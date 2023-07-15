It's easy for these films to get lost in the Disney shuffle. The animated films spoke to the generations of the 20th Century, and the now live-action counterparts speak to that generation's children/grandchildren. However, there a quite a few lost live-action movies, particularly from the 90s, that audiences have forgotten about (and so has Disney because they haven't started remaking them).

With A-list stars, entertaining special effects, and larger-than-life plots, the abandoned trove of original stories entertained a generation with their theater releases, Wonderful World of Disney premieres and reruns, and VHS trailers/commercials. With a majority of these titles available on Disney+, consider queuing up these for a trip down memory lane or to discover them for the first time.

10 'First Kid' (1996)

A great blast from the past comedy, First Kid (not to be confused with Disney's The Kid starring Bruce Willis) should be first on the list to stream. An odd-couple feature, Sinbad stars as Sam Simms, a Secret Service agent assigned to guard the President's son Luke (Brock Pierce). What starts out as a rocky relationship quickly turns into a friendship where they each learn a thing or two from the other.

The family feature focused on themes of bullying as Luke struggled with his own. Disney also began introducing young audiences to the dangers of the internet and that people online aren't always who they say they are. First Kid is a satisfactory throwback for 90s movie lovers.

9 'My Favorite Martian' (1999)

A remake of the 1963 sitcom of the same name, Disney's film version, unfortunately, missed the mark. After his spaceship crashes on Earth, a Martian (Christopher Lloyd) befriends a TV reporter named Tim (Jeff Daniels) and poses as his Uncle to avoid suspicion while he fixes the spaceship.

It was a bust with critics and audiences as Disney failed to meet the standards set by the beloved series. Viewers who were familiar with the original episodes were treated to an appearance by the original Martian, Ray Walston. Beware, it's not the best Disney live-action movie, but watching back now could earn the status of "so bad, it's good."

8 'Jungle 2 Jungle' (1997)

Donning the Santa Claus uniform wouldn't be the only time Tim Allen starred in a live-action Disney movie in the 90s. In Jungle 2 Jungle, he stars as Michael Cromwell, a businessman who discovers he has a 13-year-old son who was raised in the jungle by his ex-wife and the tribe of natives she was studying. As Michael prepares for his upcoming nuptials, he brings his son to New York City, where things do not go as planned. Martin Short co-stars as Michael's best friend and business associate, Richard.

Entertaining in its time, some may argue that the overall premise and certain comedic bits have not aged well. Jungle 2 Jungle features the timeless tale of what happens when two opposite worlds collide, making it a worthwhile rewatch within the 90s Disney canon.

7 'Operation Dumbo Drop' (1995)

Another Disney movie where certain elements have not aged well, this live-action is loosely based on a true story. Operation Dumbo Drop centers around a U.S. Army unit during the Vietnam War—in order to keep relations peaceful with the villagers—agrees to produce and transport an elephant named Bo Tat and her mahout, Linh (Dinh Thien Le).

Danny Glover, Ray Liotta, and Denis Leary headlined the family feature. The backdrop of the movie is questionable, and Disney took a risk by making it family-friendly instead of leaving it for other producers to indulge in the historic accuracy of the time period and story. It's arguable whether they succeeded, but this is definitely a flashback movie 90s audiences forgot about.

6 'Mighty Joe Young' (1998)

This is Disney's family-friendly attempt at a King-Kong movie, starring A-list names like Charlize Theron and Bill Paxton. Not a Tarzan or George of the Jungle remake, Mighty Joe Young is the story of conservationist Jill's (Theron) struggle to protect the giant gorilla, Joe, from poachers. She reluctantly agrees to let researcher Greg (Paxton) transport him to Los Angeles, where things don't go according to plan.

This live-action jungle feature was a work of movie magic for the 90s and still holds up surprisingly well today. Like most Disney animated, remakes, and everything else in between movies, Mighty Joe Young centers around themes of love and family. It's the perfect nostalgia movie.

5 'A Kid in King Arthur's Court' (1995)

Not only will you recognize Thomas Ian Nicholas from his previous baseball feature, Rookie of the Year, but you'll also recognize Daniel Craig and Kate Winslet too when watching this one back. A Kid in King Arthur's Court finds tween baseball player Calvin Fuller (Ian Nicholas) as he is transported back in time and must save Camelot.

With the success of baseball movies in the family genre (Rookie of the Year and The Sandlot), Disney took a swing at a homerun film. The film struck out with critics and adult audiences (pun intended), remaining purely child's entertainment. However, it's worth revisiting for its recognizable main cast.

4 'Iron Will' (1994)

Before there was Eight Below and Snow Dogs, Disney brought viewers the frigid trek across the Alaskan landscape with Iron Will. Desperate to support his family, a young man named Will (Mackenzie Astin) and his team of sled dogs brave the treacherous race in hopes of winning the prize money.

In classic Disney fashion, this is a coming-of-age tale paired with the bond between a young man and his dogs, delivering on its promise to appeal to audiences of all ages. While it isn't Disney's best installment in the genre, it's a notable entry to add to the next animal lover's movie night.

3 'Angels in the Outfield' (1994)

This star-studded feature is–unfortunately—the exception to the other titles on this list and is not available on Disney+. After another season gets off to a terrible start, the Anaheim Angels get a little luck on their side after a foster child and baseball fan named Roger (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) asks for a little divine intervention and a real angel named Al (Christopher Lloyd) steps in to help.

The batting order of stars for this feature is mind-blowing when you watch it back decades later. The big names include Danny Glover, Tony Danza, Ben Johnson, Matthew McConaughy, Adrien Brody, and Neal McDonough. Streamers are out of luck when it comes to major platforms hosting this one (sources claiming hefty restoration fees are the cause), but it's worth hunting down cable re-runs, Sling TV, or digging up the old VHS.

2 'White Fang' (1991)

While there are multiple versions of this adaptation scattered throughout the decades, Disney's original version of White Fang set the tone for future movies featuring the man's-best-friend archetype. Based on Jack London's famous novel, Ethan Hawke stars as Jack, a young man living through the Yukon Gold Rush and the bond he forms with a hybrid wolf-dog he rescues.

Come for the Disney curb appeal and the early career performance from Ethan Hawke, but stay for the magnificent scenery the film is back-dropped against. White Fang is one of Disney's best adventure live-action installments but is often lost in the shuffle.

1 'Cool Runnings' (1993)

Of Disney's sports movies, Cool Runnings is considered one of—if not— the best. Very loosely based on the 1988 Winter Olympics debut of the Jamaican national bobsled team (about 1%), a disqualified sprinter seeks out a disgraced former coach to form a bobsled team despite the Jamaican athletes never having seen snow.

John Candy delivers a comedic gold medal performance as the dishonored Coach Irv. Disney has the magic touch for producing the underdog story, and Cool Runnings fits the bill. It's beloved by audiences and certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes.

