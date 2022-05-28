The 90s was a great time for fashion, music, and movies. Many consider it to be the single greatest decade for film, with one genre sticking out amongst the rest. With a long series of great movies in the genre being released in the decade, the country was thirsty for action-packed thrillers and Hollywood delivered with all-time classics. Crime thrillers quickly took over both the box office and critics' hearts, and many pop culture icons such as Keanu Reeves, Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington, and Sandra Bullock were born while old pros like Tommy Lee Jones and Harrison Ford surfed the genre wave that to this day remains their bread and butter.

HBO Max is a gold mine of movie options, whether it be today’s biggest hits or beloved cult classics. Priding itself on curating a vast array of filmography that will suit anyone’s fancy, it currently contains a fantastic library of 90s thrillers. The streaming service clearly understands that the kooky decade, with all its questionable hairdos, is still thriving, and offers cheesy, box office crowd-pleasers filled with chunky cellphones and massive explosions set in slow-motion while also serving up the decade’s slow-burning thrillers that have stood the test of time. Good or bad, they’re all a must-see for anyone who loves the wacky, distinctive decade. Here are the best 90s crime thrillers streaming on HBO Max right now. Take your pick.

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Run Time:105 minutes

Rating: R

Genre: Crime/ Thriller

Director: Bruce Beresford

Cast: Ashley Judd, Tommy Lee Jones, Bruce Greenwood, Annabeth Gish

Ashley Judd stars as a woman on a mission in Double Jeopardy, the pulse-pounding thriller about a brutal murder and the ensuing cover-up. Judd plays convicted murderer Libby Parsons, and after being framed for the murder of her husband Nick (Bruce Greenwood), she spends several years in prison dreaming of getting out and exacting her revenge on those who put her there. Also determined to rescue her son, when Libby is released on parole and lives under the supervision of parole officer Travis Lehman (Tommy Lee Jones), she escapes and sets out for vengeance. Lehman follows in hot pursuit, and what follows is an action filled, crowd pleaser that became a high-grossing 90s classic. Judd carries the film on her more than capable strong shoulders and gives an iconic performance in the process as she trains, plots, and pounces.

Run Time: 129 minutes

Rating: R

Genre: Crime/ Drama

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, Brad Pitt, Christopher McDonald, Harvey Keitel

Thelma & Louise is a groundbreaking film about two women who refuse to play by the rules. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Geena Davis as Thelma and Susan Sarandon as Louise, they live lives of quiet desperation in a town where nothing ever happens, that is until they leave to go fishing for the weekend. Along the way they find themselves on the run from law enforcement and the FBI after their involved in a crime, and both women must decide how badly they want to fight for their freedom. As they flee the cops and embrace their outlaw lifestyle with no apologies, Thelma & Louise paints a fiery portrait of empowerment. Davis and Sarandon give career best performances as two friends slowly coming into their own as wild, whiskey drinking criminals, and the film served as Brad Pitt’s breakout role thanks to his performance as a hunky cowboy who comes along for the ride.

Run Time: 99 minutes

Rating: R

Genre: Crime

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Harvey Keitel, Steve Buscemi, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Chris Penn, Edward Bunker, Lawrence Tierney, Randy Brooks, Quentin Tarantino, Kirk Baltz

Quentin Tarantino violently burst onto the scene with his feature film debut, Reservoir Dogs. Shot on a low budget with a wide array of well-respected actors, including Harvey Keitel and Steve Buscemi, Tarantino made waves with Reservoir Dogs thanks to his killer taste in music and unsettling scenes doused in blood. The film follows a group of criminals before and after working a job, and the job goes terrible wrong. As all eight men split up and question why the job went bad, they question one another, torture one another, and run from the law. Reservoir Dogs was an independent film that few saw during its initial release at the box office, and it’s gone on to become one of the biggest cult films of all time. Keep an eye out for a young Tarantino showing off his acting chops in the film as Mr. Brown.

The Grifters (1990)

Run Time: 110 minutes

Rating: R

Genre: Crime

Director: Stephen Frears

Cast: Anjelica Huston, John Cusack, Annette Bening, Patt Hingle

The Grifters is a slick, steamy neo-noir corrupt with conmen and women all looking for a piece of something more. That something more involves lots of stealing. Taking place in early 90s Los Angeles makes for a thrilling environment in dingy bars where cheap tricks are performed courtesy of conman Roy Dillon, a small-time criminal portrayed by John Cusack. Annette Bening channels a devilish Marilyn Monroe as his girlfriend Myra, and while Roy thinks he’s the greatest player around he’s getting played by her. To make matters more complicated, his renowned con artist mother Lilly comes to town on business, played by a platinum blonde Anjelica Huston. Lily works for the ruthless mob bookie Bobo Justus (Patt Hingle), and as she visits her son all three swindlers make a mess of things under the city’s dull lights.

