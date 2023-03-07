More often than not, critics and audiences can agree at the very least on whether a movie is good or bad. On other occasions, though, no such consensus is reached, and critics pan a film despite fans falling in love with its world and characters.

From the classic David Bowie musical extravaganza Labyrinth to John Carpenter's beloved horror legend The Thing, these are films that prove that critical acclaim is by no means a necessary factor to make a movie go down in history, and certainly not to make it an audience darling for years to come.

10 'Twins' (1988)

Believe it or not, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito aren't twins in real life, or blood-related in any way. It's hard to believe, considering the wild amount of chemistry that they showed in Ivan Reitman's Twins, but it's true.

Though it was a commercial success, the film received rather negative reviews upon release. As the years have passed, though, time has been kind to Twins, as it is now remembered as one of the funniest, most iconic, most charming comedies of the '80s.

9 'Scrooged' (1988)

Adaptations of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol are hard to mess up; and yet, when it first came out, Scrooged was labeled as needlessly gloomy and messy.

Oh, how misjudged the film was. There's a little bit of Scrooge inside everyone, and this is one of the movies that will most definitely please that side of you. Quirky, delightfully meta, and as Bill Murray-ish as a movie can possibly get, Scrooged is the kind of comedy that everyone should see at least once.

8 'Harlem Nights' (1989)

Eddie Murphy's comedies are often very hit-or-miss, and in the case of 1989's Harlem Nights, it was long considered to be one of the actor's biggest stinkers – one which happened to be directed by himself.

Nowadays, though, Harlem Nights is recognized as one of the most important and popular Black comedies, garnering a cult following that loves it to this day. It's impressive that one of Murphy's most underrated performances resulted in such a bombastic, extravagant Blaxploitation picture that still holds up, even if it isn't without its fair share of flaws.

7 'Back to the Future Part II' (1989)

Although the first Back to the Future didn't receive as positive a reception upon release as you'd think today, it doesn't compare to the way Part II was negatively received by critics and performed disappointingly at the box office.

Nowadays, the entire Back to the Future trilogy is deeply beloved by its enthusiastic fandom. This, of course, includes the second installment in the franchise, where fans are treated to the biggest amount of time travel in the trilogy, some of the most intricately crafted set pieces, and a number of the most iconic scenes in all of '80s sci-fi cinema.

6 'Labyrinth' (1986)

With Jim Henson's incredible imagination, Jennifer Connelly's charm, and David Bowie's incredibly magnetic spark, (and no shortage of futuristic haircuts) how could Labyrinth not be an iconic cult classic musical?

Nothing is what it seems in this movie, which is one of the most visually impressive spectacles of the '80s. The production and costume designs are endlessly creative, and the puppet work has aged wonderfully. Critics gave it mixed reviews overall, but audiences have been much kinder to it as the years have gone by.

5 'Predator' (1987)

Nowadays, the Predator series is one of the most prolific and popular action movie franchises out there. Back when the first film came out, though, John McTiernan's classic was labeled dull and lifeless by critics.

As much as critics were unimpressed with what they thought was a brainless injection of testosterone, audiences were quick to fall in love with McTiernan's thrilling action scenes and idiosyncratic characters. Today, Predator is loved for bringing new life to the sci-fi action genre that doesn't try to do anything more than provide audiences with an awful lot of fun.

4 'Scarface' (1983)

Based on the now sadly overlooked 1932 noir thriller of the same title, Brian De Palma's rendition of Scarface became one of the most influential crime movies of the '80s despite its mixed reception.

A briskly paced and over-the-top character study of a despicable villain, Scarface proved that critics simply weren't ready for its realistic depiction of a life of crime at the time. Now, modern audiences love it for its memorable characters, Al Pacino's legendary performance, and its conclusion in one of the most epic shootouts ever put to film.

3 'The Shining' (1980)

It's hard to picture how what is now considered one of the greatest achievements in the history of horror movies, was once dismissed as nonsensical fluff that only served to carry one of Jack Nicholson's most admirable performances.

Pretty much every aspect of The Shining, from Stanley Kubrick's atmospheric directing to Shelley Duvall's criminally underrated performance, was reappraised in the years following the film's release. It's a good thing that it was given a second chance, because cinema's horror pantheon wouldn't be the same without it.

2 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic Blade Runner needs no introduction. Famed for its multiple different versions, dedicated fandom, and – of course – initial failure with critics and audiences, it's now hailed as one of the all-time greats.

Despite its initial lack of success, Scott's masterpiece didn't take too long to gather a cult following. Cerebral and brilliantly crafted, it became one of the most influential works in both the neo-noir and sci-fi movie genres, having a particular amount of importance in cyberpunk fiction.

1 'The Thing' (1982)

Even though the incredibly versatile John Carpenter has explored multiple genres throughout his career, it's mainly horror where he has cemented himself as one of the best to ever do it.

Mixing impressive visuals that have aged like fine wine with an incredibly absorbing and frightening atmosphere, Carpenter crafted in The Thing one of the scariest sci-fi horror movies of all time. Even though it was a failure in every possible sense in 1982, it's now hard to find someone who dislikes this classic masterpiece.

