If you’re someone who loves both movies and music, the films on this list probably inhabit a special place in your heart. Who hasn't seen School of Rock at least five times? Perhaps a lot of these movies' songs are even added to your playlists. It's always a joy to see our favorite actors — from Oscar Isaac to Keira Knightley — perform musical numbers with surprising finesse. But let’s take a closer look at what else makes these movies’ original music so great.

Frank (2014)

Image via Artificial Eye

Frank is a whimsical indie-film centered around a band of misfits called The Soronprfbs led by, well, Frank (Michael Fassbender) – the lead singer, writer, and visionary of the group who wears a huge fake head that he never takes off. When common man Jon (Domhnall Gleeson) joins the band as their pianist, eager to elevate them to stardom through social media, the eccentric and ferocious Clara (Maggie Gyllenhall) wants him gone. Though a lot of the songs from this film – written for the movie by Irish musician Stephen Rennicks – might be a bit too out there for most, they are an ode to creative freedom. Songs like "Secure the Galactic Perimeter" or "I Love You All" represent The Soronprfbs at their best, while others on the soundtrack like "Lay an Egg" or "Creaky Door" showcase the band’s “process”. But "Lone Standing Tuft "stands out among the rest for its simplicity, and for the ingenuity Frank shows in the scene where he writes and plays it in the spur of the moment.

Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

Set in the early 1960s in New York City, Inside Llewyn Davis sees its main character struggling to become a successful folk musician. Oscar Isaac plays Llewyn Davis as a rather bitter man, whose failures have given him a chip on his shoulder and caused him not to treat his friends well. In his loneliness, he writes beautifully somber songs like "Hang Me, Oh Hang Me" and "The Death of Queen Jane." Though the music from the film is a combination of songs written by folk musicians from outside the project and traditional English ballads, the fresh arrangements from Isaac, Justin Timberlake, and Marcus Mumford give them a new life. "Fare Thee Well (Dink’s Song)" is perhaps the most memorable from the film, since Isaac performs it with a gut-wrenching passion, and because the recorded version with Marcus Mumford has beautiful harmonizations. Inside Llewyn Davis fits the dark tone that The Coen Brothers’ movies often possess, but the thoughtful revival of old folk music makes it something special.

Begin Again (2013)

Begin Again is a fun, uplifting love letter to both New York City and music. Jaded ex-music producer Dan (Mark Ruffalo) is ready to give up on his career forever when he stumbles upon British songwriter Greta (Knightley) playing one of her original songs, "A Step You Can’t Take Back," at an open mic in a bar. Dan convinces the recently dumped and reluctant Greta to record an album of her music in various outdoor locations as an homage to the Big Apple. The movie serves as a comeback story for Greta and Dan, who regain a sense of themselves through making the album. One of the best scenes in the movie is when they record "Tell Me If You Wanna Go Home" on a rooftop. Coming Up Roses is another great tune recorded during an outdoor session in an alley. The song that really takes the cake, though, is "Lost Stars," which Greta writes for Dan (her sellout, famous ex played by Adam Levine) as a Christmas present. Levine’s vocals give the song’s existential lyrics and delicate production a dose of the sublime.

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010)

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World is a punk-rock, multicolored explosion of a film. When awkward yet lovable Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) falls for the enigmatic Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), he discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to be with her. While Scott is dealing with the exes, his band Sex Bob-Omb is also competing to win The Battle of the Bands. Both the film and the music are high energy, and the scenes are fast-paced and exciting to watch thanks to the arcade game-esque graphics and the use of music to enhance the tension. American musician Beck wrote the songs performed by Sex Bob-Omb for the film, including "We Are Sex Bob-Omb," "Garbage Truck," "Threshold," and "Summertime." "Ramona," also written by Beck, is a gentler, more romantic tune meant to show how Scott feels about his new mysterious girlfriend, which sets it apart from the more hardcore sounds of the movie.

School of Rock (2003)

Image via Paramount Pictures

It must come as no surprise that School of Rock would be on this list, as it’s one of the most quotable movies of all time, and a shining example of Jack Black’s comedic and musical talents. The premise, a down on his luck musician posing as a substitute teacher decides to dedicate class time to creating a children’s rock band, is solid gold. The kids in the movie are super talented and able to counter Black’s quick wit. Though most of the movie’s soundtrack consists of classic rock songs, there are a few School of Rock originals. None of us could forget the scene when the kids ask Dewey (Black) to show them what he’s been working on, and he makes up the song "In the End of Time," or when he is teaching the kids that you can write a song about anything, and creates the song "Step Off "based on Zach’s question answers. It’s the band’s performance of Zach’s original, "Teacher’s Pet," at the Battle of the Bands, though, that solidifies the movies' ending as one of history's best.

Sing Street (2016)

Image via The Weinstein Company

Set in Dublin in 1985, Sing Street is about a young boy named Conor Cosmo Lawlor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) coping with his home-life and social struggles by starting a pop band called Sing Street. Conor develops an infatuation with Raphina (Lucy Boynton) who helps form the band and becomes their stylist. The film depicts the escape that music can provide from life’s hardships, and offers a visually appealing visit to the world of 80s fashion and music in Ireland, especially through Conor and his band’s flashy music videos. Most of the songs are synth-laden pop ballads that manage to break from the production-heavy stereotype. "The Riddle of the Model "offers up some funky bass and Talking Heads sounds, while "Drive It Like You Stole It" is more reminiscent of a George Michael or Bruce Springsteen hit. The film also offers up some more laid back tunes, like the easy listener Up and the heartwarming, romantic ballad "To Find You."

