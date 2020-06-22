The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 266 – Best Movies of 2020 So Far and Theater Reopenings

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re joined by Weekend Contributing Editor Allie Gemmill to talk about the best movies of 2020 so far and the planned reopening of American theaters. For the first half of the show, we talk about how the pandemic has allowed smaller movies to shine through, but also how streamers like Netflix aren’t stepping up to take advantage of a bigger audience by delivering better movies outside of exceptions like Da 5 Bloods. We then move on to a discussion of why theaters shouldn’t reopen, why they’re determined to do so despite the danger of the pandemic, and what next month could look like as major releases prepare for theatrical-only distribution. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

