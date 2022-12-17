The year 2020 marked the rise of a worldwide pandemic, which continued through 2021 and 2022. Despite this, the difficulties of the situation did not stop filmmakers from doing what they love the most: making movies.

Compiled from the best of and highest-rated movies lists on IMDb, we have narrowed it down to the ten highest-rated movies since 2020, including Nomadland, Dune, and Everything Everywhere All at Once. They are the landmark movies that have entertained and inspired us during a difficult time in history.

1/10 ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022) — 8.4/10

Nearly 40 years after graduating from Top Gun, Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is a test pilot. After spending many years avoiding promotions following the traumatic events of Top Gun (1986), Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and an uncertain future. This time, he is tasked with training an elite group of Top Gun graduates for a nearly impossible suicide mission. Not only that, but he must also face an uncomfortable relationship with Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), who holds a grudge against and blames him for the death of his father (and Maverick’s late best friend), Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards).

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) is the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. Unlike many sequels that rarely outshine their predecessor film, Top Gun: Maverick manages to avoid that trap. With an average rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb and a worldwide gross of $1.487 billion, Top Gun: Maverick became the highest-grossing film of 2022 and the 11th-highest-grossing film of all time.

2/10 ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (2022) — 8.2/10

Set on a remote island off the coast of Ireland, The Banshees of Inisherin follows the lives of two lifelong friends, Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves in an uncomfortable situation when Colm puts a sudden end to their friendship.

Shocked and confused, Pádraic, his sister Siobhan (Kerry Condon), and a troubled local Dominic (Barry Keoghan) try to repair their friendship. But while attempting to do this, the situation results in alarming consequences for the two friends instead. The film is rated 8.2/10 on IMDb.

3/10 ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ (2022) — 8.1/10

Everything Everywhere All at Once is unlike any film you’ve seen before. The film follows an overworked laundromat owner, Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), who struggles to cope with everything in her life. Her relationships with her husband, Waymond Wang (Ke Huy Quan), her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu), and her father (James Hong) are all hanging by a thread. One morning, while at a meeting with the unpleasant IRS auditor, Deirdre (Jamie Lee Curtis), Evelyn discovers a multiverse crack that leads her to parallel realities.

As its title suggests, the genre-bending film explores everything, everywhere, all at once. The film cleverly mixes an array of different genres into one "weird trip through the looking glass into the multiverse and discover metaphysical wisdom along the way.”

4/10 ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ (2022) — 8.1/10

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, or Pinocchio, is a modern take on the 1940 Disney classic of the same name. While the 2022 stop-motion animated version captures the wonders of childhood and friendship, the film is not intended to be as lighthearted as the original Pinocchio. It introduces elements such as the tyranny of Fascism (with Italian dictator Benito Mussolini making an appearance) and the harsh reality of show business.

The film, without compromising the fairytale qualities and the core story of Pinocchio, made sure to be equally respectable to both its younger and older audiences. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio knows when to be hopeful and careful in equal measures. The film is rated 8.1/10 on IMDb.

5/10 ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021) — 8.3/10

Spider-Man’s secret identity is revealed to the world. Desperate for help, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) goes to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help to make the world forget who he is. However, the spell goes horribly wrong and brings back the villainous monsters that could destroy the universe. With the help of Doctor Strange, and the other Spider-mans (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield), Peter Parker tries to save the world while discovering what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The world couldn’t believe their eyes when they discovered all three Spider-Mans would appear in one movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not only was it a tasteful surprise, but the heartfelt, humorous, and action-packed film was one hell of a rollercoaster yet enjoyable ride for the viewers.

6/10 ‘Dune’ (2021) — 8/10

Dune is based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. It follows the story of a gifted young man, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), who must travel to the barren planet of Arrakis, where the only supply of the universe's most precious psychotropic drug, spice, and the people who take them, Fremen, can be found. To keep his family, the House Atreides, and the people safe, Paul must face the deadly planet to fulfill the destiny he was born to do.

With Denis Villeneuve as the director and an incredible cast that starred in the film, Dune became one of the most sought-after films of the year. The film is rated an average of 8/10 on IMDb and praised for its production design, costume design, and visual effects.

7/10 ‘CODA’ (2021) — 8/10

As a Child of Deaf Adults (CODA), Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of her family. She assists her parents, Frank (Troy Kotsur) and Jackie (Marlee Matlin), with the family fishing business as much as she can but is otherwise occupied by her school work and life as a teenager. When Ruby spontaneously signs up for the school choir, she discovers a passion for singing and seeks a future at Berklee College of Music. She becomes torn between pursuing her dreams of pursuing a musical career or helping her family with their needs and keeping their fishing business afloat.

With a rating of 8/10 on IMDb, it's no surprise that the inspirational CODA won all three of its three nominations from the Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and the highly regarded Best Picture Award. Unlike many films that depict people with disabilities as hopeless and helpless beings, CODA depicts members of the deaf community as small business owners who can do just as well as those who don't suffer from hearing difficulties.

8/10 ‘The Father’ (2020) — 8.2/10

An aging man and father, Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), has dementia. He feels abandoned as his daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman), tells him her plans to move to Paris with her husband, Paul (Rufus Sewell). When taken to a doctor, Anthony denies having any memory problems. But as time passes, Anthony realizes he is losing grip of his memories, loved ones, and even time itself.

With stellar performances from Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman, the award-winning The Father is rated 8.2/10 on IMDb and deservingly won awards from the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, among other accolades.

9/10 ‘Minari’ (2020) — 7.4/10

Set in the 1980s, Minari follows a Korean immigrant family who leaves California and moves to a rural Arkansas farm in pursuit of their American dream. The family’s father, Jacob (Steven Yeun), hopes to grow Korean produce to sell to vendors in the bordering state of Texas. Because both Jacob and his wife, Monica (Han Ye-ri), will be occupied with work, they invite Monica’s mother, who lives in South Korea, Soon-ja (Youn Yuh-jung), to come to the United States and help take care of their children, David (Alan Kim) and Anne (Noel Kate Cho).

Despite all the challenges the family must face in the unknown future that Arkansas holds, the Yi family learns the capacity of their resilience and that family makes any place feel like home. The film has a score of 7.4 on IMDb.

10/10 ‘Nomadland’ (2020) — 7.3/10

After the recently widowed Fern (Frances McDormand) loses her job at the US Gypsum plant in Nevada due to the Great Recession, she sells her belongings to purchase a van to live in and travel the country in search of work. Her friend Linda (Linda May) invites her to a desert rendezvous in Arizona, where fellow nomads meet and show their support for each other. There, she meets many free-spirited, kind souls who teach her the basic survival and self-sufficiency skills needed to live on the road. As Fern gradually adopts and adapts to the nomadic lifestyle, she questions the true meaning of home and whether a home is a place where you make it your own.

Directed by Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao, Nomadland serves as her third feature film. The film received universal critical acclaim for its direction, cinematography, editing, and screenplay, as well as the performances of Frances McDormand and David Strathairn. Nomadland is rated 7.3/10 on IMDb.

