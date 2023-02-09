From 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' to 'Minari': The 10 Best Couples in A24 Films

While still a relative newcomer to the film industry, A24 is a film distribution and production company first established in 2012 by John Hodges that has consistently released incredible feats of cinema. These films have since become iconic staples of pop culture, such as Lady Bird, Moonlight, Midsommar, and most recently, Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, garnering love from critics and audiences alike.

RELATED: The Best A24 Films of All Time (And Where to Stream Them)

A24 has explored pretty much every genre there is, ranging from documentaries to thrillers, and has introduced its audience to some of the most interesting characters and stories ever put on the silver screen. Couples are, of course, no exception, so here are the best couples in A24 films just in time for a Valentine's Day movie night.

10 C and M — 'A Ghost Story' (2017)

Image via A24

While not actually given full names, C (Casey Affleck) and M (Rooney Mara) are a couple featured in the supernatural film A Ghost Story, which follows C's journey as a ghost eternally haunting the home he shared with M when he was still alive.

RELATED: 'A Christmas Carol' and Nine Other Films Featuring Friendly Ghosts

The film explores complex ideas such as mortality, eternity, and the ultimate fate of the universe, but it's the relationship and connection that C shares with his wife that remains ever-present. The film leaves its audience with severe emotional whiplash due to the sincere performances of both actors and the deep, unresolved yearning between the two. It's the type of film that lingers in one's mind even long after the credits roll, and it somehow manages to make existential dread one of the most romantic things ever, so it's a must-watch.

9 Waymond and Evelyn — 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

The genre-bending, absurdist comedy-drama, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a kaleidoscope of dazzling visuals and beautiful, surrealist montages scattered throughout its runtime that it's really no surprise why it's nominated for 11 Oscars and is currently A24's highest-grossing film ever made since Hereditary in 2018.

The film's protagonist, Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), is faced with the daunting task of saving the multiverse against the nihilistic threat of Jobu Tupaki (Stephanie Hsu) and is only able to do so through her husband, Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), due to his undying optimism and insistence on empathy. The plot might revolve around Evelyn's journey, but Waymond acts as the film's heart and Evelyn's guiding light toward kindness. It's a film filled to the brim with psychedelic imagery and features a wild plot, but it is still guaranteed to make anyone's eyes a little misty.

8 Chiron and Kevin — 'Moonlight' (2016)

Moonlight is a film directed by Barry Jenkins that follows the life of Chiron (played by Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevonte Rhodes) in three chapters of his life; childhood, adolescence, and adulthood. The film depicts his experiences with living during the height of the crack epidemic in Miami, as well as him coming to terms with his sexuality through his relationship with Kevin (played by André Holland and Jharrel Jerome)

RELATED: Every A24 Coming-of-Age Film, Ranked

The film is arguably A24's most tender and intimate, with the performances by all actors throughout the different time periods being emotionally stirring, powerful, and heartbreakingly compassionate. It explores the complexities of masculinity, vulnerability, and power through the eyes and experiences of a Black gay man and is easily one of the most beautiful movies ever made.

7 David and The Short-Sighted Woman — 'The Lobster' (2015)

A24 is no stranger to incredibly bizarre plots in its films, and Yorgos Lanthimos' 2015 absurdist black comedy The Lobster is no exception. Starring Colin Farrell as David, the plot takes place in a world where relationships are held paramount in society, and those who remain single are required to start romantic partnerships lest they be transformed into animals.

The film offers a scathing deep-dive into modern relationships and the existential pressure placed upon them while still offering a solid (albeit incredibly strange) love story between David and the unnamed loner woman (Rachel Weisz) that is devilishly biting and funny. It's a rom-com for people who hate rom-coms, even if its weirdness might be a bit too much for some people.

6 Jacob and Monica — 'Minari' (2020)

Starring and led by Steven Yeun as Jacob and Han Ye-ri as Monica in an intimate portrayal of family, life, assimilation, and the immigrant experience, Minari is a 2020 drama directed and written by Lee Isaac Chung that is partially based on Chung's own lived experience as a South-Korean immigrant living in the rural United States in the 1980s.

