If you want to ride an emotional rollercoaster for half an hour, try these shows.

'Ted Lasso' and 9 of the Best Half-Hour Dramedy Shows of the 2020s (So Far)

30-minute episode length is the format that is frequently used and most commonly associated with sitcoms. However, because many networks have seen the potential of this format, which can resolve problems in just 30 minutes (sans advertising), many different genres of TV series are now employing it.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Shows With Short (30 Minute Or Less) Episodes

One of them is comedy-drama or dramedy, which blends dramatic storytelling with comedic aspects. As we move into the 2020s, this combination is increasingly frequent, with numerous acclaimed works from various networks coming out.

'Ted Lasso' (2020-)

Ted Lasso follows the titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, a college football coach from the United States who is employed by an owner of an English soccer team, portrayed by Hannah Waddingham, to spite her ex-husband. Lasso, grappling with his lack of experience in the sport, seeks to win over the skeptical English market with his homespun, upbeat manner.

The show's enduring appeal and admiration for its commitment to value bringing people together and focusing on the positive side may be appreciated by viewers regardless of their interest in soccer or sports. Additionally, beyond just its humorous side, its willingness to take on messy and complicated subjects makes it even more compelling to watch.

'The Chair' (2021 - )

The Chair centers on Professor Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh), who has just been named chair of the English department at Pembroke University. She tries to balance her relationship with her crush, friend, and prominent coworker, Bill Dobson, while parenting her obstinate adopted daughter and attempting to secure the tenure of a young Black colleague.

The Chair is a touching television series that explores the difficulties academics face as they struggle to preserve their institutions, their fields, and themselves. It also provides an intriguing look into Korean culture and a compelling view of campus life and the individuals who live and work there.

RELATED: 7 Shows Like 'The Chair' to Watch After You Binge Sandra Oh's Netflix Drama

'The Sex Lives of College Girls' (2021 - )

The Sex Lives of College Girls centers on four 18-year-old freshmen roommates' lives at the fictional Vermont campus of Essex College and also explores their sexual lifestyle as they navigate the rigors of college and adulthood.

The show goes beyond the surface of these four women and delves deep into each one. The show’s writers also have located that perfect, cozy spot that every comedy requires, delivering raunchy comedy alongside character development. Contrary to what the title might imply, the show is more about friendship, laughter, and emotional feelings than it is about sex.

'Feel Good' (2020-2021)

Feel Good features Mae Martin as a fictionalized version of themselves as a recovering addict and comedian and traces the progress of George (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mae's relationship in modern-day Manchester.

Despite having a very short running duration, the program more than makes up for it with excellent writing, acting, and themes. Although it doesn't always make viewers feel good, it achieves it by telling a story filled with unease and uncertainty and doing so with assurance, compassion, and elegance. Moreover, Martin does a great job of striking a delicate mix between humor and seriousness.

'Harlem' (2021-)

Harlem is a dramedy that follows four girls who met while studying at New York University and are now in their thirties and residing in Harlem as they struggle to find the balance between their romantic relationships, personal lives, and professional ambitions.

Harlem is amusing and self-aware, and its writing and cast make so many ambitious Black women (and women in general) feel seen and appreciated. As the story progresses, each character becomes more intriguing due to outstanding development and writing, combined with the brilliant performances of the cast.

'Never Have I Ever' (2020-2023)

Inspired by Mindy Kaling’s own childhood, Never Have I Ever centers on Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a 15-year-old Tamil Indian-American girl as she wants to improve her social standing after a difficult year of coping with her father’s passing.

The show may be a teen comedy, but its examination of the gravity of loss and our obligation to deal with it is as grownup as they come. Moreover, Never Have I Ever develops to an organic and poignant climax thanks to the show's clever writing and the young cast’s talented performances surpassing any Netflix teen drama.

RELATED: 10 Best and Worst Devi Moments That Had Us Glued to Our TVs

'Uncoupled' (2022-)

After being unexpectedly abandoned by his long-term partner, Uncoupled follows a newly single gay Manhattanite, played by Neil Patrick Harris, as he navigates the dating market for the first time in 17 years. He has to face his worst fears of losing his soulmate and waking up in his mid-40s as single.

Uncoupled won't alter the course of comedy, but it is briskly paced, features expertly written dialogue and jokes, and is beautifully acted. It also has a few heartwarming moments that avoid falling into melodramatic clichés. Harris also gives a brilliantly subtle performance that eclipses the material by giving his everything to the part.

'Upload' (2020-)

Upload is set in 2033, where people can "upload" themselves into whichever virtual afterlife they like. The show follows a computer programmer Nathan Brown (Robbie Amell), who is uploaded to the opulent Lakeview after his untimely death, but there he is put under the control of his obsessive, still-living girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards).

Upload fools its audience into being a lighthearted show by being packed with jokes, but in fact, the show looks at complex and wide-ranging issues as it goes on. Since the show functions as a combination of mimicking the future with mind-blowing technologies while still marveling at it, its charm only grows with each episode.

RELATED: 'The Peripheral' and 9 Other Shows that Features Cutting-Edge Virtual Reality

'Trying' (2020-2023)

Trying centers on Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), a couple who sincerely desire to have children but have difficulty conceiving. They decide to adopt to have the child they want, but that's easier said than done.

Trying is truly hilarious despite its serious tone, with Smith and Spall naturally and charmingly playing an ideal couple who complement each other's virtues and flaws. Moreover, rarely does a television show depict infertility or the difficulties and of the adoption process with candor like Trying, making it one of the best shows exploring this subject.

'Somebody Somewhere' (2022-)

Somebody Somewhere follows Sam (Bridget Everett), who appears to be a true Kansan on the outside, but on the inside, she has trouble fitting in with her community. As she struggles with a midlife crisis after the death of her sister, she finds herself with a group of outcasts who don't fit in but don't give up.

Despite its depressing overtones, Somebody Somewhere has a startlingly upbeat message which is you will always find not only a way to return home but also to a genuine belonging. Its genius is in the way it seamlessly transitions between the drama and comedy of every day combined with Everett’s outstanding performance.

KEEP READING: 10 Movies That Fans Don't Realize Were Sci-fi