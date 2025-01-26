With the awards season in full swing and the recent announcement of this year's Academy Award nominees, it has become the premiere time to look back on the past year and consider the best and greatest achievements in film in 2024. However, while the nominations themselves have both major highlights and disappointments, it's important to keep in mind that the Academy is far from the be-all-end-all final judge on great films from 2024. Just because a film wasn't nominated by the academy doesn't mean that it wasn't a great cinematic experience, as many great films in 2024 simply weren't recognized by them.

This notion applies not only to egregious snubs that didn't receive nominations but also to widely acclaimed films that, for one reason or another, whose nomination possibilities were always out of the question. While several films in 2024 found themselves being snubbed in various categories, some at the very least still managed to receive at least a single nomination or more, such as A Different Man, Sing Sing, and Nickel Boys. By comparison, these films didn't even get a single nomination, which, when considering the high quality of these films, is an absolute shame.

10 'Transformers One'

Directed by Josh Cooley

While the Transformers film franchise has been largely inconsistent in quality and often doesn't go beyond an array of high-budget CGI action, Transformers One finds great success as a true love letter and exploration of the franchise's roots. Deciding to opt for a fully animated story instead of the traditional live-action blockbuster, the film acts as an origin story for Optimus Prime and Megatron, back when they were best friends and known as Orion Pax and D-16. The film sees their friendship tested as they embark on a journey to retrieve a lost artifact and save Cybertron.

Transformers One was easily one of the biggest pleasant surprises of 2024, rising above the middling reputation of the franchise to create what is easily the best Transformers film yet. It isn't necessarily surprising that the Academy wouldn't recognize the film, as they both tend to shy away from animated films outside the Best Animated Feature category, and said category being highly stacked this year. Still, Transformers One will surely live on as one of the defining animated achievements of recent memory, even without an Academy Award nomination.

9 'Hit Man'

Directed by Richard Linklater

One of the year's strongest comedies as well as an exceptional showcase for the rising star power and electrifying screen presence of Glen Powell, Hit Man reestablishes exactly why Richard Linklater is a master of charming comedies. The film sees Powell as Gary Johnson, a mild-mannered professor who spends his off-time working a second job as a fake hitman in police stings, often adopting wild personas to adapt to each possible suspect. However, Gary ends up in an unexpected predicament when he falls for a potential client, going out of his way to help her avoid persecution by the law.

It's rare to see the academy consider such directly straight-laced comedies like Hit Man, yet the film is so energetic and entertaining that it's a genuine shame to not see it acknowledged in some way. Whether it be Powell's highly entertaining lead performance, the film's clean and perfectly paced screenplay, or the highly creative and varied costumes that Gary uses, there are various ways that this standout comedy could have been recognized by the academy.

8 'Queer'

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

One of many exceptionally breathtaking works of art by director Luca Guadagnino in recent years, Queer is a beautiful and poignant examination of fluid sexuality and painfully toxic relationships amidst its 1950s backdrop. The film sees Daniel Graig as William Lee, an American expat living in Mexico City spending the majority of his days alone while he sleeps around and faces a crippling drug addiction. However, an encounter with Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey) soon has him questioning this lifestyle, pushing him to attempt to form a truly intimate connection if he can remember how to.

The clear highlight of Queer is Daniel Craig's striking lead performance, gripping with pain and turmoil with each passing scene. The performance was believed to be a shoo-in for a nomination but was one of many notable snubs. Even outside this standout lead performance, Queer features many other exceptionally crafted elements that were deserving of recognition, such as the beautifully somber score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and the always beautiful cinematography by Sayombhu Mukdeeprom.