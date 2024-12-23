Franchises and the widespread continuation of popular stories and characters with subsequent installments have continued to be an ever-prevalent trend that has dominated filmmaking in recent years. The largest and highest-grossing films in a given year continue to be sequels and prequels to other films, as there is an inherent enjoyment from watching another chapter in a fan-favorite established story. As long as these franchises continue to find success in nearly every avenue, they will continue to take up the vast majority of modern blockbusters.

In 2024 specifically, a multitude of sequels and prequels were released, ranging from notoriously disappointing films like Joker: Folie à Deux to box office sensations like Moana 2. More than simply box-office success, however, the highest quality sequels and prequels of the year found ways to build upon the material of previous entries to either equate or even surpass the quality of the original. While some are quick to lament the overabundance of franchises in modern filmmaking, the high quality of these sequels and prequels makes it hard to truly be disappointed.

10 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Directed by Shawn Levy

Image via Marvel Studios

More than simply the third film in the Deadpool trilogy, Deadpool & Wolverine sees the iconic merc with a mouth as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The film sees Deadpool getting into a confrontation with the TVA, having to travel across the multiverse in hopes of saving his own home universe and everyone in it. While on his venture, he meets up with various iconic characters from across the Marvel mythos, most notably teaming up with the notorious "worst Wolverine in the multiverse".

Deadpool & Wolverine seamlessly transitions the series' classic style of humor and meta chaos into the MCU formula, barely changing anything with its execution but allowing a new array of potential comedy about the modern state of superhero films. Even outside the constant array of easter eggs and cameos that are sure to delight any longtime fan of the series, the effective humor, top-notch action, and multitude of quotable lines make this one of the best modern MCU films.

9 'Smile 2'

Directed by Parker Finn

Image via Paramount Pictures

The first Smile film was one of the biggest pleasant surprises in horror in recent memory, finding a great balance between jumpscare-filled studio horror and a powerful central theme of grief and trauma. Smile 2 manages to improve and build upon everything that the first film established, now following the vicious entity as it infects the life of a worldwide pop star sensation, Skye Riley. Sky's specific encounters and downward spiral at the hands of the entity tie into her grief and past struggles with alcoholism and the pressure of being famous.

All the strengths inherent to the original Smile are supercharged within Smile 2, with scarier jumpscares, a stronger emotional core, and a brilliant evolution of the themes of the first film. Due to the very nature of the film having a cast of primarily new characters, it's easy to go straight into Smile 2 without having seen the original and still find great enjoyment in it. Naomi Scott also provides a committed performance as Riley, easily one of the best performances in a horror film in 2024.

8 'Terrifier 3'

Directed by Damien Leone

Image via Cineverse

Taking the classic blood-soaked depravity of the original Terrifier films and giving a sadistic holiday twist to it, Terrifier 3 delivers all the gory, torturous greatness that the series is iconic for. The film sees Art the clown having been resurrected from the dead once again, biding his time to strike again and get revenge on the Shaw siblings who murdered him in Terrifier 2. Now emboldened with the Christmas spirit, Art finds himself providing a chilling twist to each of his darkest kills, from murdering a Santa with liquid nitrogen to dressing up as the jolly man himself.

While many audiences have turned away from the over-the-top gore and sadistic content present within the Terrifier films, it's undeniable that the films have struck a chord with audiences, with Terrifier 3 possibly being the best yet. Art is once again a comedic blast to watch on-screen, with his holiday antics managing to make his demeanor highly entertaining to watch. The film also does a great job building upon the characterization of Sienna and Jonathan, seeing them constantly facing the difficulties and trauma of having survived Art in the past.

Your changes have been saved Terrifier 3 Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Damien Leone Cast Lauren LaVera , David Howard Thornton , Antonella Rose , Elliott Fullam , Samantha Scaffidi , Margaret Anne Florence , Bryce Johnson , Alexa Blair Robertson , Mason Mecartea , Krsy Fox , Luciana VanDette , Clint Howard , Bradley Stryker , Daniel Roebuck , Chris Jericho , Tom Savini Jason Patric , Alex Ross , Kailey Hyman , Kellen Raffaelo , Lisa Marie Falcone , Stephen Cofield Jr. , Corrine Kelly , Joe Falcone , Peter Mitchell , Marie Maser , Jon Abrahams Runtime 125 Minutes Expand

7 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

While Tim Burton's cinematic outings have been largely hit or miss throughout the 21st century, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice manages to tap into a signature flair and style that made the director so beloved during the 80s and 90s. Acting as a sequel to the 80s comedy classic, the film sees a now adult Lydia Deets living a neurotic and gothic life as she fails to connect with her daughter in a meaningful way. However, when the family returns home to Winter River, a chance encounter with a dangerous ghost forces Lydia to reluctantly call upon Beetlejuice for help.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice employs an effective mixture of practical effects and modern digital flairs that seamlessly translate the style and world of the original to the modern day. Unlike many other comedy legacy sequels, the film manages to find strength in not simply repeating and retreading elements of the original, but having its own original concepts that build upon the original film. While it still isn't as great as the 80s original, few comedy films are, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice still stands out as one of the year's strongest blockbuster comedies.