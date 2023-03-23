Movie musicals have been around since the Golden Age of Hollywood. The genre is vibrant and inviting, the definition of escapist cinema, allowing audiences to let go of everything and fully immerse in song-and-dance routines on the screen. More than any other genre, the musical is a triumph, a celebration entirely detached from reality.

RELATED: 10 Great Musicals That Weren't Adaptations Of Stage Shows

The Golden Age of cinema gave audiences many timeless and beloved musicals before the genre entered a decades-long dark period. However, it roared back to life in the noughties, with multiple films leading the charge. In fact, the 2000s might be the best decade for movie musicals, and these incredible and acclaimed films prove it.

1 'Nine' (2009)

Is Rob Marshall's Nine perfect? Not at all. The film stars an ensemble led by Daniel Day-Lewis, including Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench, Sofia Loren, Kate Hudson, and Nicole Kidman, and tells the story of a self-absorbed filmmaker struggling to complete his next movie.

Nine is erratic, superficial, misguided, and a basic-at-best adaptation of a beloved stage show. However, the film is saved by the utter brilliance of its female cast; every actress delivers a spectacular performance, making the most out of their musical numbers and fulfilling a musical's purpose to awe, inspire, and allure. Hudson, Cruz, and especially Cotillard are the clear and showstopping standouts, even if Day-Lewis gives a rare out-of-place performance.

2 'High School Musical' (2006)

Image via Disney

It's rare, almost unheard of, that a Disney Channel Original Movie becomes a cultural phenomenon. Yet, that's exactly what 2006's High School Musical achieved, with the film about an unlikely pair of singers trying out for their school's upcoming musical breaking records and storming into the pop culture lexicon.

High School Musical was inescapable in the second half of the 2000s. The film was a sensation, spawning a massive franchise that survives today. It revitalized the teen musical, becoming arguably the genre's most successful entry since Grease. HSM is not only among the all-time best Disney Channel Original Movies, but it's also a pivotal event for the millennial generation.

3 'Hedwig And The Angry Inch' (2001)

Subversive musicals might not achieve the same mainstream success as other entries in the genre, but they do more for it than many other, more commercially-viable examples. Case in point, John Cameron Mitchell's daring 2001 adaptation of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The film centers on Hedwig Robinson, a gay East German singer pursuing his thieving ex-lover while confronting his inner identity issues.

RELATED: 15 Of The All-Time Most Unique Musicals

Wildly original and nothing short of revolutionary, Hedwig is a triumph for LGBTQ+ representation. The film is an emotionally poignant exploration of identity with a killer soundtrack accompanied by Mitchell's tour de force performance. A worthy successor to the midnight showings of Rocky Horror, Hedwig is a cult classic and a modern musical masterpiece.

4 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street' (2007)

Tim Burton had a late-career success with 2007's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Based on the late Stephen Sondheim's iconic gothic stage show, the film tells the story of Sweeney Todd, a barber recently released from prison, who returns to London to seek revenge against the man who brought in his demise. Pairing with an equally deranged pie-making widow, Todd wreaks havoc, one throat at a time.

Seldom has source material and a director fit as well. Burton and Sweeney Todd are a match made in hell, with the director's striking visuals feeling at home in this murderous and ruthless story. With powerful performances and Sondheim's one-of-a-kind music, Sweeney Todd is perfect for those looking for a musical with a little more bite.

5 'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

Three-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep and Oscar-nominee Amanda Seyfried star in 2008's Mamma Mia! Based on the stage show of the same name, the film uses ABBA's timeless music to tell the story of a young bride who invites her mother's former lovers to her wedding, hoping to discover her birth father.

Mamma Mia! has numerous showstopping numbers and a pair of delightful leading performances. The film turned Seyfried into a star and cemented Streep as her generation's most charming and versatile performer, an actress of titanic capabilities who refuses to slow down, and audiences are all the better because of it. Add ABBA's contagious and heartwarming music, and Mamma Mia! becomes a guilty pleasure few can resist.

6 'Dreamgirls' (2006)

Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé, and Jennifer Hudson -- in her Oscar-winning feature film debut -- star in Bill Condon's Dreamgirls. Based on the celebrated stage show, the film chronicles the rise to fame of an all-female Black group, the Dreams, during the golden age of the Motown Sound.

Dreamgirls is a wonderful showcase for Knowles and especially Hudson, who delivers a star-making turn as the mighty talented Effie White. With Hudson belting the staple "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" and Knowles lending her voice to several original songs, including the now-iconic "Listen," Dreamgirls is the perfect musical to celebrate soul and the influential Black culture of the 1960s.

7 'Moulin Rouge!' (2001)

Baz Luhrmann's maximalist romance Moulin Rouge! revitalized the genre, kicking off a new golden era for the movie musical. Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman star as two star-crossed lovers in turn-of-the-century Paris who find love against the backdrop of the legendary Moulin Rouge.

A jukebox musical that goes bigger at every turn, Moulin Rouge! is the film that changed the musical's fate. Sweeping and absorbing, the film brought the genre back into fashion, earning acclaim from critics and hitting the jackpot at the box office. Moulin Rouge! proved that musicals could be sexy, daring, and topical, making stars out of its leads and cementing Luhrmann as Hollywood's sequence-wearing risk-taker.

8 'Hairspray' (2007)

Few films in the noughties had cast as memorable and eclectic as 2007's Hairspray. John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Amanda Bynes, James Marsden, and Queen Latifah star in this story about a plus-sized girl who becomes an overnight sensation at a local television dance show. Her spirited nature and talent for dance make her an unwitting ally in the fight for racial integration in 1960s Baltimore.

RELATED: 10 Best Closing Numbers In Movie Musicals

Hairspray is the kind of film that will make audiences stand and dance to its contagious beat. Catchy tunes and irreverent performances from its cast of top-notch performers make the film an irresistible trip to the swinging 60s. And while its social messages might be a tad blunt, its well-meaning intentions and charm more than make up for any shortcomings.

9 'Enchanted' (2007)

Amy Adams became a superstar with 2007's Enchanted. A modern spin on the traditional fairy tale, the film follows Giselle, the soon-to-be princess of the animated land of Andalasia, who gets sent by her wicked stepmother-to-be to modern-day New York, a place" where there are no happily ever afters.".

Enchanted is a charming, heartwarming, and endearing musical romp elevated by Adams' star-making turn as the innocent Giselle. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz's songs are spectacular, capturing the magic that made the Disney Renaissance's films modern classics, and the film's tone calls back to a time when it was easier to believe in fairy tales.

10 'Chicago' (2002)

Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Richard Gere star in Rob Marshall's Oscar-winning Chicago. Based on the acclaimed musical, the film centers on Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two murderesses who use their infamy to their advantage in the morally-dubious and changing landscape of 1920s Chicago.

Exhuberant, dazzling, and sexy, Chicago is a wickedly delicious satire of fame and society's obsession with it. It's about the crimes people are willing to accept as long as there's someone to root for behind them and the sacrifices required to reach the top. Above all, Chicago is about new beginnings, second chances, and the undeniable truth that hardships taste better when accompanied by a jazzy tune.

NEXT: 10 Great Underrated Musicals Of The Last Five Years