Ah the 90s. Cardigans, cargo pants and bucket hats. What an era it was for unfortunate fashion trends. Even if the clothing choices may not have been the best, there were plenty of movie masterpieces around to distract from the oversized flannel shirts. Between returning and new cinematic voices, there was no shortage of memorable films released, many of which would go on to vie for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, while others would outlast the legacy of those that overshadowed them at the box office or awards circuit.

The decade was so stacked with talent and classics that many amazing movies were lost in the shuffle, but the true masterpieces have never been forgotten. These are the films that time has only confirmed their everlasting quality and will continue to be hailed by film fans for decades to come. These are ten 90s movies that are absolute masterpieces.

'Goodfellas' (1990)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Warner Bros.

It's funny that Bugsy, another 90s gangster movie, won more Oscars than Martin Scorsese's must-watch crime movie Goodfellas. Funny how? Funny that the Academy would rather award a film that is, at best, serviceable, than the all-time gangster classic that completely redefined the genre and would make it impossible for any filmmaker to make another gangster film after without it being compared to it.

As much a landmark as The Godfather, Goodfellas took a look at the work-a-day gangsters that operated in New York from the 50s through to the early 80s, with Ray Liotta as Henry Hill as the focal point. Scorsese's shows the absolute allure that a life of crime holds for the young Hill, who grew up watching larger-than-life gangsters outside his bedroom window. From the opening frame to the final shot of Joe Pesci firing a gun straight at the camera, Goodfellas holds its audience in a tight grip as it drags them through the criminal underworld.