The Player (1992)

Run Time: 122 minutes

Rating: R

Genre: Crime/ Dark Comedy

Director: Robert Altman

Cast: Tim Robbins, Greta Scacchi, Fred Ward, Whoopi Goldberg, Peter Gallagher, Dean Stockwell, Richard E. Grant, Michael Tolkin

If you’re a pop culture fanatic, then The Player is the one for you. Set in tinsel town and rich with references to classic films and current stars, Tim Robbins plays Griffin Mills, a hot shot Vice President at a big production company who receives a slew of death threats in the mail at work. When Griffin discovers it’s an angry screenwriter who he forgot to call back after receiving his pitch a few months back, he seeks him out to make amends, but ends up murdering him in a deadly scuffle. He then begins going out with the screenwriter’s girlfriend as cops hound him, headed by Whoopi Goldberg as the suspicious Detective Avery.

Pulling back the red curtains on all that glitters, The Player is a dark satire on the entertainment business and is ruthless in its critiques. The movie has so many cameos of actors playing themselves it’s hard to count, including Cher, Julia Roberts, Bruce Willis, Susan Sarandon, Angelica Huston, John Cusack, and a hilarious Burt Reynolds. Coming from legendary director Robert Altman who knows all the tricks of the trade, Hollywood becomes a debunked myth and exposes a playground for greedy men, some of whom will even kill to get what they want. Everyone cares about power, and no one cares about the movies.

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Run Time: 97 minutes

Rating: R

Genre: Thriller

Director: Joseph Ruben

Cast: Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergen, Kevin Anderson, Elizabeth Lawrence

Sleeping with the Enemy is an over-the-top, messy thriller that shows its age, but it's nonetheless a staple in 90s crime thriller lists courtesy of its star, Julia Roberts. Roberts plays Laura, the young, abused wife to her violent and crazed husband, Martin (Patrick Bergen). When he and his friend take her out on a sailboat during a particularly choppy day, Laura fakes her death by jumping into the water and runs away to small town Iowa where she starts a new life with a new identity. Believing his wife to be dead, Martin discovers she’s still alive and sets out on a mission to find her. Though it suffered from critics, Sleeping with the Enemy was a box office smash and foreshadowed the success Roberts would embark on as one of Hollywood’s biggest and most bankable stars.

Run Time: 116 minutes

Rating: R

Genre: Action Thriller

Director: Jan de Bont

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Jeff Daniels, Dennis Hopper, Joe Morton

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock join forces in Speed, the 1994 blockbuster that won two Academy Awards and became career defining performances for each actor. Reeves plays LAPD officer Jack Traven, and he races to beat the clock when a sadistic bomber (Dennis Hopper) places a bomb on a public city bus that will go off if the driver hits 50 mph or lower. Once Jack locates the bus, a misunderstood argument causes the driver to become injured and passenger Annie Porter (Bullock) is forced to take over and drive. As Jack and Annie race down LA streets and highways in attempts to keep everyone on the bus alive, the LAPD works to uncover the bomber’s identity while hitting several roadblocks along the way. Speed will have you on the edge of your seat and holding your breath the entire time, and many consider it to be one of the best films of the 90s.

Love and a .45 (1994)

Run Time: 102 minutes

Rating: R

Genre: Crime/ Romance

Director: C.M. Talkington

Cast: Gil Bellows, Renée Zellweger, Rory Cochrane, Jeffrey Combs, Jace Alexander, Michael Bowen, Jack Nance, Ann Wedgeworth, Peter Fonda, Wiley Wiggins

Love and a .45 is a dark, quirky lovers-on-the-run tale starring Gil Bellows and Renée Zellweger as Watty Watts and Starlene Cheatham, two Texan fugitives fleeing the law and nasty criminals. The 90s was rich with on-the-run smashes like True Romance, Thelma & Louise, and Natural Born Killers, and many films followed in the subgenre’s bloody path. Love and a .45 is an often forgotten independent film full of lively character actors that should have been a hit, and thanks to HBO Max it’s now reaching a broader audience. Gritty and unglamorous, the movie emulates Tarantino with its gory violence, catchy character names, and dreamy montages set to indie music. The film marked one of Zellweger’s first leading roles, and Cochrane eats up his role as a crazed criminal chasing down the couple in a disturbing fashion. Peter Fonda, Wiley Wiggins, and Jack Nance have memorable cameos throughout as various strange Texan natives who help Watty and Star along their doomed, love-fueled trip across the Lone Star state.