Country Strong (2010)

Image via Screen Gems

Country Strong follows country music star Kelly Canter (Gwyneth Paltrow) and her struggles with alcoholism, as her husband (Tim McGraw) pushes her to keep touring and regain her popstar status. Her openers on tour, Beau Hutton (Garrett Hedlund) and Chiles Stanton (Leighton Meester), must attempt to navigate Kelly’s antics as they fall for each other. Though the movie didn’t get great reviews and is a bit messy at times, its music and the leads’ talents give it warmth. "Country Strong and Coming Home," performed by Kelly at her final concert and recorded by Paltrow, are strong, feel-good country ballads. The duet between Beau and Chiles (recorded by Hedlund and Meester) "Give In To Me" is a tender love song about the attraction between two people. But it’s Hedlund’s unembellished songs Turn Loose the Horses, "Timing Is Everything" (originally performed by Trace Adkins), "Chances Are and Hide Me Babe" that elevate the film’s soundtrack, and make the okay movie worth watching.

The Rocker (2008)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Most of us know and love Rainn Wilson for his role as Dwight Schrute in The Office, but he delivers an almost equally comical performance as Fish in The Rocker. Fish is a bitter ex-drummer of the famous rock band Vesuvius when he gets fired from his desk job and winds up having to move in with his sister and her kids. After hearing his nephew Matt’s (Josh Gad) band playing in the garage, he forces his way in as their new drummer. When one of their videos (in which Fish is naked) goes viral, A.D.D. goes on tour. Besides Rainn’s hilarious portrayal of a washed-up rockstar wannabe, and great performances by Gad, Emma Stone, and Teddy Geiger, the movie stands out for its surprisingly good original music, most of which was written by songwriter Chad Fischer and sung by Geiger. Though most of the soundtrack is worth giving a listen, the two most notable are "Tomorrow Never Comes and Bitter."

Crazy Heart (2009)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Crazy Heart is one of those movies that will tug on your heartstrings and stay in your head for days after watching. When alcoholic singer/songwriter and former country music star Bad Blake (Jeff Bridges) starts up a relationship with journalist (Maggie Gyllenhaal), he decides to try to clean himself up and mend his relationship with his music mentee Tommy Sweet (Colin Farrell). Bridges’ earnest performance as a lonely and regretful musician attempting to be better deservedly garnered him the Oscar for Best Actor. And with intricate character development and skilled acting performances, Crazy Heart’s music didn’t need to be great to succeed, but it is. Among the more traditional, honky tonk-sounding songs performed by Bridges are "Somebody Else, Fallin’ & Flyin’," and "I Don’t Know. Hold On You" has a cool, outlaw tone to it, and "Brand New Angel" is a slow tear-jerker. But the film’s theme song "The Weary Kind," written and recorded by Ryan Bingham, captures the essence of Bad Blake’s story.

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Image via Universal Pictures

Get Him to the Greek gives audiences a closer look at Forgetting Sarah Marshall’s rock sensation Aldous Snow (Russell Brand). When record company executive Aaron Green (Jonah Hill) is tasked with getting the unpredictable Aldous from London to L.A.’s Greek Theater for the first concert of his comeback tour, things don’t go as planned. Aaron is thrust into Aldous’ world of drugs, alcohol, parties, and danger, and Brand and Hill aptly do their part to keep us laughing the entire way. Though a lot of the songs – like "African Child (Trapped In Me)" – were clearly made to be comical, some of them are actually good. The song that Aldous sings in his ultimate comeback moment at the Greek Theater, "Going Up," is a heartening rock anthem about “coming up”. Other fun ones include "Bangers, Beans, and Mash "and "Furry Wall" (inspired by the furry wall that Aaron and Aldous rub while high at a club in Vegas). "The Clap" is probably the most enjoyable for its perfect combination of humor and catchiness.

Her Smell (2018)

Image via TIFF

Elisabeth Moss gives dysfunction a whole new meaning in the film Her Smell. Becky Something (Moss) is the junky lead singer of a female punk band that’s on the verge of cultural insignificance thanks to her addictions and unreliability. Becky is just another rockstar who falls too deep into drugs and alcohol, and whose ego is so blown up that she doesn’t think she needs anybody else, but Moss plays her well. Though most of the movie focuses on Becky’s implosion and subsequent recovery, there are a few original songs that deserve attention. "Pulled Down" is born out of Becky’s mess-around in the studio, but it has some nice lyrics. Breathe, the punk song that Becky and her friends play at the end, is a decent homage to the female punk sound. "Control" is Becky’s pretty recovery song, and when she plays it, it’s one of the few times that she lets herself be vulnerable during the film. And though it’s not an original, Moss’ cover of "Heaven" by Bryan Adams that Becky plays for her daughter is utterly emotional and sweet.

