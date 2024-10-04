Relationships can be difficult as it is, but for the couples of 90 Day Fiancé, things are even more complicated, with challenges from those typical of long-distance relationships to cultural clashes to the pressure of making it down the aisle within the 90 days required by the K-1 visa. The series premiered in 2014 and 10 seasons have aired so far, including over 20 90 Day spin-offs, such as Happily Ever After? and Before the 90 Days, as well as international spin-offs and shows following specific couples.

Needless to say, the ups and downs of the couples of 90 Day Fiancé make for some great episodes of reality TV, no matter where couples are in their relationship. The series is packed with drama just about every step of the way, from suspicions of catfishing to clashes with family and friends. It's no surprise that some of the series' best episodes feature the same drama-prone couples over and over again.

10 "Never Stop Fighting"

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' (Season 2, Episode 22)

Season 2 of The Other Way ended with Sumit and Jenny asking for his parents’ blessing to get married, but they refused to give it, instead expressing their disapproval of the relationship in “Never Stop Fighting.” Meanwhile, Deavan and Jihoon’s wedding was a quick event with a 45-minute time limit, but it went off without a hitch—only for her to leave South Korea for America four months later.

“Never Stop Fighting” had both highs and lows, proving that no matter how much some of the show’s couples love each other, sometimes, it isn’t enough. In the case of Deavan and Jihoon, they had a beautiful wedding on the show and seemed truly happy together, only for things to change a short few months later. Meanwhile, Sumit was caught between his parents and Jenny—and even put his happiness aside to make his parents happy.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 3, 2019 Cast Jenny Slatten , Sumit Singh , Kenneth Niedermeier , Armando Rubio , Ariela Weinberg , Deavan Clegg , Jihoon Lee , Corey Rathgeber , Biniyam Shibre , Daniele Gates , Yohan Geronimo , Evelin Villegas , Mary Demasu-ay , Brittany Banks , Brandan De Nuccio , Yazan Abo Horira , Kimberly Rochelle , Tejaswi Goswami , Shekinah Garner , Sarper Güven , Statler Riley Seasons 6 Expand

9 "Modern Romance"

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' (Season 6, Episode 13)

In “Modern Romance,” Gino and Jasmine have an explosive fight which initially stemmed from her concerns over financial stability, then escalated, culminating in her confessing to having cheated on him with her ex. Meanwhile, Riley tells Violet he has hired a private investigator. Christian invites another woman over for Thanksgiving dinner with Cleo and David has a surprise for Sheila. Meanwhile, Meisha suspected Nicola took issue with her past, and Nicola’s mother was supportive of their relationship.

The couples faced some serious obstacles in “Modern Romance,” leading to some great moments. It’s hard to decide whose behavior was more egregious. Riley’s confession to Violet was shocking on its own, but to make matters worse, he tried to claim his actions were just a part of normal American culture, not creepy, boundary-violating behavior. On top of that, Christian brought a woman over for Thanksgiving in a clear attempt to make Cleo jealous.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 6, 2017 Cast Angela Deem , Gino Palazzolo , Karine Martins , Stephanie Matto , Lisa Hamme , Paul Staehle , Jesse Meester , Hamza Moknii , Mike Berk , Tom Brooks , Darcey Silver , Usuman Umar , Avery Warner , Michael Ilesanmi , Ed Brown , Jasmine Pineda , Ximena Morales , Memphis Smith Seasons 6 Expand

8 "Dirty Dancing"

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' (Season 6, Episode 14)

In the aftermath of Thanksgiving dinner, Cleo questioned Christian’s habit of befriending other women in “Dirty Dancing,” while Nicola confronted Meisha about not having said, “I love you,” David and Sheila enjoyed a romantic evening on a beach in the Philippines, where he proposed. Meanwhile, Jasmine broke up with Gino after an argument over his lack of commitment, and Amanda traveled to Croatia to meet Razvan’s parents, which didn’t go well.

