Sometimes you want a movie that's not too old and not too new – a Goldilocks of cinematic history, if you will. Fortunately for Netflix subscribers, the streaming service is jam-packed with some of the best movies from early-aughts, from blockbuster action to crowd-pleasing comedies, and even a few Oscar winners. For the purposes of this list, we'll be looking at movies that came out between the years of 2000 and 2009. And boy, the first decade of the new millennium sure had some killer films, from the birth of superhero dominance at the box office to the rise of beloved filmmakers like Todd Phillips, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Guy Ritchie.

Check out our picks for the Best 2000s Movies on Netflix below, and if you're looking for more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out The Best Movies on Netflix and The Best TV Shows on Netflix.

Troy (2004)

2 hr 43 min | Historical War | Wolfgang Petersen

Cast: Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Brian Cox

While it will get no points for its connections to Homer's Iliad, there is a certain early aughts charm to Troy. Starring Brad Pitt as Achilles and Eric Bana as Hector, this epic war movie has a surprisingly star-studded cast and amazing action sequences. Shockingly, Pitt's Achilles is complex for a character who has often been seen merely as a skilled warrior. While less can be said about the script, it's a good popcorn movie that might intrigue those of us who grew up reading about Greek mythology. — Therese Lacson

I Am Legend (2007)

Image via Warner Bros

1 hr 41 min | Action Thriller | Francis Lawrence

Cast: Will Smith, Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan, Dash Mihok

Based on the novel of the same name, this post-apocalyptic movie put Will Smith center stage with a trusty pup fighting off vampire-like mutants called Darkseekers. As the last man standing, Smith plays Robert Nevill, a virologist who has a natural immunity. In an effort to try and save the human race, he works to develop a cure while fighting off the Darkseekers. Two years into a pandemic and maybe I Am Legend is not your first or second pick, but this iteration of vampires is sure to give anyone looking for a horrific twist on a romanticized genre something to talk about. — Therese Lacson

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Image via Sony Pictures

1 hr 31 min | Comedy | Roger Kumble

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate, Selma Blair

The Sweetest Thing is an absolute blast, not the least of which is due to the amazing chemistry between its three leads. There’s interior designer Christina (Cameron Diaz), divorce lawyer Courtney (Christina Applegate), and Jane (Selma Blair), who’s just broken up with her boyfriend. After Christina, who’s usually a player, finds her perfect match in Peter (Thomas Jane), she and Courtney set out on a road trip to find him again. The Sweetest Thing is goofy, raunchy fun. If you’re in the mood for some wacky and wild adventures, you’ll find it here. – Taylor Gates

Rumor Has It (2005)

Image via Warner Bros.

1 hr 36 min | Romantic Comedy | Rob Reiner

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Kevin Costner, Shirley MacLaine, Mark Ruffalo

Rumor Has It follows a woman named Sarah Huttinger (Jennifer Aniston), who finds out her family was the inspiration for the movie The Graduate.She flies to San Francisco to investigate whether her biological father is actually a man named Beau (Kevin Costner), and although he confirms he slept with her grandmother and mother, he says there’s no way he could be her dad since he is sterile. To complicate matters further, Sarah ends up sleeping with Beau, too – which leads to issues in her relationship with Jeff (Mark Ruffalo). Rumor Has It is a classic mid-2000s romantic comedy with a quirky premise and genre staple Jennifer Aniston giving another excellent performance. – Taylor Gates

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Image via 20th Century Fox

1 hr 48 min | Romantic Comedy | Luke Greenfield

Cast: Emile Hirsch, Elisha Cuthbert, Timothy Olyphant

Matthew Kidman (Emile Hirsch) is a high school senior whose life is turned upside down when the beautiful Danielle (Elisha Cuthbert) moves in next door. Matthew is immediately floored by her looks, and the two begin to bond by doing increasingly outlandish and raunchy dares. But things get messy when Matthew learns that Danielle is a former porn star. The Girl Next Door has been compared to films like Risky Business and American Pie and is the perfect watch if you’re looking for something sexy, silly, and surprisingly sweet. – Taylor Gates

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Image via Lionsgate

1 hr 39 min | Comedy | Mark Helfrich

Cast: Dane Cook, Jessica Alba, Dan Fogler

After refusing the advances of a goth girl named Anisha at age 10, Chuck (Dane Cook) has been cursed by every woman he sleeps with finding their true love with the guy she’s with directly after being with him. When he meets the clumsy and charming penguin scientist Cam (Jessica Alba), he immediately falls love and is determined to find a way to break the hex, leading to a multitude of hijinx along with his Stu (Dan Fogler). Though far from a critical darling, Good Luck Chuck is worth a watch if only for Jessica Alba’s ability to charm no matter what project she’s in. – Taylor Gates

We Are Marshall (2006)

Image via Warner Bros.

2 hr 11 min | Sports Biography | Jamie Linden

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Matthew Fox, Ian McShane, Anthony Mackie

We Are Marshall is simultaneously a tearjerker and a heartwarmer. The film centers around the Marshall University football program after their team is killed in a plane crash coming home from an away game. Though the school considers suspending the football team, a few players who didn’t make the flight and underdog athletes save the program and persevere through disadvantages and grief to emerge victorious. We Are Marshall ranks among the best sports movies of all time and is a highly inspirational watch whether you’re familiar with the true story it’s based on or not. – Taylor Gates

Hancock (2008)

1 hr 32 min | Superhero | Peter Berg

Cast: Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Jason Bateman

Meet John Hancock (Will Smith): a reckless alcoholic who also happens to be a superhero. After John saves public relations specialist Ray (Jason Bateman), Ray vows to help John revamp his image. Things get even more complicated when John discovers Ray’s wife (Charlize Theron) has powers as well – and that she and John actually have a complex history with one another. Hancock has been praised for the depth it offers its characters and surprising, well-executed twist. If you’re looking for a superhero fare outside of Marvel or DC, Hancock is a great pick. – Taylor Gates

Get Smart (2008)

Image via Warner Bros.

