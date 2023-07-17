From blockbuster-esque series to riveting documentaries, the 2010s featured TV series that changed the game. It was the decade of peak TV as streaming entered the game, and networks were at an all-time competitive high to capture audiences' attention. However, series that "defined" the decade don't always measure up for IMDb voters, as series like The Walking Dead and Orange is the New Black didn't make the Top 250 cut.

Rather the series that secured the top spots of the decade include cinematic documentaries, animated favorites, and limited series. IMDb's Top 250 remains competitive as series from the 1990s and 2000s continue to hold their in the eyes of the IMDb voters, but the influential decade in TV manages to squeak all of its top 10 into the top 25.

10 'The Vietnam War' (2017)

Image via PBS

IMDb Rank & Rating: #22 — 9.1/10 Stars

A PBS production, The Vietnam War is a 10-part miniseries that takes an in-depth look at the United States' involvement in the most divisive and controversial events in history. The series is directed by respected documentary filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, with over 18 hours of footage throughout its 10 parts.

The Vietnam War was nominated for four Emmys for its immersive storytelling with perspectives from all sides of the conflict, including civilians from North and South Vietnam as well as American veterans. This top-rated documentary was the tip of the iceberg in demonstrating that documentaries ruled the 2010s television.

9 'Sherlock' (2010-2017)

Image via the BBC

IMDb Rank & Rating: #21 — 9.1/10 Stars

The modern-day spin on this iconic character of classic literature, Sherlock, features stellar performances from Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. In this adaptation, Sherlock (Cumberbatch) is an eccentric consultant to Scotland Yard, and Watson (Freeman) is a war vet answering Holmes' ad for a flatmate.

The first three seasons earned high praise for the performances and creative take on the famous sleuthing pair; however, after a lengthy hiatus, the series returned for season four and failed to live up to expectations. Despite a glum conclusion, the series overall took home nine Emmys with over 30 more nominations.

8 'Bluey' (2018-)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #17 — 9.5/10 Stars

To the surprise of many, Bluey is one of the best-animated series of all time and a top contender for the 2010s. The series is about an Australian Blue Heeler Cattle Dog puppy and her everyday life and adventure with her friends and family. The humble, wholesome show had an explosion in popularity, being enjoyed by fans of all ages.

The Australian series resonated with audiences so much that it joined Disney Junior (and now Disney+), making it accessible to viewers around the world. While it has a high star count, the lower voter numbers account for this animated favorite's place on the IMDb Top 250.

7 'Ricky and Morty' (2013-)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #15 — 9.1/10 Stars

Riffing on the leads of Back to the Future, this Adult Swim animated series is certainly not for every viewer but has secured a fiercely loyal fan base to ensure its legacy in TV history. Titular characters Rick Sanchez, a scientist, and his grandson Morty Smith, travel through time, space, and other dimensions to mess with their lives and the lives of others.

In recent years the series faced controversy after its creator Justin Roiland faced trial for domestic violence charges. Adult Swim was quick to fire Roiland and is currently working on recasting his voice role as both Rick and Morty for the upcoming seasons.

6 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #13 — 9.2/10 Stars

This series took the world by storm and is one that, even if audiences haven't seen it, they've heard of it. A page-to-screen adaptation, Game of Thrones is a fantasy series centered around nine prominent families fighting for power and full authority over Westeros.

Over its eight seasons, the series won a staggering 59 Primetime Emmys. Based on the books by George R.R. Martin, this series launched the careers of several rising stars, their roles as these iconic characters forever stamped on their resumes.

5 'Our Planet' (2019-2023)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #11 — 9.3/10 Stars

After seeing the success of BBC and its nature series in the 2000s, Netflix stepped into the wildlife documentary game and even managed to score the acclaimed narrator David Attenborough. In Our Planet, audiences are treated to spectacular cinematography as they travel to the ends of the Earth to witness the science and mystery behind animal migrations.

The series would earn 10 Emmy nominations and secure two wins: Attenborough winning for Outstanding Narrator and the series taking home Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series. Not only did it win critical acclaim, but Our Planet earned a top-five spot for best TV series of the 2010s.

4 'Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey' (2014)

Image via Fox

IMDb Rank & Rating: #10 — 9.3/10 Stars

Sneaking into the top 10 of all time and into the number four spot for the 2010s, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey is yet another example of educational TV overthrowing episodic series. Hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, the series explores various scientific concepts over the course of 13 episodes as they are presented with both fascination and skepticism.

This series is one of many that document the cosmos, the first airing on PBS and hosted by Carl Sagan in 1980. Earning 13 Emmy nominations and four wins, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey aired on both FOX and National Geographic. A cinematic scientific feat, the series still appeals to a wide range of audiences.

3 'Blue Planet II' (2017)

Image via BBC Earth

IMDb Rank & Rating: #8 — 9.3/10 Stars

In the wake of the success of Blue Planet, BBC Earth returned over a decade and a half later with another bold cinematic experience. Blue Planet II takes audiences back to the oceans of the world and the rare creatures that inhabit them while also documenting the issues challenging them.

The narrating G.O.A.T. David Attenborough returned as well to lend his voice as audiences witnessed the breathtaking depths of the oceans. For the second decade in a row, educational and nature documentaries edged out series deemed iconic for the top TV spots by IMDb voters.

2 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Image via HBO

IMDb Rank & Rating: #5 — 9.4/10 Stars

Another critically-acclaimed creation from Craig Mazin, this historical drama from HBO turned heads in 2019. The series chronicles the explosion and catastrophic aftermath of the titular explosion in April 1986 at the nuclear plant in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.

Chernobyl swept the Emmys taking home 10 wins of its 19 nominations, including Outstanding Limited Series. Throughout the five roughly hour-long episodes, the series maintains the tension and sense of dread fueling stellar acting performances from the entire cast.

1 'Planet Earth II' (2016)

Image via BBC Earth

IMDb Rank & Rating: #2 — 9.5/10 Stars

Following in the tracks of its 2006 inaugural series, BBC Earth returned with David Attenborough to whisk audiences around the world through their TV screens. Planet Earth II spans over six episodes, with each installment focusing on different habitats: islands, mountains, jungles, deserts, grasslands, and cities.

Throughout the last two decades, nature documentaries have proven to satisfy viewers' sense of adventure and wonder while serving an educational purpose. Established as the number two TV series of all time by IMDb voters, Planet Earth II and other like series demonstrate that the cinematic craft can be successfully applied to miniseries like this and resonate with audiences just as well as any fictional drama or comedy series.