Following a drama-filled episode, “Dirty Dancing” took things even further. While it had some sweet, romantic moments between David and Sheila—another reminder of the show’s moments of sincerity—it also had the messiness viewers have come to expect, especially from Jasmine and Gino and Amanda and Razvan. Jasmine and Gino had been struggling for a while, so Jasmine’s choice to end things wasn’t a surprise, while Razvan’s parents only added to the couple’s struggles.

7 "Bring on the 90 Days"

'90 Day Fiancé' (Season 5, Episode 3)

In “Bring on the 90 Days,” Elizabeth’s friends expressed concerns about possible cultural clashes between her and Andrei, especially when it came to gender roles and Elizabeth’s strong-willed personality. Meanwhile, Azan welcomed Nicole and her daughter, May, to Morocco, where Nicole struggled with cultural differences, and Molly’s fiancé, Luis, arrived from the Dominican Republic, kicking off the couple’s 90 days until marriage—but Molly’s daughter Olivia wasn’t thrilled with the relationship.

The concerns of family and friends in 90 Day Fiancé are common, and “Bring on the 90 Days” had plenty. But it was sweet to watch the couples’ excitement as they finally were able to be together, and it was a nice reminder that, for all the drama, 90 Day Fiancé does have some genuine moments of love. Of course, given that the episode introduced viewers to some of the series’ best couples, that sweetness was short-lived.

90 Day Fiancé Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 12, 2014 Cast Natalie Podiakova , Mike Youngquist , Azan Tefou , Yara Zaya , Jovi Dufren Seasons 10 Main Genre Reality

6 "Of These Two Lovers"

'90 Day Fiancé' (Season 10, Episode 4)

Jasmine worked to regain Gino’s trust in “Of These Two Lovers.” Meanwhile, Sophie and Rob disagreed over whether to have children, all while Sophie was hiding the fact that her very first relationship had been with a woman. Nikki gave Justin an ultimatum—if he wouldn’t be intimate with her, she would leave and go back to America. The episode also introduced a new couple, Devin and Seungdo, also known as Nick.

“Of These Two Lovers” was one of the standout episodes of Season 10, with a lot going on for all the couples, especially when it came to compatibility and honesty. It was a tense episode with plenty of conflict, highlighting the differences between some of the couples, familiar territory for the show. While their challenges were different, the bottom line was the same—they may not have a future together if the issues couldn’t be resolved.

5 "I Can See the Cracks"

'90 Day Fiancé' (Season 4, Episode 6)

Image via TLC

“I Can See the Cracks” featured a trip into the desert in Morocco for Nicole and Azan. Meanwhile, Chantel secretly went shopping for a wedding dress without her mother—because she hadn’t told her family she and Pedro were engaged—and came to regret it, while Anfisa tried on a very expensive gown and Narkyia suspected Lowo was lying about having lost his phone, especially after he later changed his story and claimed it had been stolen.

“I Can See the Cracks” had plenty of tense moments from some of the franchise’s most iconic couples, with hints of some of the even worse tension that was to come. But some of the best came from Nicole and Azan’s trek into the desert, in which Nicole realized how different life in Morocco was compared to America—after struggling to understand and accept why even simple public displays of affection were unacceptable.

4 "Under Pressure"

'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' (Season 3, Episode 7)

Caesar’s credit card was declined when he booked Maria’s flight in “Under Pressure,” leaving him alone in Cancun, while Tom revealed he intended to propose to Darcey. Meanwhile, although Zied’s parents didn’t approve of Rebecca’s tattoos, they were otherwise supportive of the relationship—but Zied’s sister didn’t feel the same way. And Angela and Michael continued to clash, with his attempts at calming her down with gifts only making things worse.

Darcey had plenty of ups and downs in her time on 90 Day Fiancé, and unfortunately, Tom was a large part of them, as seen in “Under Pressure”—but the episode also highlighted the troublesome dynamic between Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey. They later got their own spin-off, in which both continued to try to find love, and often appear on spin-off Pillow Talk, in which franchise stars watch and react to new episodes.