1 hr 50 min | Action Comedy | Peter Segal

Cast: Steve Carell, Anne Hathaway, Dwayne Johnson

The original Get Smarttelevision series from Mel Brooksremains one of the greatest comedic works to ever air on television, but all things considered, the 2008 film adaptation holds its own. It's tough living up to past iterations of such iconic characters, but Steve Carellproves that he is more than Michael Scott with his hilarious performance as the wacky secret agent Maxwell Smart. Get Smart also gives Dwayne Johnsonthe chance to do two things that he doesn’t get to do enough: be funny and play the bad guy. It’s worth sticking around to the end for a brief appearance by the late great James Caan, who single-handedly steals the film. – Liam Gaughan

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Image via Columbia Pictures

2 hr 7 min | Psychological Drama | James Mangold

Cast: Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Elisabeth Moss, Brittany Murphy

Girl, Interrupted is a haunting examination of the conditions in mental facilities. It would have been very easy for the film to exaggerate the trauma that so many people face, but James Mangolddoes a great job of showing how the characters’ perspectives shape their identities. Winona Rydergives one of the best performances of her career as Susanna Kaysen, a suicide survivor whose memoir inspired the film. However, the film’s scene stealer is Angelina Jolie, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for her haunting portrayal of Susanna’s fellow patient, Lisa Rowe. It’s a tough yet moving watch. – Liam Gaughan

Mean Girls (2004)

1 hr 37 min | Comedy | Mark Waters

Cast: Lindsey Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfriend

Mean Girlsis a classic for a reason. It has countless quotable moments, hilarious one-liners, and an all-star cast that truly brings this film to life. After 16 years of being homeschooled, Cady Heron’s (Lindsay Lohan) parents decide to move back to the U.S. from Africa, where they’ve spent many years doing research. For the first time in her life, Cady has to attend public high school. Unfortunately for her, this school is run by popular girl Regina George (Rachel McAdams) and her clique, The Plastics. Regina is ruthless and cruel, yet almost everyone wants to be her or be with her. When Cady finds herself welcomed by the group, she works with her new friends Janis (Lizzy Caplan) and Damian (Daniel Franzese) to sabotage them from the inside and bring down the school’s social hierarchy. Mean Girls is the perfect movie to watch with friends or just when you need a laugh. – Brynna Arens

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

1 hr 57 min | Biographical Drama | Gabriele Muccino

Cast: Will Smith, Jaden Smith, Thandiwe Newton, Dan Castellaneta

The Pursuit of Happyness tells the inspiring true story of Chris Gardner (Will Smith), a homeless salesman and single father determined to work his way out of poverty. With his ability to solve a Rubik’s Cube, he manages to get an unpaid internship at a stock brokerage firm. The film marks the debut of Jaden Smith, who was cast as Gardner’s son; together, the real-life father and son duo deepen the story of a father and son trying to survive for the chance at a better life. From nights spent sleeping in a BART station bathroom to the relief of receiving a chance of a lifetime, The Pursuit of Happyness will break your heart and piece it back together. –- Meredith Loftus

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

1 hr 29 min | Parody | Joel Gallen

Cast: Chyler Leigh, Chris Evans, Jaime Pressly

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. After the head cheerleader (Jaime Pressly) breaks up with the football star boyfriend (Chris Evans), he makes a bet that he can turn the rebellious girl (Chyler Leigh) into a prom queen. Teen movies ruled the silver screen in the 1980s and 1990s, so it was ripe for parody. Not Another Teen Movie is a pastiche of the common characters and tropes found in the popular teen movies of the day, such as She’s All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Bring It On. Though it exposes the formula found in the genre, the performances of this ensemble cast keeps you laughing even if you already know how the movie will end. – Meredith Loftus

Snatch (2000)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

1 hr 42 min | Crime Comedy | Guy Ritchie

Cast: Benicio del Toro, Dennis Farina, Vinnie Jones, Brad Pitt

This crime-comedy is possibly Guy Ritchie’s most iconic movie ever. The director’s second movie after Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatchhas strong stylistic and thematic similarities to Ritchie’s previous film. The plot follows two interconnected threads. Small-time underground boxing promoter Turkish (Jason Statham) struggles to get out from under the thumb of ruthless gangster Brick Top (Alan Ford) after his new find, "One Punch" Mickey O'Neil (Brad Pitt), refuses to throw his first fight. And while that’s going on, the second thread follows gangster Frankie Four Fingers (Benicio Del Toro), who comes to London with a stolen diamond, which draws all the wrong kinds of attention. It’s a slick movie with a host of interesting characters and all the hallmarks of Guy Ritchie’s signature style. - Remus Noronha

Casino Royale (2006)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

2 hr 24 min | Spy | Martin Campbell

Cast: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Jeffrey Wright, Judi Dench

Daniel Craig's first outing as Bond, James Bond proves to be a stunning success. Casino Royalewas not only praised for its action and stunts, but for Craig's exciting new approach to an age-old character. His chemistry with Eva Green's Vesper Lynd crackled on-screen and stands as Bond's best romantic pairing to date (yes that includes Lea Seydoux's Madeleine Swann). From sweeping landscapes to nefarious villains like Mads Mikkelsen's Le Chiffre, who quite literally cries blood, if you're looking for one 007 movie to watch from Craig's stint, this is the one. — Therese Lacson

