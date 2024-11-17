Move over, disco– the ‘80s are rolling in with boomboxes and sky-high hairdos. High-top sneakers were the norm, MTV was born, and Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” reverberated through the streets. A defining era in pop culture, the ‘80s left a lasting legacy for future generations. Though neon colors and spandex may have earned it a reputation for corniness, don’t be fooled– today’s creative landscape owes much to the foundations the ‘80s laid down.

The ‘80s also witnessed the peak of cinema’s greatest directors. Tim Burton spooked the world with the zany Beetlejuice, while Steven Spielberg brought a friendly face to aliens in E.T. But the era is also famous for its teen romance department - stories full of heart, endearing characters, and the timeless journey of growing up. In celebration of these films, here are 10 ‘80s teen romance movies that aged remarkably well.

10 ‘Sixteen Candles’ (1984)

Directed by John Hughes

Sixteen is not just another number, it’s a major milestone. Unfortunately, for high school sophomore Samantha Baker (Molly Ringwald), her birthday is anything but a blast. Not only does her family forget her birthday, but all the attention is headed toward her older sister’s wedding ceremony, which (surprise, surprise) is only hours away. Samantha is still going to make the best of her day, and there’s no better way to mark this momentous moment in her life than by asking out her dream crush, Jake Ryan (Michael Schoeffling).

From the ‘80s to modern times, the Sweet Sixteen plot is a timeless coming-of-age affair most audiences could relate to. God forbid anyone should forget this sacred occasion, and yet, Sixteen Candles isn’t afraid to rain on Samantha’s parade. At the end of the day, life isn’t always about turning sixteen– it’s what happens right after it.

9 ‘Say Anything’ (1989)

Directed by Cameron Crowe

Experience the heartache and hope of first love in Say Anything. A high school senior, Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack) is a lovable aspiring kickboxer with zero interest in the corporate grind. This rebel finds himself in knots when he falls in love with Diane Court (Ione Skye), the brainy, too-perfect-to-be-real valedictorian. Armed with charm, a boom box, and thick skin, Lloyd breaks through Diane’s guarded world, much to her overprotective father’s dismay.

An ode to the art of ‘80s high school romance, Say Anything throws away everything one would expect from the rom-com genre: no cliches, no predictable formulas, and absolutely no cheesy dialogue. What shines through is the genuineness that comes from Lloyd’s character. Showy movie magic isn’t required to make this movie endearing.

A recent high school graduate, with no clear direction for his future, sets his sights on the class valedictorian, sparking an unlikely and heartfelt romance. As they grow closer, they face obstacles from her ambitious plans and her father's disapproval. The story delves into the poignant journey of young love, the struggles of balancing personal dreams with family expectations, and the transformative power of genuine connection.

8 ‘Pretty in Pink’ (1986)

Directed by Howard Deutch

A dreamy swirl of prom dresses, teen angst, and class warfare, Pretty in Pink follows the mishappenings of artsy misfit Andie (Ringwald), who finds herself on the wrong side of the socially acceptable tracks. Hope is in the air when the outsider catches the attention of Blane (Andrew McCarthy), a preppy Prince Charming with questionable friends. Encountering differences, cliques, and teen snobbery, it’s only a matter of time until prom night approaches.

Unlike most teen romances, where films tend to infantilize their characters and deem them absolutely clueless, Pretty in Pink does the opposite. These kids are portrayed as individuals with their own identities and real emotions, amplifying this fictional story of friendship and self-worth into a work that resonates with viewers.

Directed by Herbert Ross

When city kid Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) is shipped off to nowhere Bomont, he’s absolutely astounded when he discovers that dancing and rock music are strictly banned. With so much energy pent-up in him, this meager small town has become Ren’s biggest nightmare. Ren’s not going down without a fight. Between catching the eye of Ariel (Lori Singer), the fiery preacher’s daughter, and gearing up for a showdown against a joy-killing council, Ren’s prepping for the dance-off of a lifetime.

Footloose is a high-energy anthem that celebrates two things: breaking the rules and busting moves. Forget naysayers calling the concept daft and acting overtly try-hard– what counts is the spirit of righteous rebelliousness and standing up to the big man. Plus, the ‘80s wouldn’t be complete without a movie that boasts a killer soundtrack and electric dancing to boot.

6 ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ (1987)

Directed by Steve Rash

Nerdy Ronald Miller (Patrick Dempsey) is desperate to ditch his geek status and be part of the cool crowd. In an attempt to score some social points, Ronald strikes a deal with cheerleader Cindy Mancini (Amanda Peterson), paying her $1,000 to pose as his girlfriend for a month. Their fake dating scheme works wonders, skyrocketing Ronald’s status at school. However, his newfound popularity comes with a hefty price, like losing himself.

Ronald is not some hapless nerd, and Cindy is not some airhead stuck-up princess– they’re teenagers who are still figuring themselves out

Can’t Buy Me Love might not be as memorable since it uses the shallow cheerleader and wannabe tough jock trope. As for the leading duo, it’s refreshing to see them taking on more nuanced characteristics. Ronald is not some hapless nerd, and Cindy is not some airhead stuck-up princess– they’re teenagers who are still figuring themselves out, making the two even more likable.

5 ‘The Breakfast Club’ (1985)

Directed by John Hughes

A dreary Saturday detention becomes a life-changing adventure in The Breakfast Club. Five teens– a princess, an athlete, a brain, a criminal, and a basket case– start the day as total strangers trapped in their stereotypes. With the entire day to spare and an essay they must write, they’re not getting off the hook so easily. But as walls crumble and secrets spill, the group realizes they’re more alike than they ever imagined.

Back in high school, there is comfort in associating oneself with a certain clique; it feels like people have found their own tribe. More importantly, it brings identity and helps people know what their place is in society. However, The Breakfast Club’s strongest point is how they manage to break down these stereotypes. No character is one-dimensional– the criminal breaks down and the nerd smokes– all of which felt revolutionary during a time like the ‘80s.