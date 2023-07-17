Remember the 2000s when episodes aired weekly and binge-watching only came in the form of back-to-back reruns? Season and series finales packed a large punch before the days of streaming. Networks were competing with each other to earn viewers' attention seven nights a week for 15 to 22 weeks a year. The game has since changed, but what hasn't changed is how audiences felt about their favorite 2000s series that they are now streaming.

From documentaries to miniseries and all the drama in between, IMDb reviewers cast their votes for the best of the best from the first decade of the 21st Century. These series are Emmy-winners, boundary-breakers, and heart-warmers that secured their legacy as the top TV series of their time.

10 'Firefly' (2002-2003)

Image via 20th Century Fox Television

IMDb Rank & Rating: #30 — 9.0/10 Stars

Created by Joss Whedon, Firefly is viewed by many audiences as a "gone too soon" series. Only lasting 14 episodes and originally airing on Fox, the show is set 500 years in the future, where a rag-tag crew aboard a small spacecraft faces the challenges of a new frontier and takes any job in the galaxy to survive.

Firefly starred Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, and Alan Tudyk, to namea few among the core cast. Fox pulled the plug on the series citing low ratings, but the series garnered a massive fan base that still champions the series two decades later. Despite the cancelation, the series secured one Primetime Emmy win for visual effects.

9 'The Blue Planet' (2001)

Image via BBC Earth

IMDb Rank & Rating: #28 — 9.0/10 Stars

Voters for IMDb would agree that there's nothing more satisfying than a nature documentary narrated by the great David Attenborough and Pierce Brosnan (the U.S. version). The Blue Planet, from BBC Earth, brings viewers above and below the depths of the magnificent oceans. The series took five years to film, earning it two Emmy wins and a spot within the top 10 of the best 2000s TV series.

Viewers experience the beauty of the oceans and the wild creatures below the surface throughout eight episodes. A series audiences of all ages can enjoy, The Blue Planet is just one of many nature documentaries IMDb has ranked within its Top 250.

8 'The Office' (2005-2013)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #27 — 9.0/10 Stars

A series that's never too late to start binge-watching, The Office was groundbreaking in the 2000s for its comedic style and innovative take on TV filmmaking. Led by the excessive personality of Regional Manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), the employees of Dunder Mifflin — a mid-sized paper company in Scranton, PA — do their best to get their work done despite his constant slacking off and shenanigans.

For nine seasons, the cast of recurring characters and some famous guest stars entertained audiences with an exaggerated look at working life inside an office. The series earned 42 Primetime Emmy Nominations and five wins throughout its airtime. It's a legendary series that dominated the 2000s.

7 'Life' (2009)

Image via BBC One

IMDb Rank & Rating: #19 — 9.1/10 Stars

In another in-depth filmmaking expedition, BBC took viewers across the globe to experience the ups and downs of the wildlife inhabiting the destinations. Narrated by David Attenborough and Oprah Winfrey (U.S. broadcast), Life features creatures from all corners of the planet thriving and combating the evolutionary changes to their lives.

This Emmy-winning miniseries plays out over 11 episodes, focusing on topics including the different taxonomy classifications (mammals, birds, reptiles, etc.) as well as plants and predators versus prey. A much-needed break from mainstream television's fictional and episodic structure, Life is a breath of fresh air.

6 'Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood' (2009-2010)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #17 — 9.1/10 Stars

While anime isn't for everyone, IMDb voters certainly recognize its exquisite style of cinematic storytelling that works across both TV and feature film mediums. Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhoodfocuses on two brothers' attempts to restore their bodies with the Philosopher's Stone after using alchemy to try and revive their deceased mother.

In typical anime style, the world-building in this series is top-notch, paired with its masterful attention to detail in all aspects, including themes, humor, and character evolution. With over 60 episodes throughout a full season (and some extra), Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood is worth the time investment, according to IMDb voters.

5 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #7 — 9.3/10 Stars

Declared the best-animated series of all time by IMDb voters, Avatar: The Last Airbender captured the hearts of audiences from multiple generations, not just young viewers. In this Nickelodeon series influenced by anime, a boy named Aang (voiced by Zach Tyler Eisen) is on a quest to master the four elements to bring peace back to his war-torn world.

It's a series that audiences of all ages watch over and over, making it an instant classic. With three seasons, the show captivated audiences with its magical narrative and rewarded viewers with satisfying conclusions to the well-placed cliffhangers.

4 'The Wire' (2002-2008)

Image via HBO

IMDb Rank & Rating: #6 — 9.3/10 Stars

Told through the multiple lens of the Baltimore drug scene, The Wire was praised by critics and audiences for its attention to detail in developing gritty characters against an unforgiving backdrop. The series interweaves multiple perspectives of law enforcement agencies, political entities, drug dealers and users, and the collateral damage characters on the streets of Baltimore.

The series was a starting point for A-list actors like Michael B. Jordan and Idris Elba. Despite only earning two Emmy nominations (no wins), The Wire holds much critical acclaim for its dedication to bearing the brutal truth of many societal issues. It ranks just outside the top five spots for the greatest TV shows of all time, according to IMDb voters.

3 'Band of Brothers' (2001)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #4 — 9.4/10 Stars

Executive-produced by the likes of Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, this HBO miniseries featured quite a star-studded cast. Band of Brothers is the story of the U.S. Army's Easy Company, 506th Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division during World War II between Operation Overlord and V-J Day. Told over the course of 10 episodes, the series is based on the book (of the same name) written by Stephen Ambrose, chronically the experiences of the survivors based on their interviews, letters, and journals.

A six-time Emmy-winning series, Band of Brothers is yet another war genre installment that succeeds in raw storytelling and purposeful war brutality sequences. Visually stunning with breathtaking performances, this limited series sets the bar high for its genre of TV storytelling.

2 'Planet Earth' (2006)

Image via BBC Earth

IMDb Rank & Rating: Rank #3 — 9.4/10 Stars

Third overall on the Top 250 and second overall for the 2000s, BBC continued its successful documentaries following The Blue Planet in 2001 with this 2006 follow-up. With satisfying narrations from David Attenborough and Sigourney Weaver (U.S. version), viewers were to the vibrant and sometimes unforgiving corners of the world to experience the wonders of the wildlife and elements of the Earth.

Securing four Emmy wins, Planet Earth spans 11 episodes, each focusing on a different habitat, including deserts, jungles, oceans, polar regions, and more. In one of many examples from the BBC, educational TV can be top-tier and hold its own against the writer's rooms of some of the most iconic fictional series.

1 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #1 — 9.5/10 Stars

Voted the number one series of the 2000s (and all-time, for that matter) by IMDb reviewers, Breaking Bad is arguably the best drama in TV history. The series centers around the evolution of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a high school chemistry teacher diagnosed with cancer, as he shifts from classroom instructor to one of the biggest methamphetamine kingpins wanted by the D.E.A.

Co-starring Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman, Walter's former student and now business partner, audiences were introduced to one of the most dynamic duos in TV history. The series earned over 50 Primetime Emmy nominations over a dozen wins over its five seasons on AMC. A combination of masterful acting, writing, and television production, Breaking Bad is top-tier television.

