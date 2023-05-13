In a decade where the battle for the G.O.A.T position is extremely cutthroat, the 2000s produced movies that if audiences haven't actually seen, they've no doubt heard of. IMDb's prestigious rating is a reigning authority for cinephiles and movie lovers when the debates for the best movies of time start. For the casual viewer, the rank and rating can determine whether a movie is worth the runtime on a Saturday night when the options are literally limitless.

IMDb's Top 250 spans across cinematic history, ranked by the IMDb voters. These movies include classics, blockbusters, and Indies from all decades, but making the top ten for a respective decade is no easy feat. Even almost two decades after cinemas and home theaters, these 2000s movies are truly the best among the best.

10 'The Prestige' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

IMDb Rank & Rating: #41 - 8.5/10

Audiences love a good period piece with an immaculate cast – The Prestige hit on all fronts, making it one of the top ten for the 2000s. In a battle to create a better illusion, two stage magicians (Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman) push each other to the limit as they attempt to outwit the other in 1890s London.

RELATED: The Most Surprising Movies That Used to Be in the IMDb Top 250

Really a thriller about obsession, director Christopher Nolan keeps audiences guessing, revealing his own illusion audiences fell for all along. It's difficult to argue with the brilliance of Nolan's films and his attention to detail that make his movies secure legacies of their own no matter what the release year is.

9 'The Departed' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

IMDb Rank & Rating: #39 - 8.5/10

The perfect combination of acting and directorial star power, The Departed is a top-tier crime drama. As undercover South Boston cop Billy (Leonardo DiCaprio) infiltrates the gang of notorious mobster Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson), experienced criminal Colin (Matt Damon) embeds with the police organization, causing both operations to take action to weed out the moles before the other is caught.

Directed by the icon Martin Scorsese, The Departed is the perfect cat-and-mouse tale that continues to thrill audiences. This Best Picture Winner is referenced again and again when it comes to analyzing modern crime and mob movies despite being an adaptation/remake (depending on who you ask). 2015's Black Mass is based on the same true tales that inspired this Top 10 movie.

8 'Gladiator' (2000)

Image via Universal Studios

IMDb Rank & Rating: #36 - 8.5/10 Stars

One of the most iconic movie quotes of all time came from this Ridley Scott production – "Are you not entertained?" After falling from the grace of the Roman Empire and losing his family, former general Maximus (Russell Crowe) battles his way back inside the Colosseum, slaying opponents and challenges until he can exact revenge against Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

A five-time Oscar winner, Gladiator secured Best Picture and Best Actor for Crowe among its golden statues. This brutal revenge story allowed Old Hollywood audiences to feel a sense of nostalgia for the sword battles of the iconic genre films before it. Will its highly anticipated sequel someday join the list in its own right?

7 'The Pianist' (2002)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #32 - 8.5/10

Based upon the autobiography The Pianist: The Extraordinary True Story of One Man's Survival in Warsaw, 1939–1945, The Pianist features Adrian Brody as real-life musician Wladyslaw Szpilman, a Polish-Jewish man surviving during World War II. A radio station pianist, Szpilman witnesses his city dissolve as WWII begins, and he is forced into the Warsaw Ghetto where he later hides among the desolate crevices of the city to avoid the concentration camps.

RELATED: The Best War Movies of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb

A seven-time Oscar-nominated film, The Pianist demonstrates the value of art in one of humanity's darkest times. Far from the heroism tropes of the war film genre, this adaptation features the loneliness that comes with forced resilience showcasing a haunting Best Actor-winning performance by Brody.

6 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Image via Studio Ghibli

IMDb Rank & Rating: #31 - 8.5/10

Spirited Away is not only an iconic staple in the Studio Ghibli archive but in cinematic history for the 2000s. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, this animated tale is the story of a young girl who stumbles into a mysterious world where witches, gods, and spirits reign. After her parents changed into beasts, she must do everything she can to get them back.

This classic received an English version after Disney acquired the distribution rights and redubbed the feature. Spirited Away earned the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2003. Audiences, whether anime regulars or one-off watchers, appreciate this title for its ability to sweep viewers away on a fairy-tale adventure they never expected.

5 'City of God' (2002)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #24 - 8.6/10

A movie tailored to make audiences uncomfortable, City of God put Brazilian cinema on the map. It offered and posed moral questions of life value and youth violence that movie-goers today are still unable to answer. Directors Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund present a story from the slums of Rio de Janeiro in the 1970s where two young men choose different paths that ultimately converge within the violence of the neighborhood.

The Oscar-nominated film is not for the faint of heart as the violence captured onscreen was filmed on location in the poorest neighborhoods of Rio. As modern audiences seek out non-English films, this Brazilian feature is worth visiting for those who may have overlooked it.

4 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

Image via New Line Cinema

IMDb Rank & Rating: #13 - 8.7/10

Breaking the curse that the sequel is usually worse than the first, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers still remains a masterclass in the movie-watching experience. The three-hour epic finds the genre's favorite mythical characters Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) as Gollum (Andy Serkis) assists them on their trek to Mordor while the divided fellowship takes action against Saruman (Christopher Lee) and his horde.

RELATED: The Longest Films in the IMDb Top 250, Ranked From Lengthy to Epic

With fewer nominations than its predecessor, the fantasy sequel earned six Oscar nominations – winning two in the technical categories for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Editing. The adaptations of the J.R.R. Tolkien novels maintain their status as some of the best movies of all time decades later.

3 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #9 - 8.8/10

The first in the trio of movies, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring introduced audiences to the beloved characters that would remain foundational cinematic inspirations for fantasy features to come. In Frodo's (Elijah Wood) introduction, he and his comrades from the Shire set out to destroy the One Ring and save their world from Dark Lord Sauron.

With a staggering 13 Oscar nominations, this installment of LotR took home four wins that year in the technical categories. With stunning visual effects for its time – that still hold up today – the franchise set itself up for success with Peter Jackson at the helm.

2 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Image via Warner Bros

IMDb Rank & Rating: #7 - 8.9/10

Saving the best for last and the number two movie of the decade according to IMDb voters, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King provided an epic conclusion over three hours long. As Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) lead the charge against Sauron (Christopher Lee), Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) battle their way through the last leg of their journey to Mount Doom.

In a history-making Oscar run, the third installment won every single one of its 11 nominations, including Best Picture. The legacy this fantasy film franchise left behind extends far beyond the statues, rather propelling the actors and filmmakers into cinematic history as the team that brought these epic characters to life to become beloved by movie lovers of all genres.

1 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

IMDb Rating & Rank: #3 - 9.0/10

The best version of the caped crusader and his iconic foe, The Dark Knight is one of the best movies of all time. In the second of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, Bruce Wayne's (Christian Bale) identity as Batman is threatened to be revealed by the Joker (Heath Ledger) as the clown prince wreaks psychological havoc on Gotham City.

Deserving the number three spot of the greatest of all time and the number one spot among all the 2000s features, The Dark Knight secured only two Oscar wins out of its eight nominations – only one really mattered to audiences. Heath Ledger was posthumously awarded the statue for Best Supporting Actor. There will never be a cinematic match-up like this movie presented, securing its unmatched legacy.

NEXT: The Best 2000s Movies on Netflix Right Now