‘Shōgun’

Created by: Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks | Cast: Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai

Based on James Clavell’s bestselling novel, Shōgun takes place in 17th-century Japan at the outset of a civil war. The story follows English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), who finds himself shipwrecked on Japanese shores during one of the country’s most turbulent periods. Thrust into a complex political web involving Japanese warlords, the Regency, the Catholic Church, and the Empires of Spain and Portugal, Blackthorne’s unexpected arrival proves advantageous for Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), once the most powerful man in Japan. Initially wary of each other, Blackthorne gradually ascends from an outsider to a samurai, while Toranaga discovers startling secrets about those who were supposed to be his loyal servants.

‘Fallout’

Created by: Graham Wagner, Geneva Robertson-Dworet | Cast: Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan

Adapted from the long-running video game series, Fallout is set in a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, where the city lies in ruins after a nuclear catastrophe, leaving no signs of life above ground. Survivors seek refuge from the deadly radiation in luxury underground bunkers. However, their safety is jeopardized when a group of violent bandits seize control of the shelters, forcing the inhabitants to return to the lawless, hellish landscape above. Confronted with immortal ghouls, laser muskets, and various radiation-mutated creatures, the exiled residents must quickly adapt to this brutal and chaotic world before the bandits catch up to them.

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

Created by: Ryan Condal, George R. R. Martin | Cast: Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy

House of the Dragon Season 2 follows the death of King Viserys the Peaceful ignites a fierce battle for the throne. In King’s Landing, the Greens seize control and crown Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), the king’s eldest son. Meanwhile, across the waters at Dragonstone, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), the named heir, is crowned by her loyal supporters, the Blacks. Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) offers peace terms, but they are swiftly rejected, prompting Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) to fortify Harrenhal. Simultaneously, Lord Corlyn Velaryon and Princess Raenys Targaryen blockade the Gullet with their fleet and dragons. As the realm teeters on the brink of civil war, Rhaenyra dispatches her sons, Princes Jacaerys (Harry Collett) and Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault), to garner allies.

‘The Bear’ Season 3

Created by: Christopher Storer | Cast: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri

Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) has gone through a lot in The Bear. In Season 1, the James Beard Award-winning chef worked tirelessly to salvage his deceased brother’s restaurant. Used to the uptight strictness that comes with fine-dining standards, Carmy was unprepared for the unruliness of running a local family sandwich shop. By Season 2, the team committed to transforming The Beef into a respected dining establishment, with only a few months and limited funds to achieve their goal. Season 3 continues to follow Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and the rest of the crew as they strive to maintain high standards and stay in business - all while not strangling each other in the kitchen.

‘The Boys’ Season 4

Developed by: Eric Kripke | Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr

The explosive showdown between Supes and humanity reaches a fever pitch in The Boys Season 4. Homelander (Antony Starr), whose recent audacious act of violence has only fueled his god-like ego, continues to solidify his power and tighten his iron grip on the public. Meanwhile, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is terminally ill when he discovers a man-made virus capable of killing Supes. While Homelander becomes the leading face for his fanatical followers, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) finds herself only one step closer to the apex of political power. As the Butcher struggles with a monumental loss and his mortality, it’s only a matter of time before he steps up as The Boys continue to face ever-mounting threats.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Created by: Chris Van Dusen | Cast: Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton

The marriage season is in full bloom again in Bridgerton Season 3. After spending the summer in the country following her scandalous Season 2 reveal, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) returns to Mayfair just in time for the debutante season. Unlike the other girls, however, Penelope has had little luck attracting a suitor. To make matters worse, she still feels uneasy around her former crush, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), who she overheard making rude remarks about her last season. Determined to find a husband, Penelope struggles with her lack of confidence and her mother’s lack of faith in her. Colin, recently returned from his summer travels, decides to help Penelope find a match, only to realize that has might have feelings for her all along.

