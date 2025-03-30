The 2010s delivered some of the greatest shows to ever hit television. The series running during that time offered dramatic fantasy, a fresh real-world perspective, and groundbreaking animation that led to fame and fan devotion. Whether viewers were into emotional arcs, thrilling tales, or jaw-dropping reveals, the 2010s gave audiences something to hold onto for the years to come.

Standing among some of the best of the 2010s run are shows like Mr. Robot, praised for its complex and interesting characters, and Fleabag, which delivers heart-aching emotional honesty and sharp wit. These shows made week-to-week viewing memorable. This list is made up of such series. Those that became must-watch TV events during its run throughout the 2010s.

10 'Siren' (2018-2020)

Created by: Eric Wald, Dean White

Image Via freeform

Siren is an addictive and entirely underrated guilty pleasure that reimagines mermaid folklore with a dramatic, modern twist. Set in Bristol Cove, a town known for its mermaid tales, enters Ryn (Eline Powell), a beguiling beauty that is quite literally a fish out of water. New and quite inhuman, Ryn struggles to navigate her time on land. To her rescue are marine biologists, Ben Pownall (Alex Roe) and Maddie Bishop (Fola Evans-Akingbola), who discover that their quaint town's tales might actually hold some truth.

Siren brings the action and the thrill to the generic mermaid story. The series has been known to keep busy—never dull, always engaging—and keeps its viewers thoroughly entertained. The 2010s were blessed with this must-watch fantasy drama, that gave its audience a fresh perspective on mythical creatures and innovative storytelling. Despite the series' unfortunate cancellation, Siren is still a definite standout for its originality and addictive quality of entertainment.