Run Time: 102 minutes

Rating: R

Genre: Crime/ Neo-Noir

Director: Carl Franklin

Cast: Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, Jennifer Beals, Tom Sizemore, Maury Chaykin, Albert Hall, Beau Starr, Lisa Nicole Carson, Terry Kinney

Devil In a Blue Dress is a steamy neo-noir mystery thriller doused in late night stake outs and dishonest men. Based upon the 1990 novel under the same name written by Walter Mosley, Denzel Washington stars as the unemployed Easy Rawlins, and thanks to an unpaid mortgage he’s willing to do anything to ensure he keeps his house in 1940s Los Angeles. In order to make some fast money he agrees to find the elusive Daphne Money (Jennifer Beals), a well-known socialite who abruptly disappears while dating the man running for mayor. Easy falls down a dark rabbit hole and quickly uncovers a vast conspiracy full of corrupt politicians and cops as he searches for Daphne across the city. Don Cheadle steals every scene he's in as a hot-headed crook from Easy’s past who comes to L.A. to aid him in his search, and it helped put him on the map as an upcoming Hollywood star.

The Crying Game (1992)

Run Time: 111 Minutes

Rating: R

Genre: Thriller

Director: Neil Jordan

Cast: Stephen Rea, Miranda Richardson, Jaye Davidson, Forest Whitaker, Jim Broaddbent

The Crying Game begins when British soldier Jody (Forest Whitaker) is kidnapped by members of the Irish Republican Army and held captive in exchange for another IRA member to be released. While being held captive, Jody befriends volunteer IRA member Fergus (Stephen Rea) and the two become unlikely friends. Jody begs Fergus to find his girlfriend Dil and take care of her, and once Fergus flees the IRA he finds himself falling in love with Dil despite his better judgement while being hunted by IRA members. A suspenseful mash-up of action and romance infused with themes of morality, The Crying Game was critically acclaimed. Receiving a total of six Oscar nominations, director Neil Jordan won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and it went on to become a defining British film.

Run Time: 130 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Action Thriller

Director: Andrew Davis

Cast: Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, Sela Ward, Joe Pantoliano, Julianne Moore, Andreas Katsulas, Jeroen Krabbé

Ask anyone and they’ll say The Fugitive is one of the most iconic films of the 90s. Hollywood legends Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones came together to make the classic thriller, and it resulted in a box office smash. Ford stars as the well-respected Chicago surgeon, Dr. Richard Kimble, and he arrives home one day to find his wife dead with the killer still inside. The killer is a one-armed man, and the two fight each other before the one-armed man is able to escape. Kimble is then charged with the murder of his wife, and no one believes his story about finding the one-armed man in his home. On his way to prison, the bus transferring Kimble gets into a terrible car accident, which gives him the perfect opportunity to escape, and from there The Fugitive tracks him as he evades law enforcement in hopes of finding his wife's true killer. Jones plays the sharp-edged Deputy U.S. Marshall Sam Gerard in a memorable performance, and the two play an exciting cat and mouse game across highways and waterfalls. Based upon the popular 1960s television series under the same name, the film won multiple accolades and Jones went on to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Run Time: 154 Minutes

Rating: R

Genre: Crime

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Pam Grier, Robert Forster, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert De Niro, Bridget Fonda, Michael Keaton, Chris Tucker

Jackie Brown is arguably Quentin Tarantino’s most underrated film, but it packs a punch all the same. Pam Grier stars as the titular character and gives a career best performance as a flight attendant in over her head as she finds herself in the middle of a dangerous con that entails a murderous arms dealer and the police. Tarantino creates some of his greatest characters in Jackie Brown, featuring Robert De Niro as a stoned ex-convict, Samuel L. Jackson as a coldblooded criminal, and last but certainly not least, Robert Forster as the kindhearted bondsman Max Cherry. Forster received an Academy Award nomination for his performance, and his chemistry with Grier is one for the books as they plot a risky con while falling in love. The film marked a major departure from Tarantino’s previous film Pulp Fiction thanks to its understated, slow-burning plot as it revels in nostalgia for old caper films filled with lonely people. Based upon the book of the same name written by Elmore Leonard, Tarantino wrote the role for Grier as a longtime fan of her work, and she shines as both a cunning mastermind and gun-wielding hero trying to make it out alive. The result is a priceless crime thriller set in a dirty Los Angeles that should be in the talks when discussing Tarantino’s best films.

