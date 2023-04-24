Re-visiting favorite old movies can be a hit-or-miss experience. The 1970s, as a decade, delivered classic movie after classic movies. Now, in an age where movies are more accessible than ever, these old movies are getting a second life from new fans.

Some movies from the 1970s, like Jaws, still thrill audiences today. Others, like Superman, paved the way for dozens of genre movies that would come later. This was a decade of massive growth for the film industry, and so many projects from this decade get better with age.

10 'Jaws' (1974)

Jaws, based on Peter Benchley's novel of the same name, made a massive impact when it was released theatrically in 1975. With iconic performances from Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, and Robert Shaw combined with a legendary John Williams score, Jaws is still considered a cinematic icon.

Steven Spielberg's classic summer blockbuster Jaws features innovative, practical effects and a gripping, edge-of-your-seat story. Jaws gets better with age because it is an example of how to construct an adaptation. Spielberg's vision elevates the bare bones of the source material to something unforgettable.

9 'Rocky' (1976)

Sylvester Stallone is responsible for making Rocky Balboa an institution. While on the surface, Rocky is a simple boxing movie with a massive heart underneath. This story is about an underdog boxer who wants to do right by the love of his life, Adrian (Talia Shire).

With Rocky's legacy being continued in the Creed franchise, the movie that started that all improves with age. Re-visiting the movie that started it all is a reminder that this franchise has always tried to stay true to itself. As sports movies remain as popular as ever, Rocky remains an example of what this genre can be at its best.

8 'All the President's Men' (1976)

All the President's Men chronicles the real-life story of Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward, the journalists who reported on the Watergate scandal. The all-star cast highlighted this real-life political drama that was based on the book Bernstein and Woodward published about their experience uncovering a story that led to the resignation of U.S. President Richard Nixon.

What makes All the President's Men get better with age is that it is still a relevant commentary on the necessity of a free press to hold those in power accountable. This movie is a reminder of the power journalists have to bring truth to light: it's a message that's timeless.

7 'Superman' (1978)

Richard Donner's Superman set the stage for future superhero entries. Christopher Reeves is still considered by many to be the defining version of the iconic American superhero. Reeves embodied the wholesomeness of Clark Kent and introduced a new generation to the Man of Steel.

In a time when fans are inundated with superhero content, the 1978 movie remains an example of the positivity that is an integral part of the genre. Although based on the comics, this version of Superman still feels uniquely optimistic. Reeves' portrayal remains a standout against subsequent variations of this character.

6 'Enter the Dragon' (1973)

Enter the Dragon is still considered one of the greatest martial arts films of all time. Starring Bruce Lee, the movie proved that the martial arts film is a genre of its own. This movie is also considered one of Lee's most iconic roles.

First and foremost, Enter the Dragon is in itself a tribute to Lee's legacy. This movie remains worth revisiting for Lee's performance alone. It is useful to revisit this movie again and again to showcase where the martial arts film genre began and where the genre is headed next.

5 'The Muppet Movie' (1979)

The Muppets have been an integral part of childhood for several generations now. The Muppet Movie delved deeper into the background of these characters and how they met. This makes it much easier to love these already lovable characters and adds more depth to the jokes.

The Muppets never really get old. Each generation can appreciate the multilayered humor and fun embedded in these stories and characters. There have been many movies featuring this crew in subsequent years. It's always helpful to appreciate the original that set the stage.

4 'Norma Rae' (1979)

Norma Rae stars Sally Field as the titular character, a cotton mill worker. The movie follows her journey to unionize her workplace. Along the way, she must fight against constant attacks on her character.

Norma Rae is worth revisiting for Field and her powerhouse performance. This movie gets more and more topical with age: workers' rights issues are always in the news, and movies like this showcase that this is not a new fight.

3 'The Godfather' (1972)

Few trilogies are as iconic as The Godfather. The first of the trilogy set the stage for a meditation on good and evil and the depravity of organized crime. As a whole, the trilogy, and especially the first entry, has aged like a fine wine.

This is a faithful adaptation of Mario Puzo's novel of the same name, showing a dark side to organized crime that was seductive and dangerous. Like the novel, the movie has stood the test of time as not only a gripping crime story but also as one about the immigrant experience.

2 'Alien' (1979)

Alien chronicles the story of the spacecraft the Nostromo and its crew's fight for survival against a creature from another world. This movie and subsequent franchise revolutionized science fiction as a film genre. This movie also kicked off Sigourney Weaver's legendary career.

Alien's groundbreaking practical effects and art direction from H. R. Giger have influenced dozens of sci-fi movies after it. The film's nail-biting story of survival and its fantastic casting has also served it well: the script was written so that the roles were unisex, leading Weaver and her character Ripley to become screen icons. The rest is history.

1 'Star Wars: A New Hope' (1977)

Star Wars has become a massive franchise spanning movies, TV series, and (of course) dozens of product tie-ins. Star Wars: A New Hope is where everything started. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) started a journey that fans worldwide are still on to this day.

Star Wars: A New Hope is a reminder of where the franchise started and how far it has come. This foundational story grounds every subsequent entry. As the stories have become more elaborate, it's worth remembering that this space opera began as a story of a space farm boy who had a destiny.

