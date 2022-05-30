As Disney finds success with its reboot of the classic '90s series Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers, nostalgia dredges up a slew of other popular series that consumed the programing during the late '80s, '90s, and early 2000s Disney Channel. The animated giant produced various spinoff series of feature films like 101 Dalmatians, The Emperor's New School, Goof Troop, Hercules, Aladdin, Timon & Pumbaa, and more.

While some of these shows feature notable classic Disney characters, these late '80s and '90s series are standalone shows that did not culminate into a feature film. Still, they should be revisited by the now-adult viewers who watched them first as children. Available for streaming on Disney+, when the '90s come knocking on your door after streaming the new Chip 'n' Dale movie, these series are where you should turn to next.

'DuckTales'

While Disney remade the show in 2017 with a new series and season of shorts, the original DuckTales is one that '90s kids recognized as soon as the opening credits appeared with Scrooge McDuck swimming in his pool of money. The show ran for three seasons from 1987 through 1990, falling just short of 100 episodes.

The original series followed Donald Duck's nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie after they went to live with billionaire, money-obsessed Scrooge McDuck. The episodes were filled with adventures and filled the quick 30-minute time slot on the Disney Channel.

'Gargoyles'

One of the darker Disney animated shows, Gargoyles remains a staple in the '90s-era Disney Channel. Stone by day, the gargoyles would come alive at night to protect against old and new enemies in New York after being moved by a billionaire from their Scotland castle.

With voices from icons like Keith David, Edward Asner, Bill Fagerbakke, Jeff Bennett, and Jim Cummings, the series ran for three seasons from 1994 to 1996, spanning around 61 episodes. This medieval-meets-modern-day series deserves a top spot on the millennial Disney+ watchlist.

'Adventures of the Gummi Bears'

Before the magical adventures of PBS's Dragon Tales, there was Disney's Adventures of the Gummi Bears. The oldest and longest-running show on this list ran for six seasons from 1985 through 1991 with roughly 62 episodes. The Disney series followed a family of bears as they tried to save their family heritage with the help of a few trusted humans.

With medieval characters and adventures, the series featured magical and whimsical creatures throughout the 23-minute episodes. The show included many Gummi family members, including Gruffi, Zummi, Cubbi, Grammi, Tummi, Sunni, and more.

'Darkwing Duck'

With an unmistakable '90s funk tune, Darkwing Duck is a classic '90s cartoon that deserves a revisit for any millennial with a Disney+ subscription. A superhero by night, the titular character Darkwing was voiced by the masterful Jim Cummings among the sea of other voices the actor provided.

The series ran for two seasons, falling a few episodes short of the 100 mark. Darkwing and his sidekick Launchpad McQuack fought crime alongside Darkwing's adopted daughter Gosalyn. Launchpad was voiced by Terence McGovern, who reprised his character in Darkwing Duck after making his first appearance a few years earlier in DuckTales.

'Bonkers'

Before the wacky hijinx of Brandy & Mr. Whiskers, there was Bonkers T. Bobcat on Disney's Bonkers. With Jim Cummings again voicing the titular character, the show followed Bonkers as the cartoon star is fired from his studio and begins working with the LAPD solving cases as Hollywood's first toon cop.

For one season in 1993-1994, the series featured voice talent from Disney regulars like Cummings and Jeff Bennett. Of its 65 episodes, Ron Perlman lent his voice for 17 episodes as Sergeant Francis Q. Grating. For those wanting more of the toon-human cop partnership like Who Framed Roger Rabbit? this is the series for you.

'TaleSpin'

For one brief season, The Jungle Book's Baloo the Bear was portrayed as a 1930s bush pilot in the series TaleSpin. The show would sometimes feature characters from The Jungle Book like Shere Khan as the main characters searched for jungle treasure and battled air pirates.

Like most shows, the episodes are a quick 24 minutes to fit the half-hour time slot in Disney Channel's program schedule. The opening theme featured a jungle-esque tune and showcased various creatures from the animal kingdom, including King Louie. Link many other Disney features and series, Jim Cummings provided numerous voices for an expansive list of characters for close to 50 episodes.

