Oscar nominations for Best Achievement in Makeup, this adaptation featured the talents of Liam Neeson, Tilda Swinton, and James McAvoy as a few of the many creatures within Narnia's landscape. Sadly, of the eight books Lewis wrote, only three were adapted by Disney into feature films.

3 'National Treasure' (2004)

Long before it was a Disney+ series, this movie had every millennial hyped for the school trip to Washington D.C., holding water bottles up as magnifying glasses to whatever size bill was in their pocket. Nicolas Cage stars as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian and puzzle master who is racing against his former team of treasure hunters to find the Templar Treasure.

As Gates races throughout New England's most historic places and museums looking for clues, his sense of adventure inspired a generation of young viewers to take an interest in American history and the puzzles that may lie within it. Critics thought it was far-fetching, and it was, but National Treasure is truly a cinematic treasure in the eyes of its original viewing audience.

2 'Enchanted' (2007)

When Disney went meta, 2000s audiences got Enchanted. Transitioning from animation to live-action, a princess-to-be Giselle (Amy Adams) is sent away from her fantasy world of Andalasia by an evil queen (Susan Sarandon) and ends up in New York City. There she falls in love with Robert (Patrick Dempsey), a lawyer, and must decide between her Prince Edward (James Marsden) or Robert.

1 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Inspired by the famous theme park ride, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is hands down one of the best live-action movies in Disney's catalog. After undead pirates pillage his small port town and kidnap his love, Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) teams up with the infamous outcast Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) to chase them down and save her as Sparrow's own motives become unearthed.

The swashbuckling adventures of Sparrow earned Pirates five Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Depp. Directing the first three installments in this five-movie series, Gore Verbinski set the tone for what older Disney audiences could expect from live-action features. Movies four and five remain—to original 2000s fans—a black spot on the franchise's legacy.

