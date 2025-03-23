Anyone who grew up in the 1990s knows that the decade was all about pagers (before cell phones!), grunge music, and the rise of computers and the internet. While streaming wasn’t yet a thing for TV lovers at home, some great TV shows premiered during that decade.

Some of these shows, in fact, are still streaming with new seasons today. Some have returned with spin-offs, sequels, and revivals. But all of these iconic '90s shows had a massive cultural impact on television as viewers know it and inspired shows that have come since. These are the best '90s shows ever, ranked.

10 'Sex and the City' (1998–2004)

Created by Darren Star

Image via HBO

Sex and the City defined a generation of single, older women who felt underrepresented on television and put HBO on the map as a serious network for original TV content before it was considered as such. The romantic comedy-drama centers around four mature female friends navigating life, dating, and careers in the Big Apple.

Popularizing everything from high fashion for weekend brunch to the Cosmopolitan drink and promoting female empowerment, Sex and the City is one of the most influential shows from the decade with plenty of rewatchable seasons. The story lives on through the sequel series And Just Like That… and the characters, not to mention their bold fashion sense, have become icons in the TV world.