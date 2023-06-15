Biopics bring unheard voices from the past into the spotlight or tell about people who have had a significant impact on society. Watching can help to inspire those of the next generation. The experiences of these people all bring a different perspective with the help of brilliant filmmakers.

Stories from the past allow directors to extrapolate their philosophies and bring their own values. The past is full of rich context and real-life stories that can become universal. Biopics reveal the truth of our societies and culture, showing us alternative ways to go forward.

11 ‘The Social Network’(2010) - David Fincher

Revolving around Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg), as he founded Facebook. Writer Aaron Sorkin, brings a non-linear narrative that unveils hidden motives from the people who built one of the most prolific companies of the twenty-first century.

Exploring corruption in the context of a wealthy background is a constant theme in David Fincher’s work as seen in Fight Club and Gone Girl. Using muted colors Fincher visually expresses the moods of characters, especially when what they say is far from what they believe. The film elevates from a biopic as it becomes a story about friendship and betrayal, rather than how they actually built Facebook.

10 ‘Lincoln’ (2012) - Steven Spielberg

From a script that was initially 500 pages, it was eventually shortened to focus on the President Lincoln's (Daniel Day Lewis) last few months. Encapsulating his effort to get the 13th Amendment passed by congress.

Spielberg juxtaposes the war with the confines of the tight rooms The President and members of the government were in while making important decisions. Like a portrait, Lincoln gives a piece of whom the man was but not the entire puzzle. Spielberg and screenwriter Tony Kushner, focus on the aspects of Lincoln’s ability to understand people and politics, leaving out his family and his melancholic slumbers that are thought to be his depression from traumatic events.

9 ‘12 Years A Slave’(2013) - Steve McQueen

Solomon Northrup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a free black man in the days of the Antebellum is taken and sold into slavery. The film is based on the 1853 autobiography of Solomon, which takes the reader through the journey through his time being enslaved.

Drawing on the cruelties of oppression faced by slaves, McQueen shows the tragic reality of a period of history that's ramifications are still relevant. Immersive depictions of slavery were needed as McQueen wanted to honor the man whose story they were telling. This opens up the possibility to show the internal struggle of a human's dignity and despair.

8 ‘Rush’(2013)- Ron Howard

The intense rivalry between Formula 1 drivers James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Nick Lauda (Daniel Brühl) comes to fruition over the course of the 1976 season. The two drivers test their physical and mental states as they competed against each other to be the best in the sport.

Some of the biggest challenges Ron Howard faced were the details involving the cars and the races that needed to be authentic. Like you are at a race, Howard wanted the audience to experience the film in the same manner. He worked effortlessly to make these details true, in viewing we can notice it as the sound and intensity of the cars are felt.

7 ‘Big Eyes’(2014) - Tim Burton

Showing the traumatic relationship between Margaret (Amy Adams) and Walter Keane (Christoph Waltz) whose paintings in the 50s and 60s became highly sought after. Walter was using the paintings of his wife to make a profit until she spoke out against him years later.

Tim Burton has become known for his expressionistic, dark, and quirky films. Often focusing on reality being stranger than any kind of fiction, but for Big Eyes he went back to his independent roots. Many of his key characteristics were gone but allowed the movie to be about something bigger than himself by not crowding the movie with an obtrusive style. His versatility as a director shows as his biggest attribute is working off of his gut feelings.

6 ‘Hacksaw Ridge’(2016) - Mel Gibson

Army Medic Desmond T. Doss (Andrew Garfield), a pacifist, sticks to his strict morals as he refuses to shoot his weapon during battle. In the process, he becomes the first American to get the Medal of Honor without taking a shot.

Gibson takes on characters that have a purpose to fight for the greater good, whether it be internal or external, it just has to be cinematic. Hacksaw Ridge is a film about love rather than war as Doss’ faith brings him to be a conscientious objector. The battles shown are to show what the veterans had been through and the shell shock that has shaped so many lives after a war.

5 ‘Vice’(2018) -Adam McKay

A close look at the life of career politician Dick Cheney(Christian Bale). Jumping back and forth between his early days and time in the White House as he helps to shape the United States.

McKay uses carefully crafted dialogue that comes fast from many characters, inserting exposition that should be boring but is delivered in unique ways, such as his cutaways in The Big Short. McKay uses two points in Cheney’s life to make the connection of a person lacking a foundational ideology, whose motives rely on ego and political chess rather than humanism.

4 ‘First Man’(2018) - Damien Chazelle

In his first biopic, Chazelle depicts astronaut Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling) facing his own private struggles while keeping composure for the world around him. Taking a look at the space mission that put us on the moon and the man who took the first steps.

The subject provided Chazelle with new problems he had never had to work through before. Instead of getting sunsets, he was tossing Ryan Gosling in a zero-gravity machine. Chazelle has always been a master of getting big crane, energetic shots that are visually appealing. First Man is wildly entertaining, but also a prolific story of a fearless man who was willing to give his life if needed.

2 ‘Blackkklansman’(2018) -Spike Lee

Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), the first Black police officer in Colorado Springs sets out to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in the 70s. Stallworth was helped by an alternative officer (Adam Driver) to help expose the Klan, eventually becoming the leader.

Spike Lee is a filmmaker who has always told the truth of history and of his culture. He focuses on the social and political implications of events in history as felt by the people who experienced them. The film culturally is significant in the time period it was released as political and racial tensions in the country were worsening.

1 ‘The Irishman’(2019)- Martin Scorsese

A unique perspective from the life of a real-life mob hood Frank Sheeran (Robert DeNiro). A member of the Bufalino crime family that had close associations with the teamsters and Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

Scorsese is the best as he is able to make real-time decisions fast and efficiently. He has a clear vision and knows what he wants and needs to achieve it. Looking at film with a pace and rhythm, he lets the three-and-a-half-hour film play like an opera. Though returning to the genre that made him legendary status, he takes a different approach to how he filmed it. Scorsese uses the meditative and contemplative approach like Kundun or Silence. This introspection allows for a more mature reflection of the trauma and issues at hand for Frank Sheeran.