‘The Sympathizer’

Created by: Park Chan-wook, Don McKellar | Cast: Hoa Xuande, Robert Downey Jr., Toan Le

Boldly bringing Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel to the screen, The Sympathizer is an intoxicating exploration of espionage, identity, and political upheaval. Following the mysterious Captain (Hoa Xuande), a half-Vietnamese, half-French communist spy, the lines between good and bad get blurry as he’s caught in the middle of conflicting loyalties. Set against the Vietnam War’s harrowing backdrop and following the fall of Saigon, the Captain’s fate leads him to Southern California. Amid a burgeoning refugee community, his espionage duties are far from over. Encounters with familiar faces back from home threaten to reveal his carefully maintained facade. One careless slip and his life is put immediately on the line.

‘Ripley’

Created by: Steven Zaillian | Cast: Andrew Scott, Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn

Adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling novels, Ripley takes audiences back to early ‘60s New York and Italy, setting the stage for a life of deceit, fraud, and murder. Cunning grifter Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) isn’t having much luck in the job market. Despite his skills in forgery and impersonation, it seems like no one is willing to hire the con man. His luck changes when he meets Herbert Greenleaf, a wealthy industrialist, who hires Tom to find and bring back his son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), from Italy. What begins as a simple cross-continent assignment gradually becomes an obsession as Tom befriends Dicke and is pulled into his lavish lifestyle. The plot thickens when Marge, Dickie’s close friend who secretly loves him, enters the scene.

‘Manhunt’

Created by: Monica Beletsky | Cast: Tobias Menzies, Anthony Boyle, Lovie Simone

Set in an alternate version of historical America, Manhunt explores one of history’s least understood crimes: the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. After Lincoln’s (Hamish Linklater) tragic death at Ford’s Theatre, his Secretary of War and close friend Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies) investigates the anomalies surrounding the murder, eventually tracking down assassin John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle). As Stanton looks further into the case, he discovers that Lincoln’s assassination is just one part of a large conspiracy targeting several seated members of the U.S. government. Booth has evidence implicating Jefferson Davis as the mastermind behind these planned murders, but Stanton must prove his case while being scrutinized by the Confederacy.

‘Masters of the Air’

Created by: John Shiban, John Orloff | Cast: Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle

rom the creators of Band of Brothers, Masters of the Air tells the true experiences of young U.S. Army Air Force airmen during World War II who risk their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, known as the Bloody Hundredth. Audiences take off five miles above the ground and take cover behind enemy lines, following 10 courageous and hardened men on the front lines of the war against Nazi Germany. Under the leadership of the charismatic Maj. Gale “Buck” Cleven (Austin Butler) and Maj. John “Bucky” Egan (Callum Turner), the crew faces increasing dangers as they pilot B-17 bombers, engage with enemy aircraft, drop more bands than any other unit, and endure the loss of their fellow soldiers in these life-risking battles.

‘Trying’ Season 4

Created by: Andy Wolton | Cast: Esther Smith, Rafe Spall

Trying is a refreshingly honest and heartwarming take on parenthood, following Jason Ross (Esther Smith) and Nikki Newman (Esther Smith) as they try to conceive a baby and start a family. After coming to terms with their fertility issues in Season 1, they finally decide to look into adopting. While they eventually become parents through adoption, Jason and Nikki find themselves tangled in a legal battle for custody of their adopted child. Pulling back the curtain on the picture-perfect image of parenthood, the series shows that having a child is a different, and most importantly valid experience for everyone. While it’s common for most parents to feel as if they have to know everything about themselves and their child, the series normalizes parents questioning their abilities to raise children, proving that at the end of the day, parents are also learning for the first time too.

‘Frieren: Beyond Journey's End’

Directed by: Keiichirō Saitō | Cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Hiroki Touchi

Step into the enchanting world of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, where Frieren (Atsumi Tanezaki), an ageless elven mage, sets off on a whimsical quest after her heroic days. Once part of a legendary party - featuring the valiant Himmel (Nobuhiko Okamoto), the wise Heiter (Hiroki Touchi), and the stalwart Eisen (Youji Ueda) - they vanquished the Demon King. But as time flows differently for elves, Frieren watchers her companion's age and pass on. Before bidding farewell, Heiter slyly passes Fern (Kana Ichinose), a young human apprentice, into Frieren’s care. Together, they venture through familiar lands, relive memories, and uncover forgotten spells.

