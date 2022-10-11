The 1960s were a fertile decade for movies. The American Production Code began to loosen its strict rules governing on-screen sex and violence, giving filmmakers more freedom. Changing cultural attitudes and the rising counterculture also meant there was a demand for new stories. The issues of the day—the sexual revolution, the Cold War, the civil rights movement—demanded exploration on film, even if indirectly.

As a result, the monster movies popular in the 1950s gave way to thrillers like Psycho and ghost stories like The Innocents and Carnival of Souls. Low-budget and independent horror movies proliferated during the 1960s, including classics like Night of the Living Dead. Likewise, foreign films like Eyes Without a Face and Italian Giallo movies found large audiences in the UK and North America. Many of these films would radically reshape the genre and continue influencing horror filmmakers today.

'The Haunting' (1963) — IMDb: 7.4/10

This classic horror follows Dr. Markway (Richard Johnson) as he assembles a team to investigate the infamous Hill House, which is said to be haunted. The Haunting was the first film adaptation of Shirley Jackson's famous novel The Haunting of Hill House, widely regarded as one of the most influential ghost stories ever written.

Screenwriter Nelson Gidding perceived Jackson's book to be more about depression than phantoms and emphasized themes of loneliness and mental breakdowns in the script. This change works to the film's benefit. Both Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg have praised The Haunting. Indeed, the story has proven to have remarkable longevity. It was remade in 1999 and then adapted by Mike Flanagan into the series The Haunting of Hill House in 2018.

'Peeping Tom' (1960) — IMDb: 7.6/10

Peeping Tom centers on a serial killer (Carl Boehm) who carries a portable camera to film his victims' dying moments. Not knowing his true identity, the killer's neighbor Helen (Anna Massey) befriends him and learns about his tragic past.

The film was controversial with audiences in 1960 due to its violence and sexual content, and critics mostly gave it negative reviews. However, in the following years, Peeping Tom developed a cult following. In recent decades, critics have reevaluated it, with many now considering it a horror classic and an important precursor to the slasher genre.

'Eyes Without a Face' (1960) — IMDb: 7.6/10

Plastic surgeon Dr. Génessier (Pierre Brasseur) causes a car accident that severely damages his daughter's (Édith Scob) face, so he sets out to find a solution. He becomes obsessed with giving her a face transplant. He begins kidnapping women to use their faces for the operation. The doctor ventures deeper into this world of crime and madness, and soon his daughter suspects something twisted is going on.

Several directors have cited Eyes Without a Faceas an inspiration for their work. Pedro Almodovar's horror The Skin I Live In is influenced byEyes Without a Face, as is the transplant scene from John Woo's Face/Off starring Nicolas Cage and John Travolta.

'The Birds' (1963) — IMDb: 7.6/10

Few directors can match Alfred Hitchcock's run of films between 1958 and 1963. In those five years, he delivered Vertigo, North by Northwest, Psycho, and The Birds, all of which now rank among his most iconic movies. The Birds might not reach the heights of North by Northwest or Psycho, but it packs more than enough chilling images (the birds on the playground come to mind) to earn its place in the horror pantheon.

The Birds has a straightforward premise: for seemingly no reason, birds begin attacking the inhabitants of a sleepy small town. Some of the special effects look cheesy today, but the film remains an entertaining avian nightmare.

'The Innocents' (1961) — IMDb: 7.8/10

Based on Henry James' novella The Turning of the Screw, The Innocents follows a governess (Deborah Kerr) who looks after two children at a massive, old estate. She believes the house is haunted and the spirits are possessing the kids.

The Innocents received mixed reviews on release but has since been praised as a masterpiece of psychological horror. Guillermo Del Torosaid it inspired his 2015 gothic horror Crimson Peak. Viewers looking for a slow-burning ghost story need look no further.

'Night of the Living Dead' (1968) — IMDb: 7.8/10

The most influential zombie movie, hands down. Zombie flicks had been at the margins of cinema for decades when George A. Romero directed Night of the Living Dead, but he distilled them to their most powerful fundamentals and gave them new (un)life.

So many zombie tropes originated here: zombies as shambling, mindless ghouls, craving flesh, and vulnerable to headshots. The legacy of Night of the Living Dead lives on in practically every zombie film made since. It was a sensation on release and grossed $30 million worldwide against a budget of less than $125 000, making it one of the most profitable films of all time.

'Kwaidan' (1964) — IMDb: 7.9/10

Kwaidan (Japanese for "ghost story") is a horror anthology film by director Masaki Kobayashi. Boasting colorful imagery and ornate sets, the movie dramatizes four Japanese folk tales involving the supernatural.

In the first, a swordsman divorces his wife to marry a woman with higher social status and regrets his decision. The next follows a woodcutter who encounters a young woman who is not what she seems. Ghosts torment a blind musician in the bird, and the fourth follows a man who sees a human face in his tea leaves.

'Onibaba' (1964) — IMDb: 7.9/10

Onibaba takes place in Japan in the fourth century during a civil war. It follows two women who make a living by murdering samurai and selling their possessions. One of them begins an affair with their neighbor, and the other crosses paths with an enigmatic samurai who wears a demonic mask.

The film combines period drama and horror with plenty of social commentary and frightening moments. It's worth it for the beautiful monochrome visuals and the off-kilter score by Hikaru Hayashi.

'Rosemary's Baby' (1968) — IMDb: 8.0/10

Mia Farrow stars as a young pregnant woman who suspects her friendly neighbors are Satanists plotting to use her baby for their unholy rites. The tension ratchets up from the first scene, largely thanks to the believable performances from Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon, and Sidney Blackmer.

Roman Polanski's first US-made movie, Rosemary's Baby, was an instant hit, grossing $33m against a $3m budget. Today, it ranks among the finest horror movies ever made. Several lines (like "What did you do to his eyes?") are seared into the annals of horror history, as is the infamous scene where the Devil impregnates Rosemary.

'Psycho' (1960) — IMDb: 8.5/10

A young woman on the run (Janet Leigh) checks into a motel run by an odd man (Anthony Perkins) and his overbearing mother. So begins arguably Alfred Hitchcock's most famous film, which did more than any other to create the blueprint for serial killers in cinema—and earned its director the title of "master of suspense."

The film finds Hitchcock innovating within the limits of the studio system and production codes. He shows the kills indirectly—as in the legendary shower scene—and even uses chocolate syrup as blood. All the more surprising is that this actually works. Despite only glimpses of gore and mayhem, the film succeeds in driving home the darkness of Norman Bates. Even today, Psycho is a smart, chilling horror. Its DNA lives on in the slashers that now dominate the genre, but few pull off their scares with as much class as Hitch.

