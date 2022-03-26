Has anybody noticed that movies these days seem to be getting longer and longer? Films like Oppenheimer and Beau is Afraid clock in at three hours, and Killers of the Flower Moon pass the 180-minute mark. Now more than ever, audiences are having to control their bladders and feel their backsides go numb from sitting for so long. The truth is, these epic runtimes can be daunting for some, and not everyone can dedicate that much time to watching something.

The good news, however, is that there are plenty of films under ninety minutes long that are just as entertaining. There are numerous other short movies (that aren't quite short films) audiences can choose from when they want to make the most of the limited time they have through a rewarding viewing experience lasting less than 90 minutes. The best 90-minute movies are perfect if you feel like watching something short that won’t take up too much of your day. Sometimes the shorter, the better!

20 'Hot Rod' (2007) – 88 minutes

Directed by Akiva Schaffer

The Lonely Island’s first feature film, Hot Rod, is an hour and twenty-eight minutes of laughs, ridiculousness, absurdity, and, funnily enough, heart. An underrated comedy gem from the 2000s, Andy Samberg plays Rod Kimble, a self-proclaimed stuntman who craves his horrible stepfather’s respect.

Rod prepares for the biggest stunt of his life in order to raise money for his stepfather’s surgery – jumping over fifteen school buses. Yep, it’s as wild and over the top as it sounds. Samberg brings his signature comedy style to the role, and the film is an instant mood-lifter. Audiences who aren't fans of typical stoner comedies oughta steer clear of this one, though, as it veers into so-bad-it's-good territory.

19 'Attack the Block' (2011) – 88 minutes

Directed by Joe Cornish

Before his big break as Finn in Star Wars, John Boyega starred in a much lower-budget sci-fi film – Attack the Block. The movie follows a gang of teens who fight to protect their block from an alien invasion, and is executive produced by Edgar Wright.

At an hour and twenty-eight minutes, Attack the Block is a refreshing genre-bending piece, with witty British comedy and lots of thrills. Its style and fast pace make for an incredibly exciting watch, and it has all the ingredients to become a potential cult classic in the future. Boyega's potential is obvious in his portrayal of the bold Moses, whose arc is surprisingly transformative as he takes charge of the group trying to survive the invasion.

18 'Once' (2007) – 86 minutes

Directed by John Carney

Once is an Irish modern-day musical that follows a busker and immigrant, who meet and connect through songwriting and music, and fall in love. It will also be the most beautiful and heartwarming hour and twenty-six minutes of viewers' lives, just be warned that Once is a heart-wrenching romance movie that may make audiences cry.

Despite being a scripted work of fiction, the film is shot like a home video, low budget and grainy, which adds authenticity to the story. The movie also features an incredible soundtrack of original songs, written and composed by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, who are also the stars of the film.

17 'The Guilty' (2018) – 85 minutes

Directed by Gustav Möller

Audiences are most likely familiar with the 2021 US remake of The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal, but the original Danish film from 2018 is ten times more intense and the version viewers should pay attention to. Set completely in one location across an hour and twenty-five minutes, the film follows a police officer who receives an emergency call on duty, from a woman he soon realizes has been kidnaped.

The hour-and-a-half movie's tight and tense screenplay makes for an emotional roller coaster, and will have you on the edge of your seat. The Guilty portrays a high-stress situation in a notoriously stressful workplace and invites the viewers to imagine what decisions they would have made if they were in the same seat.

16 'Rye Lane' (2023) – 82 minutes

Directed by Raine Allen Miller

Rye Lane is a critically acclaimed indie hit that proves rom-coms are far from dead. Set in South London, the film follows Dom (David Jonsson) and Yas (Vivian Oparah), two strangers going through bad breakups who spend an eventful day together and bond over their shared pain. While following familiar rom-com tropes, the film still manages to feel fresh in its execution.

Jonsson and Oparah have delightful chemistry as Dom and Yas, who are extremely likable characters. It also stands out thanks to its distinctive setting, sharp editing, vibrant visuals, and clever script. It benefits from its short runtime, managing to pack a punch and leave an impression. While Rye Lane is fairly simple, the filmmaking choices made elevate it to something more.

15 'Tangerine' (2015) – 88 minutes

Directed by Sean Baker

The Florida Project and Red Rocket director Sean Baker properly burst onto the indie scene in full force with his critically acclaimed 2015 feature Tangerine. The story follows sex worker Sin-Dee (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), who finds out that her pimp boyfriend Chester (James Ransone) has been cheating on her while she was in jail. Along with her friend Alexander (Mya Taylor), she searches for Chester and is determined to teach him a lesson.

Tangerine was shot entirely on three separate iPhones, proving that all you need is creativity and a good script to make a great film, rather than big budgets and fancy effects. The film is a high-energy romp set in the streets of L.A., and features empathetic and positive transgender representation. It is also set at Christmastime, making it an unconventional holiday movie of sorts.

14 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014) – 85 minutes

Directed by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement

Before the 2019 TV series, What We Do in the Shadows, there was the eponymous movie that started it all. Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s vampire mockumentary follows the lives of three fanged flatmates as they deal with mundane aspects of everyday life. Clement and Waititi star alongside Jonathan Brugh, Ben Fransham, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer, Stu Rutherford, and Jackie van Beek, who create hilarious chaotic scenarios.

The directors utilize their unique mockumentary format to offer audiences an hour and twenty-six minutes of satire, razor-sharp humor, hilarious performances, and all-out chaos. What We Do in the Shadows' mix of horror and comedy and the clash of time periods makes for a refreshingly original piece of cinema.

13 'Paranormal Activity' (2007) – 86 minutes

Directed by Oren Peli

While it may not be as frightening today as it was upon release, the original Paranormal Activity is still a tight and refined scare-fest that makes effective use of its low budget and simple premise. In the found-footage shot film, young couple Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloat) move into their new home, where they experience the presence of a demonic entity.

They install cameras to record all the unusual occurrences, which are strongest at night while they try to sleep. Paranormal Activity was a huge success, spawning an entire franchise with multiple entries. However, it is the first movie that remains the best in the series. In under ninety minutes, director Oren Peli manages to craft some genuinely scary moments that will have viewers wanting to sleep with the lights on.