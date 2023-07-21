The beginning of this decade, the 2020s, proved to be an instrumental part of TV history. As lockdowns occurred all around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people turned to TV and movies for comfort, stability, and a sense of unity. These recent tribulations have hardly slowed quality shows from coming out around the globe.

From animation to big-budget productions and the under-the-radar titles in between, multiple streaming platforms raised their hands in the roll call for IMDb's Top 250 with the best of the 2020s so far. As ranked and rated by IMDb voters, there are titles audiences expected to see and some they didn't.

10 'Invincible' (2021-)

Image via Prime Video

IMDb Rank & Rating: #100 — 8.7/10

This adult animation is the only superhero series to make the top 10 of the decade (so far) despite a highly saturated market of Marvel and DC shows to stream. Invincibleis a coming-of-age tale of sorts when Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun), son of the most powerful superhero Omni Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons), discovers he has superpowers and that his dad's legacy isn't as heroic as he leads to believe.

RELATED: 10 Highest Rated Animated Sci-Fi Shows, According to Rotten Tomatoes

The all-star cast of this Amazon Original also includes Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Walter Goggins, and Gillian Jacobs, to name a few. Rated TV-MA, Invincible isn't quite the superhero cartoon of the 90s, but it entertains older audiences to earn a spot in IMDb's top 100 and the 2020s top 10.

9 'Severance' (2022-)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #99 — 8.7/10

Only a year into its — hopefully — long-running tenure, this Apple TV+ series has managed to elevate itself to one of the best sci-fi series in the genre. Severancestars Adam Scott as Mark, an office worker whose team of employees have all had their memories surgically separated from work and outside life. Their realities start to unravel when a coworker shows up outside of work.

With stiff competition over the last year, the thriller series managed two wins of its 14 Emmy nominations. Critics, audiences, and IMDb voters remained enthralled as the series shifted from an unsettling look at the corporate monotony to a nightmarish sci-fi tale. Another pleasant surprise for viewers is that Ben Stiller is the series' executive producer and director.

8 'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' (2022-)

Image via Viz Media

IMDb Rank & Rating: #98 — 9.1/10

Anime series throughout the '90s, 2000s, and 2010s have earned top ten spots among IMDb voters — so far, the 2020s continue that trend. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War features the return of Ichigo Kurosaki (voiced by Masakazu Morita) to the battlefield after members of the Soul Society begin to disappear without an explanation for who is behind it.

RELATED: ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and What to Expect

Following suit with the genre, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War demonstrates stunning art direction and animation. This two-season series is a franchise installment with the original Bleach,aired in 2004 for 16 seasons. The characters are based on the Manga book series by Tite Kubo.

7 'Panchayat' (2020-)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #89 — 8.9/10

A dramedy, this Amazon Original Series has continued to get better with each season. It's the story of engineering graduate Abhishek (Jitendra Kumar) as he takes a secretary job for the council in the remote village of Uttar Pradesh. For audiences looking for an international series that features the comedic tropes of mainstream sitcoms, Panchayatis that series.

The series is praised for its realistic portrayals of the rural village instead of leaning on stereotypes for mass entertainment value. Panchayat is a hit with the Indian viewing audience, and its top rating on IMDb will garner the attention of new audiences open to a subtitled series.

6 'Ted Lasso' (2020-2023)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #80 — 8.8/10

With over 50 Emmy nominations and 11 wins, Ted Lasso was a brief flash of comedic brilliance for TV lovers this decade. From Apple TV+ came a series about the titular American football coach who traveled across the pond to revive the struggling AFC Richmond, an English Premier League football team.

Brilliantly led by Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso quickly became a fan favorite. It was the series everyone was talking about as its first season premiered in 2020 during the heightened times of the pandemic. Ted Lasso is a wholesome demonstration of the power of television and its ability to unite audiences, bringing light to challenging times.

5 'The Last of Us' (2023-)

Image via HBO

IMDb Rank & Rating: #69 — 8.8/10

It didn't long for this video game adaptation to establish itself as one of 2023's best series, but IMDb ranks it as one of the best of the decade. The Last of Us gripped audiences week after week with its emotional storytelling and dedication to filmmaking, with the streaming numbers to prove it. With Emmy-nominated leading performances from Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the series chronicles the journey of a hardened survivor transporting a 14-year-old Ellie girl to a medical facility in the post-cordyceps outbreak world.

In its premiering season, The Last of Us earned 25 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. The third episode — "Long, Long Time" — scored seven nominations of its own as showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin proved they were out to make cinematic television.

4 'The Beatles: Get Back' (2021)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #41 — 9.0/10

As Disney+ began adding music documentaries to its catalog of options, this original miniseries captured the hearts of viewers. Directed by Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back is composed of footage shot of the legendary band in 1969 that was meant for the feature film Let It Be.

The three-part series won all five of its Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series presented to executive producers Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and Yoko Ono, among others. Of the numerous documentaries out there about The Beatles, this one certainly earned its due among IMDb voters.

3 'Clarkson's Farm' (2021-)

Image via Amazon

IMDb Rank & Rating: #34 — 9.0/10

This Amazon Prime series proved to be a hit despite its host's divisive personality. Best known for his time and efforts with Top Gear, Jeremy Clarkson launched his own series as he turns to rural life and attempts to run a farm in Gloucestershire, UK. It's part reality, part documentary, as audiences are fascinated with Clarkson's newfound interest in the land he's owned for close to two decades.

A far cry from the high-speed antics of Top Gear, Clarkson's Farm still features its host at his best. Viewers remain entertained by Clarkson's personality and the banter and chemistry among the locals involved in the farm. Each of the two available seasons is eight episodes long, with season three slated to arrive in 2024.

2 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' (2020)

IMDb Rank & Rating: #24 — 9.3/10

Available with a Sling TV subscription, this Wolf-of-Wall-Street-esque series scored well IMDb voters. A Hindi drama series from SonyLIV, Scam 1992is based around the turbulent financial escapades of stockbroker Harshad Mehta (Pratik Gandhi) in the 1980s and '90s Bombay.

RELATED: ‘RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” Oscar Win Is Important for Indian Cinema

While it's not available on mainstream streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or HBO, this single-season biopic resonated with viewers discovering it on Sling and SonyLIV. A seemingly unknown title, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story secured a top spot thus so far in the decade and squeezed into the Top 25 of 250.

1 'The Last Dance' (2020)

Image via ESPN

IMDb Rank & Rating: #18 — 9.1/10

As biopics and documentaries became increasingly popular during the 2010s and early 2020s, ESPN hit a slam dunk with The Last Dance. It's the story of the changing tide for the Chicago Bulls in the '90s as the dynasty and legacy of Michael Jordan began. The series features interviews with the legend himself and other basketball icons of the past and present.

Once the 10-part series hit Netflix, it spread like wildfire and became the documentary to see among streamers during the pandemic. Of its three Emmy nominations, The Last Dance took home the award for Outstanding Documentary or Non-fiction Series.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best 2000s TV Series, Ranked According to IMDb