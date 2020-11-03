In order to understand the best comedies of the 2010s, it's important to travel back further through history. The 2010s were a weird decade for the comedy genre. The mid-2000s were marked by the introduction of “the Judd Apatow influence”—a type of comedy that was heavily improvised, incredibly dirty, but also surprisingly sweet and heartfelt. Audiences ate it up, turning films like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Superbad into huge hits. This influence carried over to the beginning of the 2010s, which is when a shift in the kinds of films studios were making started to occur. The arrival of the Marvel Cinematic Universe gave every major studio in town an excuse to look for their next huge franchise, and as a result of those films being incredibly expensive, the number of studio-backed comedies began to decline. At the same time, the box office prospects of the few studio comedies that were being produced also became far more hit-and-miss.

No longer was the next Judd Apatow-produced, star-driven comedy a lock. Even fan-demanded sequels like Anchorman: The Legend Continues and Zoolander 2 were met with cool receptions, which gave studios an even bigger excuse to put their money towards movies where things blow up instead of films in which two dudes talk about genitalia for five minutes. That’s not to say the 2010s were a bad decade for comedy, and the lack of consistently great traditional comedies gave way to more artful, interesting comedies from “serious” filmmakers. People like Wes Anderson, Noah Baumbach, and Greta Gerwig not only made some of the funniest movies of the 2010s, they were also some of the best. And then you had filmmakers like Taika Waititi and Phil Lord and Chris Miller who were able to work within the confines of massive studio blockbusters and still deliver hilarious, whip smart comedies. With so many hits and some hidden gems to offer, here are the best comedies of the 2010s.

25 'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Image via 20th Century Fox

Kingsman: The Secret Service introduces a suave new secret organization that recruits a naive but promising kid, Eggsy (Taron Egerton), into their ultramodern training program. With the highly skilled and extremely dapper agent Harry Hart (Colin Firth) training him, Eggsy goes through a series of dangerous challenges to prove he's got what it takes. Meanwhile, the tech-savvy supervillain Richmond Valentine (Samuel L. Jackson) hatches a nefarious plan that threatens global security.

Director Matthew Vaughn's humorous spy comedy combines the classic tropes of the genre while giving audiences over-the-top satirical takes on these same formulas. Its hilarious visual gags and smooth comedic timing gave fans an exhilarating viewing experience that felt refreshing, which is also why the 2014 film would go on to spawn an uneven Kingsman franchise made up of two sequels, which weren't as well received as the original.

24 'Ready or Not' (2019)

Directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Samara Weaving stars as Grace, a young bride turned badass survivor in Ready or Not. The horror comedy sees Grace marry into the strange and wealthy Le Domas family, known for their board game empire. On her wedding night, she is talked into participating in a family tradition: a seemingly innocent game of hide-and-seek. However, the stakes are soon revealed to be deadly as Grace discovers that her new in-laws are hunting her down with the intent to kill.

Ready or Not is an eat-the-rich movie that mocks what the elite are willing to do to keep their wealth. The 2019 film soars thanks to Weaving's incredible performance as Grace, who uses her wits and need to survive to make it out of the deadly cat-and-mouse chase through the ultrarich family's mansion. There are some genuine laugh-out-loud moments throughout the movie as the plot borders on the absurd, especially as it reaches its shocking conclusion.

23 'Deadpool' (2016)

Directed by Tim Miller

Image via 20th Century Fox

Combine the R-rated comedy raunch that was so popular in the 2000s with the most successful genre in the 2010s – the superhero movie – and you get Deadpool, one of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time. The film’s self-referential screenplay and visual style cop to the fact that it’s a superhero movie made on a much smaller budget, but Ryan Reynolds’ pitch-perfect casting as the Merc with a Mouth goes a long way here.

Deadpool is able to take the “superhero movie” in directions others can’t simply because its lead character knows he’s in a superhero movie, giving the filmmakers the opportunity to play with the genre in interesting ways. But none of this works if the Deadpool casting isn’t right, so it’s a testament to Reynolds’ charm and quick-witted deliver that this movie is as consistently funny as it is.

22 'Easy A' (2010)

Directed by Will Gluck

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Filmmaker Will Gluck has made a career out of crafting surprisingly good-to-great movies that look kind of terrible, which is certainly the case with Easy A. The film arrived in the wake of the raunchy Apatow-influenced, male-focused films of the mid-to-late 2000s and presented a teen-centric take on The Scarlet Letter (again, sounds terrible right?). But the movie consistently charms when in the wrong hands it may have induced eyerolls, and no doubt a huge part of why it works so well is Emma Stone. While the now-Oscar-winning actress had breakout roles in Superbad and Zombieland, this is the film where she got the chance to shine in the lead, and shine she does.

Stone is at once supremely confident and cripplingly self-conscious, echoing the experience of many, many teenagers. Easy A presents a story about femininity and sexuality that avoids being preachy or mean-spirited, instead traveling down more complex roads. It’s consistently funny and quick-witted, and Stanley Tucci and Patricia Clarkson play possibly the best onscreen parents of the decade.

21 'Inherent Vice' (2014)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Image via Warner Bros.

Coming off of The Master, many expected Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2014 Thomas Pynchon adaptation to be similarly self-serious, long, and dramatic. And that’s what some saw – a semi-serious, meandering detective story from the POV of a pothead. But those who got on Inherent Vice’s wavelength understood that this was PTA’s version of a broad comedy; a silly, definitely not self-serious detective story where the mystery ultimately doesn’t matter, and the series of misadventures that befall Larry “Doc” Sportello are really what it’s all about.

It’s The Big Lebowski by way of PTA, with Joaquin Phoenix delivering a hilariously committed performance that showcases some terrific physical comedy and a willingness to really get weird. It’s a film that works so much better when you stop trying to figure it all out, sit back, and enjoy the show.

20 'Game Night' (2018)

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

Image via Warner Bros.

It felt like Game Night – a David Fincher-inspired, cinematic, mystery-laden comedy about a group of friends whose game night goes horribly wrong – might be the film to finally bring the studio comedy back en vogue, as it was packed with thrilling, visually gorgeous set pieces. But alas, the box office was somewhat disappointing.

For those who didn’t catch this one, it’s your loss. Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams are delightful as a game-loving couple working through relationship issues as they search for Bateman’s brother, but the entire ensemble cast gets a chance to shine in this slick, keeps-you-guessing comedy. Jesse Plemons also gives a supporting performance for the ages, adding yet another reason to revisit or discover this film.

19 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Directed by Taika Waititi

The funniest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie by a long shot, Thor: Ragnarok is a film that constantly goes for the joke and scores. The movie essentially rebooted the title character, as director Taika Waititi brings Chris Hemsworth’s inherent charm to the forefront at last. This is a high concept comedy the refuses to take itself too seriously while also landing genuine emotional stakes – a tightrope walk that many have attempted and failed in the past.

Waititi’s quick-witted sense of humor permeates every frame, made all the better by his scene-stealing performance as Korg. And while the movie certainly owes a debt to James Gunn’s also funny but more dramatic Guardians of the Galaxy for paving the way, that Waititi is able to tread somewhat similar territory (space-set epic featuring a band of outsiders) while still carving his own unique path is a testament to his talent as a brilliant filmmaker.