The Pelican Brief (1993)

Run Time: 141 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Genre: Thriller/ Mystery

Director: Alan J. Pakula

Cast: Denzel Washington, Julia Roberts, Sam Shepard, Tony Goldwyn, John Heard, John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci

Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts come together to solve a crime in The Pelican Brief, based upon the bestselling 1992 novel under the same name written by John Grisham. In a legal thriller full of murder and corruption, Roberts plays Tulane law student Darby Shaw, and she finds herself in trouble after writing a legal brief theorizing about the reason why two Supreme Court justices were recently assassinated. After giving it to her professor, who then passes it on to the head of the FBI, the professor is killed and Shaw has no choice but to go on the run after it turns out her theory is correct. She teams up with journalist Gray Grantham (Washington), and together they work to uncover the reason behind the assassinations before they or anyone else gets killed. The Pelican Brief contains a stacked cast of Hollywood heavyweights, and Stanley Tucci steals the show as an evil assassin on a mission.

Run Time: 122 minutes

Rating: R

Genre: Crime/ Action

Director: Katherine Bigelow

Cast: Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Lori Petty, Garey Busey, John G. McGinley, James Le Gros

A couple of surfers rob banks wearing the masks of previous corrupt presidents when they’re not riding waves in Point Break, the Kathryn Bigelow-directed cult-classic thriller from 1991. Dripping in Southern California charm and palm trees, Keanu Reeves co-stars as undercover FBI Agent Johnny Utah opposite Patrick Swayze as Bodhi, a skilled surfer who dreams of glory by riding a massive wave that comes once every fifty years in Australia. Until that day comes, he kills time by robbing banks with his friends, and Utah is sent to infiltrate the different surfer crews in order to uncover the men behind the masks.

Garey Busey gives a vibrant performance as Utah’s partner, FBI Agent Angelo Pappas, and as Utah befriends Bodhi he becomes intoxicated by their easy-going lifestyle and all the tasty waves. As they become friends, it becomes harder for each of them to do their jobs, and fans of the movie have come to love the brotherhood shared between the iconic characters. Lori Petty plays a supporting role as a tough surfer girl who teaches Utah to surf, and Reeves and Swayze are at the top of their game here as they perform some of the craziest stunts ever done in a movie, including jumping out of an airplane while doing summersaults in the sky. You don’t see that every day.

Presumed Innocent (1990)

Run Time: 127 minutes

Rating: R

Genre: Crime/ Murder Mystery

Director: Alan J Pakula

Cast: Harrison Ford, Brian Dennehy, Raul Julia, Bonnie Bedelia, Paul Winfield, John Spencer, Greta Scacchi

If you want a classic murder mystery thriller jammed with hardened cops, corrupt lawyers, and forbidden affairs, look no further than Presumed Innocent. Based upon the best-selling novel written by Scott Turow, the film doubles down as a legal thriller when well-respected lawyer Rusty Sabich (Harrison Ford) is accused of killing his colleague and former lover, Carolyn Polhemus (Greta Scacchi). Sabich claims he was framed, and Presumed Innocent is filled with heart-pounding courtroom drama as lawyers let spit and accusations fly through the air during his trial. Bonnie Bedelia plays Sabich’s supportive wife alongside Raul Julia as his defense lawyer, Paul Winfield in a memorable role as the judge presiding over the case, and a fast-talking John Spencer as a detective looking out for Sabich despite all the evidence pointing towards him as the killer.

Run Time: 127 minutes

Rating: R

Genre: Crime/ Murder Mystery

Director: David Fincher

Cast: Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow

Everything has a shadow cast over it in Seven, a bleak neo-noir murder mystery directed by David Fincher bathed in dirty streets and downtrodden detectives. Morgan Freeman stars as Detective William Somerset, and he’s decided to retire after seeing one too many deaths over the course of his long career. But before calling it quits, he solves one last particularly grizzly murder case that involves a crazed serial killer who goes around the city murdering his victims in the style of the seven deadly sins.

Brad Pitt co-stars as his newbie partner, David Mills, and together they track the killer all over town while stumbling upon gruesome murder scenes. Gwyneth Paltrow portrays Pitt’s wife, and as the two detectives get closer to solving the case, more danger follows them everywhere. Seven was one of 1995’s highest-grossing films at the box office and staying true to neo-noir form, makes a case for being one of the bleakest films out there with an infamous ending that’s hard to forget.

