Adam Chitwood’s Top 10 Films of 2019

2019 was a weird year for movies. The final third or so brought us a lot of great films, but I found little to love for most of the calendar year. There were bright spots to be sure—Us was wonderfully complex and refreshing; Midsommar was a darkly comic delight; Avengers: Endgame nailed the landing. But by and large the studio offerings this spring and summer and even fall were supremely disappointing. There was nothing as artfully thrilling as Mission: Impossible – Fallout or as smart as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse or as soaring as A Star Is Born. Instead we got a bunch of rehashes and half-assed reboot attempts.

All of this to say, if my Top 10 list looks bottom-heavy to you, that’s because it wasn’t until the latter portion of this year that I fell in love with a lot of movies. And thankfully there was a lot to love! So peruse my personal list below of my Top 10 movies of 2019, and check out Matt, Vinnie, and Tom’s personal lists while you’re at it.