3 "No Way Out"

'90 Day Fiancé' (Season 6, Episode 8)

Colt’s fiancée, Larissa, got into an argument with his cousin John in “No Way Out.” Elsewhere, Kalani confronted Asuelu about their future and her desire for him to communicate better and Leida kicked Tasha out. Ashley and Jay’s wedding party worried about their safety due to racist abuse online, especially after the posters responsible found their wedding website, leading some of the wedding party to drop out and the couple choosing to elope in Las Vegas.

Confrontations with friends and family are par for the course in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The most drama in “No Way Out” came from Colt and Larissa, who had more than one clash. First, she and Colt’s mother, Debbie, argued over the budget for Larissa’s wedding dress, then John accused her of being out for money, leading to one of the most memorable quotes of the 90 Day franchise, delivered by Larissa—“Who is against the queen will die!”

2 "Breaking Point"

'90 Day Fiancé' (Season 5, Episode 10)

In Season 5 episode “Breaking Point,” Nicole and Azan said their goodbyes in Morocco, and Elizabeth’s sisters took her phone during her bachelorette party after Andrei stipulated she must stay in contact with him all night. Elsewhere, David’s kids, who were angry about him having been gone for nearly two years, meet Annie. Meanwhile, Molly confronts Luis about comments he made about her children, which escalates into a tumultuous argument.

“Breaking Point” featured some big moments for the couples and their relationships. The 90 Day Fiancé couples face plenty of scrutiny from their friends and family, and it’s even worse for those with children—teenagers or adults are often just as skeptical and concerned as anyone else, while those with younger children have to navigate bringing a new person into the mix. For Molly and Luis, that turned into one of the most memorable fights in the show’s history.

1 "No Turning Back"

'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' (Season 3, Episode 8)

In Happily Ever After? episode “No Turning Back,” an argument between Pedro and Chantel’s family escalated into a physical fight. Meanwhile, Nicole and Azan’s wedding had to be postponed because Nicole brought copies of her paperwork instead of the originals, meaning the couple couldn’t get a marriage license. Anfisa caught Jorge in what she feared was his biggest lie yet, Paola’s beloved grandmother died and Molly told her brother she’d caught Luis messaging other women.

“No Turning Back” was an episode packed with drama—in the case of more than one couple, their relationships seemed strained to the point of imminent breakup. Nicole and Azan’s wedding postponing was a frustrating setback for them. Most dramatic of all, though, was the confrontation between Pedro and Chantel’s family, who proved to be so entertaining that they got their own spin-off titled The Family Chantel. The show was the first in the franchise to follow an individual couple.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 11, 2016 Cast Angela Deem , Elizabeth Potthast , Andrei Castravet , Michael Ilesanmi , Paola Mayfield , Russ Mayfield , Loren Brovarnik , Alexei Brovarnik , Chantel Everett , Pedro Jimeno , Ed Brown , Liz Woods , Larissa Dos Santos Lima , Colt Johnson , Kalani Faagata , Asuelu Pulaa , Jovi Dufren , Yara Zaya , Debbie Johnson , Shaun Robinson , Danielle Mullins , Mohamed Jbali , Jasmine Pineda , Gino Palazzolo , Emily Bieberly , Kobe Blaise , Anfisa Arkhipchenko , Jorge Nava , Nicole Nafziger , Sophie Sierra , Rob Warne , Nicole Jimeno , Kim Menzies , Ashley Michelle , Manuel De Jesus Velez-Rojas , Usman Umar , Thomas Everett , Skyla Deem , Rebekah Lichtwerch , Thaís Ramone , Patrick Mendes , Karen Everett , Chuck Potthast , Jenn Davis , Jenny Slatten , Shaeeda Sween , Sumit Singh , Bilal Hazziez , Winter Everett , Jess Caroline , Natalie Podiakova , Mike Youngquist , TIffany Franco , River Everett , Azan Tefou , Eric Nichols , Ashley Martson , Jay Smith , Charlie Potthast , Julia Trubkina , Brandon Gibbs , Lidia Morel , Syngin Colchester , Ronald Smith , Tania Maduro , David Toborowsky , Annie Suwan , Molly Hopkins , Paul Staehle , John Mcmanus Seasons 8 Main Genre Reality-TV Expand

NEXT: Couples Who Prove Love Does Exist Within the 90-Day Universe