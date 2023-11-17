Founded in 2012, the groundbreaking indie studio A24 are responsible for a plethora of modern film classics such as the genre-defying Everything Everywhere All At Once, Greta Gerwig's powerful indie coming-of-age story Lady Bird and the harrowing horror tale Hereditary. Rising through the ranks of the Hollywood studio system over the last decade, the underdog studio has quickly become celebrated among alternative film fans as a beacon of creativity, giving new artists working in the industry the opportunity to bring their visions to the screen.

Despite becoming notorious for its contributions to horror, A24 is hardly a one-trick pony, green-lighting projects from every genre, including several compelling dramas. Rife with signature quirky characters and harrowing undertones, here are the best dramas that every A24 lover, whether a newcomer or a decade-long connoisseur, must see from the studio's dense and ever-expanding catalog.

10 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' (2017)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Image via A24

When a young man with a vengeful grudge begins to insinuate himself into the life of renowned cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell), tensions rise, and forgotten transgressions threaten to resurface.

Brought to life by Greek-born director Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster), The Killing of a Sacred Deer is soaked with inspiration from the ancient Greek tragedies, linking it directly to some of the oldest and most cathartic stories and traditions humanity has ever shared. Existential and suspense-heavy, a masterful cast that includes Nicole Kidman (The Northman) and Barry Keoghan alongside Farrell, makes Sacred Deer an essential thriller not for the faint of heart.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer Release Date October 20, 2017 Director Yorgos Lanthimos Cast Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Barry Keoghan, Sunny Suljic, Denise Dal Vera Rating R Runtime 109

Watch on Netflix

9 'The Florida Project' (2017)

Directed by Sean Baker

Image via A24

An honest and compelling depiction of childhood wonder, filmmaker Sean Baker's The Florida Project is an immersive drama that tells the tale of Moonee (Brooklynn Prince), a six-year-old girl, and her ragtag group of friends. They fill the empty hours of their summer break at a budget hotel with imagination and childlike adventure. Meanwhile, the adults around them struggle with the realities of modern-day poverty.

At its core, The Florida Project explores the hard contrast between Walt Disney's vision for a so-called “community of tomorrow” and the real-world Florida Project, a sprawl of low-income housing that is more akin to the projects of Manhattan than to the wonder of Disney World.

The Florida Project Release Date October 6, 2017 Director Sean Baker Cast Brooklynn Prince, Christopher Rivera, Aiden Malik, Josie Olivo, Valeria Cotto, Edward Pagan Rating R Runtime 111

Watch on Fubo

8 'Room' (2015)

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson

Image via A24

Trapped and held captive for years, Room tells the surprisingly uplifting story of Jack (Jacob Tremblay) a five-year-old boy who has spent his entire life confined to a windowless space, and his 'Ma' (Brie Larson) who, despite their harrowing situation, dedicates herself to keeping Jack happy and safe by turning their prison into an imaginary universe of nurture and love simply named 'Room'.

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson (Normal People) and starring Larson before she donned the Captain Marvel suit, Room is both a deeply emotional and suspenseful journey that showcases the boundless love a mother has for her child. A vision brought to life by a stellar and heartbreaking performance from Larson, who won both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Actress for the role.

Room Release Date October 16, 2015 Director Lenny Abrahamson Cast Brie Larson, Megan Park, William H. Macy, Joan Allen, Amanda Brugel, Sean Bridgers Rating R Runtime 113 minutes

Watch on Max

7 'The Lobster' (2015)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Image via A24.

Set in a dystopian near future, the world of Yorgos Lanthimos' The Lobster is much like our own, aside from one major divergence, everyone is legally required to be in a romantic relationship. Those who fail to find love, and therefore fail to abide by the laws of the city, are sent to The Hotel where they must find a partner within 45 days or be turned into a beast and sent into the woods.

Brimming with imagination, The Lobster is a striking and delightful film that expertly walks the line separating drama and comedy, never stumbling by taking itself too seriously. Beautifully shot by cinematographer Thimios Bakatakis and packed with a stellar cast including Olivia Coleman, Rachel Weisz, and Jessica Barden, all of whom bounce off of a charming and transformative performance from Colin Farrell, who famously gained forty pounds for the role.

the lobster Release Date October 15, 2015 Director Yorgos Lanthimos Cast Lea Seydoux, Rachel Weisz, Colin Farrell, Ben Whishaw, John C. Reilly, Olivia Colman Rating R Runtime 118

Watch on Max

6 'Minari' (2021)

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung

Image via A24

Hopeful and endearing, challenging and devastating, writer-director Lee Isaac Chung recounts his rural US childhood with Minari, a fictional retelling of his time spent growing up on a farm in the 1980s. Following a Korean family as they move to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream, they face new life challenges and discover the true resilience of family.

Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Minari is a beautiful family drama that isn't so concerned with telling a story of racial tensions or cultural divides, rather focusing the majority of its drama inward on the aspirations of the immigrant families members who struggle against one another for what's best for the family.

Minari Release Date 2020-00-00 Director Lee Isaac Chung Cast Steven Yeun, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Will Patton Rating PG-13 Runtime 115

Rent on Amazon

5 'The Whale' (2022)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Image via A24

From visionary filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan) comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive, morbidly obese English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter while reflecting on his regrets and apologizing for his shortcomings.

Starring Brendan Fraser (The Mummy) who delivers a powerhouse performance as Charlie, the role is a glorious return to form for the beloved actor who won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role and even received a six-minute standing ovation from the audience after a screening at the Venice International Film Festival.

The Whale Release Date December 21, 2022 Director Darren Aronofsky Cast Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Ty Simpkins, Hong Chau Rating R Runtime 117 minutes

Watch on Fubo

4 'Aftersun' (2022)

Directed by Charlotte Wells

Image via A24

Charlotte Wells' feature debut, Aftersun, is a triumphant family drama showcasing equally confident and honest performances from Paul Mescal (Normal People) and nine-year-old newcomer Frankie Corio that would go on to win a plethora of Academy Awards, BAFTA, and Critic Choice Awards.

Following Calum and Sophie, a loving father and his young daughter who, while on a summer holiday, tangle with the challenges of adolescence, Aftersun is a searingly relatable film that captures a bittersweet metaphorical farewell between its characters as their relationship dynamic is about to change forever.

Watch on Fubo

3 'Moonlight' (2016)

Directed by Barry Jenkins

Quiet and Contemplative, Moonlight chronicles the life of a young black man, spanning three time periods from the earliest days of his difficult childhood spent growing up in a rough neighborhood to his adulthood struggles with sexuality and rejection, all while trying to find his place in the world.

Brought to life by Miami-born filmmaker Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk), Moonlight shares a powerful human story that is visually enthralling, emotionally overwhelming, and deeply moving. Heightened by a phenomenal ensemble cast, the film won the 2017 Academy Award for Best Picture.

Moonlight Release Date October 21, 2016 Director Barry Jenkins Cast Trevante Rhodes, Andre Holland, Janelle Monae, Ashton Sanders, Jharrel Jerome, Naomie Harris, Mahershala Ali Rating R Runtime 110

Watch on Max

2 'Past Lives' (2023)

Directed by Celine Song

Image via A24

Despite the aura of sadness woven throughout the fabric of filmmaker Celine Song's directorial debut, Past Lives is a complex and beautifully written celebration of life that ponders a very human question - "Am I where I'm supposed to be?".

Jumping between three respective periods, 1999, 2011, and 2023, audiences watch on as the lives of Korean ex-pat Nora (Greta Lee) and her childhood sweetheart Jung Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) continue to shift in opposite directions, despite their decades-spanning desire to reconnect. Heartbreakingly romantic and masterfully crafted by Song, Past Lives spends its runtime reflecting on childhood crushes, longing what-ifs, and realistic relationship expectations.

Past Lives Release Date June 23, 2023 Director Celine Song Cast Greta Lee, John Magaro, Teo Yoo, Moon Seung-ah Rating PG-13 Runtime 106 minutes

Rent on Amazon

1 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie

Image via A24

From acclaimed filmmakers, Josh and Benny Safdie (Good Time) comes the anxiety-inducing drama Uncut Gems, led by an explosive performance by Adam Sandler (Punch Drunk Love) as the compulsive diamond dealer Howard Ratner, who gambles and screws over a series of loan sharks in search of the ultimate score.

Regarded by most as the high point of Sandler's career, Uncut Gems is a must-watch film that envelopes the viewer from the moment it begins. Setting the tone from the beginning, Ratner lets a buddy borrow an expensive gem for good luck. What follows over the remaining 135 minutes is a series of bad decisions that accelerate the self-destruction of his work and family life.

Uncut Gems Release Date August 30, 2019 Director Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie Cast Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, The Weeknd, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Aranbayev Rating R Runtime 130

Watch on Netflix

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Films Like A24's 'Past Lives'