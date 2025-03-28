The 1990s – a decade defined in its media by a healthy mixture of upbeat hope and jaded cynicism. With sitcoms such as Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ruling the airwaves, and the music of artists such as Nirvana and Pearl Jam on the radio, it was also a time that gave audiences some of the greatest movies in history. While keeping a sense of '80s flashiness in some areas, the '90s also prioritized grounding the more fantastical elements of that era into something grittier.

They ranged from stories of flawed people finding themselves growing into something better, stories of characters with a sense of self-awareness about their realities, and stories about alienated individuals finding new ways to fight against corporate culture. Even the likes of Disney found themselves telling more mature stories beyond the simple fairy tales of the past. Many films of the 1990s have become must-watch classics not only for the decade they were released in but for all time as well.

10 ‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino

Image via Miramax Films

While Quentin Tarantino made a name for himself with Reservoir Dogs, it was his second film, Pulp Fiction, that defined him as a modern Hollywood heavyweight. Taking inspiration from pulp crime literature, it tells an interconnected series of stories of criminals in Los Angeles. From two hitmen, a mob boss and his wife, a corrupt boxer and his girlfriend, and a pair of lovelorn robbers, this unique group of characters deals with love, death, and their places in the world.

With a cast including the likes of Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, Uma Thurman, and Bruce Willis, Pulp Fiction has one of the most stacked film casts in history. While not quite fourth-wall breaking or devoid of action, the film emphasizes not so much the violence as much as the characters’ perspectives on the story’s latest turns. Pulp Fiction is a confidently mellow piece of cinema that nonetheless takes its audience on a wild ride.