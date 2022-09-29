A24 has built a massive reputation for itself since the company was founded in 2012. In just a decade, the company has released a slew of critical and commercial hits, including Uncut Gems, Spring Breakers, and Green Room. A24 is arguably the most unique production company in the world.

They are not focused on a specific genre or theme. Instead, they opt to make films that are interesting, engaging, entertaining, and, most of all, an experience. With a whole host of A24 movies recently added to HBO Max, now is the perfect time to familiarize yourself with this quirky production company.

'Remember' - 7.4

Christopher Plummer delivers an incredibly poignant and touching performance in Remember, an A24 film directed by Atom Egoyan. The movie tells the story of an elderly man with dementia who, with the help of a fellow Auschwitz survivor, sets off in search of the person he believes was responsible for the death of his family.

Starring alongside Dean Norris and Henry Czerny, Plummer reminds audiences of his subtle brilliance in this slow-burn character study. That's not to say the film is without its tension, however, and while it is certainly not your typical thriller, it is an incredibly well-written and directed film that currently holds a rating of 7.4 on IMDB.

'The Lighthouse' - 7.4

No film is more indicative of the style and tone of A24 films than Robert Egger's The Lighthouse. The film, which was shot entirely in black and white, follows two lighthouse keepers as they attempt to hold onto their sanity while living on a remote island in the 1890s.

Starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse is a slow burn that really dives into the headspace of its two protagonists, watching as their hatred and resentment for one another slowly bubbles over into something more sinister. Audiences loved the creepy atmosphere of The Lighthouse, which is probably why it boasts a rating of 7.4 on IMDB.

'Moonlight' - 7.4

The drama of the 2017 Academy Awards overshadowed what should have been a monumental night for A24 and the cast and crew of Moonlight. The film, which was written and directed by Barry Jenkins, took home three awards on the night, including best film, but La La Land was initially read out on that strange night.

Despite the drama, Moonlight is a triumph. It follows a young African-American man as he grapples with his identity and sexuality while experiencing the difficulties of everyday life. A never-better Mahershala Ali won an Academy Award for his performance, which likely contributed to the movie's 7.4 rating on IMDB.

'Uncut Gems' - 7.4

We think we speak for everyone when we say that we are all loving the renaissance of Adam Sandler. The renaissance began with his unforgettable performance in Uncut Gems, a performance so good that many people still struggle to believe he wasn't nominated for an Academy Award.

Sandler played Howard Ratner, a quick-talking New York City jeweler who, with debts mounting and enemies closing in, must risk everything in the hope of saving his life. Sandler enjoyed working with the directors, the Safdie brothers, so much that they are reuniting for another project. Uncut Gems was incredibly well received and boasts a rating of 7.4 on IMDB.

'Lady Bird' - 7.4

Image via A24

Coming-of-age stories don't get any better than Lady Bird. The semi-biographical film, which was written and directed by Greta Gerwig, takes place in 2002 and follows a seventeen-year-old girl as she tries to find her place in the world while growing up in Sacramento.

Saorise Ronan plays the titular character, delivering a never-better performance as she explores the trials and tribulations of dating, friendship, and the problematic relationship that many daughters share with their mothers (Laurie Metcalf). Gerwig is currently busy at work on Barbie, a film that she hopes will be able to match the excellent 7.4 rating that Lady Bird holds on IMDB.

'Waves' - 7.5

As is often the case with A24 films, Waves boasts an exceptional cast filled with well-known and up-and-coming actors. To name just a few, Waves stars Sterling K. Brown, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Alexa Demie, and Lucas Hedges, making it no surprise that the film was so well received by critics and fans alike.

Waves follows a well-intentioned but dominating father as he and his family navigate their way through life in the wake of a tragedy. Waves is a touching story about how people can grow and come together even in the darkest of times. The emotional, moving film holds a rating of 7.5 on IMDB.

'The Florida Project' - 7.6

The Florida Project is one of the most aesthetically pleasing films of recent memory. Every single shot is a work of art, filled with bright colors and gloriously mundane locations, making audiences never want to blink. The film, co-written and directed by Sean Baker, follows a mischievous six-year-old girl who seeks adventure and bonds with her mother while living in a motel that is within touching distance of Walt Disney World.

Willem Dafoe leads a cast of largely unknown actors, all of whom deliver memorable and often sweet performances. Baker reunited with A4 for his follow-up movie, Red Rocket, which received mixed reviews. The Florida Project has a 7.6 rating on IMDB.

'Ex Machina' - 7.7

If you're looking for a masterclass in tension and intrigue, then Ex Machina is the movie for you. Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gartland, Ex Machina follows a young computer programmer selected to participate in a ground-breaking experiment in which he will assess the functionality and human quality of an advanced A.I.

Set predominantly in one location, Ex Machina is a claustrophobic thriller boasting sensational performances from Oscar Isaac, Domnhall Gleeson, and Alicia Vikander. Like all the best science fiction movies, Ex Machina is a movie that makes its audience sit back and think. Beloved by all, Ex Machina holds a 7.7 rating on IMDB.

'Room' - 8.1

Brie Larson is at her Academy Award-winning best in Room, giving an incredibly vulnerable and moving performance that resonated with audiences worldwide. The film, based on the best-selling novel of the same name, follows a mother (Larson) and her son (Jacob Tremblay) who finally gain their freedom after being held captive for seven years.

The decision to tell the story from the perspective of five-year-old Jack lends the film a sense of innocence, ensuring there is always a sense of hope, no matter how bleak the situation is. Room deserves to be seen by all, and it is no surprise that audiences opted to give it a very impressive 8.1 rating on IMDB.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' - 8.1

Everything Everywhere All At Once is, without a doubt, the biggest surprise of 2022. It recently became the first A24 film to gross over $100 million at the global box office, which should make it no surprise that it is deemed the best film ever made by A24, boasting a stellar rating of 8.1 on IMDB.

Directed by The Daniels, who is currently receiving a lot of Oscar buzz, Everything Everywhere All At Once follows a Chinese immigrant (Michelle Yeoh) who gets swept up in a crazy adventure in which she explores parallel realities while fighting to stop an evil entity from destroying reality. Yeoh is an absolute delight as Evelyn Wang, a woman who has been beaten down by life. It's no surprise that the film is considered one of the best releases of 2022, and it will take a great deal of effort for A24 to ever make a more entertaining movie than this.

