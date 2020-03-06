Looking for the Best ’80s Movies on Netflix? We Got You

Grab yourself a New Coke, throw on your brightest leg warmers, and travel back to the future with a home entertainment system that, like, beams in movies from, like, outer space or something. It’s called “Netflix,” and it’s, like, a video store in the cloud. Far out, right?

If you’re finding yourself scrolling through Netflix in need of a retro fix — or if you’re a big Stranger Things stan and wanna see some of its influences — we’ve got you covered on some of greatest movies available to stream from the me decade. Strap yourself in and enjoy the best 80s movies on Netflix.