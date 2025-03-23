There has perhaps never been a more important era in the context of television entertainment than the 2000s. The decade saw a complete overhaul in terms of what audiences expected from the medium, with the domination of episodic entertainment and family sitcoms making way for serialized drama and more ambitious stories. Such an evolution brought about a rampant rise in the quality and conviction of television entertainment as a whole, consolidating the stories of the small screen as prestige viewing and effectively ushering in a revolutionary golden era for the medium.

Such an expansion also led to a far greater array of tales being presented, the very best of which range from outstanding crime dramas to stunning sci-fi spectacles, and even a medium-defining highlight of workplace comedy. Proving that the 2000s were a decade like no others, these 12 hit series are still regarded to be among the greatest stories the small screen has ever seen. As a disclaimer, the qualifying series saw the bulk of their seasons released between 2000–2009, meaning series like Breaking Bad (2008–2013) and Mad Men (2007–2015) won't be included.

12 'House' (2004–2012)

Created by David Shore

A crafty blend of wry comedy, medical drama, and investigative flair, House is a series of high-end entertainment value that has become a cherished gem of the early part of television’s golden age. The series follows Dr. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie), the supremely skilled yet wildly unconventional doctor who works as the Head of Diagnostic Medicine at a New Jersey hospital. His misanthropic, narcissistic, and cynical personality sees him operate with an unapologetic prickliness as he deals with problematic patients and conniving con artists.

With a loose basis on the stories of Sherlock Holmes, House holds a captivating mystery intrigue that complements its sense of fun and character drama beautifully. Anchored by Laurie’s note-perfect performance, a masterful balance of tone and mood, and fiercely intelligent writing, House is one of the landmark series of the 2000s. House contains 177 episodes across its eight seasons.