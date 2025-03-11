The 1970s were an unparalleled decade within film history in which the dawn of the

“New Hollywood” era completely changed the industry forever. After a series of successive bombs within the previous decade, Holywood stopped putting as much resources in the “old guard” of the industry, and instead invested in a younger crop of filmmakers who had radical ideas about how to tell stories. Thanks to filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, George Lucas, Brian De Palma, Francis Ford Coppola, and David Lynch among others, Hollywood films were allowed to be “cool” and “daring” once more.

The 1970s were also a great decade for the Oscars, as it produced one of the strongest lineups of Best Picture winners. However, there were also some great films that sadly didn’t even get a nomination in the top category. Here are ten 1970s movies that deserved a Best Picture nomination.

10 ‘Joe’ (1970)

Directed by John G. Avildsen

Image via The Cannon Group

Joe was one of the most controversial films of the 1970s for the sharp, cunning way that it challenged expectations about vigilantism. Rather than spotlighting a hero that took the law into his own hands, Joe examined how an act of violence could empower someone to become a less tolerant and more selfish person.

Joe managed to earn the recognition of the Oscars when it received a nomination for Best Original Screenplay, but the film itself was shut out of the top categories in favor of “safer” films that didn’t so much to push the cultural conversation forward. Director John G. Avildsen would eventually win both the Best Picture and Best Director awards for his work on the inspirational boxing drama Rocky, a great film that is nonetheless as distinct from Joe tonally as it would be possible to imagine.