RELATED:10 Movies That Will Inspire You to Find Your New Beginning

The film explores the endless search for the fabled "American Dream" and the challenges that come from it, testing the family's resilience and the relationship between Jacob and Monica as husband and wife. The film might not be as flashy as Everything, Everywhere, All At Once, but it has enough heart and unrelenting tenderness to make it one of A24's very best.

5 Sutter and Aimee — 'The Spectacular Now' (2013)

When it comes to coming-of-age films that revolve around the trials and tribulations of high school romances, there isn't usually much to say that hasn't already been said by other iconic films that explore the full spectrum of teenage angst. However, the 2013 romantic drama The Spectacular Now manages to subvert tropes and offer something refreshing in a pretty saturated subgenre of film.

Starring Shailene Woodley as Aimee and Miles Teller as Sutter, The Spectacular Now is a heartfelt story about the realistic and messy aspects of teenage life without romanticizing it. It's a film about two young people dealing with the weight of growing up and responsibility, as well as displaying the undeniable power of forgiveness.

4 Donna and Max — 'Obvious Child' (2014)

Movies have incorporated the fear of losing reproductive rights in numerous films, such as Never Rarely Sometimes Always, but the refreshing casualness and normalcy that the topic is approached in the 2014 romantic-comedy drama Obvious Child. The approach is very much welcomed and appreciated when it feels like women's reproductive rights are in a perilous position, at least in the United States.

RELATED:Why 'Obvious Child' Is An Essential Movie About Reproductive Rights

Starring the always charming Jenny Slate as Donna and Jake Lacy as Max, Obvious Child tackles a mature subject with sensitivity but still doesn't steer away too far away from comedy, offering audiences a lighthearted take on the radical act of choice and independence. The relationship between Donna and Max is realistic, sweet, and supportive and only adds to the film's already delightful approach to a sensitive topic.

3 Emily and Luke — 'Waves' (2019

Another coming-of-age film by A24 that offers audiences something deeper than the generic story of boy-meets-girl, the 2019 coming-of-age drama Waves follows a family in American suburbia trying to stay together following trauma, loss, and the eternal ups and downs of life.

It's a character drama much more nuanced and introspective than other coming-of-age dramas, and the relationship between Emily (Taylor Russell) and Luke (Lucas Hedges) is a genuine and heartfelt portrayal of two people trying to support each other the best they can despite the circumstances of life. It's a story that doesn't shy away from tragedy but shows that only through genuine connections can one endure it.

2 Mary and Michael — 'The Lovers' (2017)

True to what the film's title would suggest, The Lovers is a 2017 romantic comedy directed by Azazel Jacobs starring the talents of Debra Winger and Tracy Letts as an estranged married couple who begin to re-ignite their relationship despite, and due to, both of them having extramarital affairs.

Related: 'The White Lotus' and 9 other Deliciously Wicked Satires of The Last Five Years

The film is a sardonic yet genuine fresh look at long-term relationships, marriage, the ethics of cheating, and heartbreak, while still maintaining a healthy dose of comedy. It is unexpectedly emotionally stirring and filled with tense moments, even amongst the humorous and magical chemistry between Winger and Letts.

1 Laura and Dean — 'On The Rocks' (2020)

Directed by the acclaimed auteur filmmaker Sofia Coppola, On The Rocks is a 2020 comedy-drama starring Rashida Jones, Bill Murray, and Marlon Wayans that follows a playboy and frequent cheater father (Murray) and a daughter (Jones) that work together to figure out whether her husband (Wayans) is cheating on her with a colleague.

RELATED: Every Sofia Coppola Film, Ranked According to IMDb

While maybe not one of Coppola's most influential works compared to her other films, On The Rocks makes for a satisfying dramedy that not only shows off Murray's eternal acting chops but also the complicated relationship between fathers and daughters, the power dynamics of relationships, as well as the importance of communication to keep a relationship alive and healthy.

KEEP READING: 8 A24 Films to Get Excited About in 2023