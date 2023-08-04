The Big Picture Office Space is universally relatable due to its depiction of workplace culture, including oppressive bosses and the pressure to conform.

Ron Livingston delivers a remarkable comedic performance as Peter, transforming from an overworked and tired employee to a confident and carefree individual.

The supporting characters, such as Milton and Lumbergh, add to the film's humor and contribute to a satisfying storyline with a compelling conclusion.

The 1990s were a terrific decade for comedies on both a studio and independent level. While indie comedies like Flirting With Disaster and Living in Oblivion would go on to become cult favorites among certain cinephiles, studios were getting more audacious thanks to the comedic prowess of major stars like Adam Sandler, Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz, Will Smith, and Johnny Depp. Even films that were initially disregarded as garbage by film critics, such as Big Daddy and Dirty Work, ended up finding an audience, and several comedies such as Election and The Full Monty became major award season contenders. However, there was one comedy that was so universal that it became instantly relatable to everyone that saw it. Mike Judge’s 1999 comedy masterpiece Office Space was the perfect representation of workplace culture at the time, and its themes of dead end employment and corporate mismanagement still ring true to this day.

‘Office Space’ Is Very Relatable

Judge has an expertise at pinpointing aspects of society and culture and satirizing them to a bitter, yet surprisingly heartwarming degree. Judge may not necessarily be a cynic, as he manages to find a positive even when showing the worst of humanity. However, there’s a level of humor that anyone who has ever worked for a boss that they couldn't stand or felt the pressure of a corporate structure to suppress their individuality that anyone could relate to in Office Space. The film’s themes rang particularly true for those working in traditional office settings, as Judge manages to pinpoint the sort of obnoxious idiosyncrasies that are just a part of most workplace cultures.

Office Space follows the lowly programmer Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston), who works under the scrutiny of his obnoxious boss Bill Lumbergh (Gary Cole) at the software company Initech. Peter is constantly hounded by routines and expectations, often staying at work over the weekends in order to meet Lumbergh’s demands. While he can bond with his coworkers Michael Bolton (David Herman) and Samir Nagheenanajar (Ajay Naidu) over their collective misery, Peter finds himself severely depressed. However, a transformative experience with an enigmatic psychic inspires Peter to start doing what he has always dreamed of at work: nothing. Somehow, his carefree attitude gains the attention of the business managers Bob Slydell (John C. McGinley) and Bob Porter (Paul Wilson), who find his new behavior to be exactly what they had in mind for leadership. As Peter advances in the office hierarchy, he learns that management doesn’t require anything of him, and that he can now pursue his legitimate interests.

Livingston is one of the most underrated character actors of his generation, but Office Space serves as proof that he has the unique charisma to become a major mainstream star. It’s a remarkable comedic performance when looking at the seismic change in behavior that Peter makes after his divine experience. Initially, Peter is so overworked that he looks constantly tired regardless of the situation; Livingston manages to do the “sad sack” role in a way that’s just pathetic enough to still be funny. Upon Peter’s newfound confidence, Livingston transforms him into the world’s smoothest operator. He starts telling his coworkers and bosses what he actually thinks, finally gets the courage to ask out his crush Joanna (Jennifer Aniston in the midst of Friends’ domination over pop culture), and even starts taking long breaks from the office to go on vacation. Peter’s adventures fishing with Joanna, tearing down an obnoxious office banner, and even taking Lumbergh’s parking spot are chronicled in a hilarious montage set to G-Easy’s “Damn It Feels Good To Be A Gangsta.”

‘Office Space’ Holds Up Today

While not a massive hit at the time of its initial release, Office Space’s popularity began to grow because of its rewatchability and the strength of its supporting characters, many of whom have gone on to spawn countless Internet memes. It’s evident that Judge is inherently a sketch comedy writer, as his humor tends to focus on hyper specific scenarios featuring characters that only work in a limited capacity. While simply collecting a funny group of character actors might have been humorous, they are tied into Peter’s journey in a compelling enough way that they don’t dominate the viewer’s attention. Judge is still a great storyteller who can tell a complete story with a satisfying conclusion.

Among the characters that have become iconic was Stephen Root's Milton Waddams, a bumbling long-term worker at Initech who speaks in phrases that are nearly incomprehensible. Milton never would have worked as the lead of a film, but he pinpoints a stereotype about those odd coworkers who no one really knows anything about that is hilarious in its limited capacity. Additionally, Cole’s drawl as Lumbergh as he lists off unrealistic expectations to his employees is just obnoxious enough to still be funny, as is McGinley’s role as the absurdly incompetent Slydell. The recurring jokes about “the Bobs” in the business department or Michael Bolton’s name (which everyone constantly reminds him is the same as a certain famous singer’s) are sprinkled in at the appropriate times for them to still be funny.

The romance between Peter and Joanna ends up leading to the core themes of the film; after Peter lashes out at Joanna over what he assumes was a past fling with Lumbergh, she has the good sense to tell him that he’s being a jerk. Office Space understands that while everyone hates their job and needs a break every once in a while, a complete rebellion against the system is only a short-term solution. Peter realizes that he’s stuck in a loop either route he goes down; his soul would be crushed if he had to work at Initech for the rest of his life, but he could find anyone that relates or wants to spend time around him if he goes on living an existence without consequences. Peter’s decision to join his oafish next door neighbor Lawrence (Diedrich Bader) as a constructino worker is the perfect conclusion to his arc.

Unlike other ‘90s comedies, Office Space lacks the crude and offensive humor, as its R-Rating contains a level of language and raunchiness that never comes at the expense of its characters. While there’s a universality to its themes, the pinpointing of a specific era of the late 1990s has retroactively made it a perfect period piece today.