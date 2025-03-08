Horror has continuously proven itself to be one of the most prolific and adaptable genres throughout film history, ranging from classic monster movies from the golden era of Hollywood to the modern era of experimental, elevated horror. Each decade has its own signature and defining selection of well-crafted horror movies, yet few decades have substantially impacted the genre as the 90s. With the growing prominence of the digital era and the defining alt culture of the era, the '90s saw the release of some of the most acclaimed and recognizable horror films of all time.

Horror films came in all different styles during the 90s, whether it be a continuing installment of an acclaimed franchise that used the latest technologies and trends, original concepts that would soon create their own franchise, or strikingly experimental films by true auteurs. Many of these films continue to have an outlasting influence on the genre as a whole, with their legacies still being felt throughout modern releases either through direct inspiration or indirect shifting of culture.

10 'Army of Darkness' (1992)

Directed by Sam Raimi

The third film in the widely acclaimed Evil Dead trilogy, Army of Darkness continues to amplify the absurdist comedy elements of Evil Dead II with its own wild, nonsensical venture of gore and cartoonish violence. The film diverts away from the previous film's setting and backdrop to create a wild story of time travel that further elevates the screen presence and electrifying energy of Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams. The film is constantly going out of its way to feature the wildest and over-the-top experiences imaginable, creating a perfect blend of horror and comedy.

By this point in the trilogy, any semblance of treating actual terror or scares has been largely abandoned, instead using horror and gore as stepping stones to create the most entertaining and cathartic horror comedy possible. The film as a whole does a great job of distinguishing itself from the previous films, with its completely bombastic and chaotic story of Ash being sent back to England's Dark Ages being just the right amount of campy absurdity to make for a great time.