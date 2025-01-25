Many of the best movies ever made hail from the 1990s, a decade that saw a proliferation of indie movies that would alter the cinema landscape. It also saw great movies from veteran filmmakers still pushing their craft, including Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. Whether it's got a high or a low budget, one of the most important aspects of a good film is a degree of acting that helps the audience believe (and care about) what's happening on screen. The characters are crucial to the illusion, and the 90s would display a number of performances that people still quote to this day.

Joe Pesci in Goodfellas, Tom Hanks in Philadelphia, Tom Hanks again in Forrest Gump, and Nicolas Cage in Leaving Las Vegas are just a handful of the best 1990s performances. Of course, acting alone isn't enough to make a movie great; more or less everything has to combine in order for the picture to reach its full potential. The following movies accomplish that, and arguably better than the rest. Not to restrict this list to just American works, the ten best 1990s movies with great acting showcase the diversity of stories from around the world that use their actors for a variety of narratives, tones, and effects.

10 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the best erotic thrillers with great acting, Eyes Wide Shut was Stanley Kubrick's final film. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman star as Bill and Alice Harford, a married couple who begin the movie flirting with others at a Christmas party. Bill will later go on to have a long and mysterious evening throughout New York City. Tom Cruise does some of his most interesting work as a man who is constantly tempted to cheat. While the first half of the movie sees him go from place to place, the second half sees him try to make sense of the places he's been to and what has happened there.

Nicole Kidman has recently done some admirable work in Babygirl, and one cannot help but think that her courageous performance in Kubrick's swan song probably gave her the confidence to do another film that explores desire so directly. In order to create an eerie atmosphere where people are killed behind closed doors, even people in small roles must be able to tap into Kubrick's cold, unsettling tone. They do, and it's captivating.

Eyes Wide Shut Release Date July 16, 1999 Runtime 159 minutes A Manhattan doctor embarks on a bizarre, night-long odyssey after his wife's admission of unfulfilled longing. Director Stanley Kubrick

9 'Trainspotting' (1996)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Image via PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

Trainspotting is an uproarious dramatic comedy about a group of Scottish heroin addicts, elevated by director Danny Boyle's dynamic camerawork, stylish editing, and stellar performances from the cast. This is definitely one of Ewan McGregor's best movies (winning Best Actor at the BAFTA Scotland Awards), as he narrates the story throughout and helps set the grounded yet playful tone with just his voice. McGregor's interpretation of Mark Renton is disturbingly realized—plumbing the depth of a soul that is desperate to stop using. Whether he's running away from the authorities or swimming through the worst toilet in Scotland, this character propels the movie forward.

Everyone else is excellent as well, fully immersing the audience in a drug scene that is by turns hilarious and tragic. Even the characters who don't shoot up are very memorable. Begbie (Robert Carlyle), for instance, could be trying to play pool hungover or tossing a beer glass over his shoulder; whatever he's doing, he's an absolute thrill to behold. All in all, this movie more than earned its cult following.

Trainspotting Release Date August 9, 1996 Runtime 93 minutes Heroin addict Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) stumbles through bad ideas and sobriety attempts with his unreliable friends -- Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller), Begbie (Robert Carlyle), Spud (Ewen Bremner) and Tommy (Kevin McKidd). He also has an underage girlfriend, Diane (Kelly Macdonald), along for the ride. After cleaning up and moving from Edinburgh to London, Mark finds he can't escape the life he left behind when Begbie shows up at his front door on the lam, and a scheming Sick Boy follows Director Danny Boyle

8 'Boyz n the Hood' (1991)

Directed by John Singleton

Image via Columbia Pictures

Boyz n the Hood is writer-director John Singleton's powerful debut, as well as Ice Cube's first role in a movie. A coming-of-age story about Jason "Tre" Styles (Cuba Gooding Jr. in one of his greatest roles) and his childhood friends living in South-Central Los Angeles, this film sincerely grapples with the effects of gang violence and gives its characters three dimensions. Laurence Fishburne does excellent work as Tre's father, a strict but responsible man who tries to impart hard-won wisdom to the younger generation.

From a police officer pointing a gun at a teenager who hasn't done anything wrong to Furious giving a speech about gentrification and the societal attempts to keep Black people disenfranchised, this is one of the most intense films from thirty years ago that are still relevant today. Along with Angela Basset's supporting role as Tre's mother, Boyz n the Hood remains one of the best 90s movies with deeply moving performances.

Boyz n the Hood Release Date July 12, 1991 Runtime 102 minutes Director John Singleton

7 'Khrustalyov, My Car!' (1998)

Directed by Aleksei German