No studio seems to do movie trailers quite like A24. When it comes to blockbusters, movie trailers are often a fun way to inspire discourse from people who were already planning on seeing the film no matter what. But for indie movies, the stakes are much more severe, borderline life-and-death. A good trailer that captures people’s attention can mean the difference between an original low-budget movie managing to thrive or getting lost in the pop culture landscape. When these trailers don’t work, it’s crushing. When the stars align, though, and a great indie trailer emerges, suddenly, a previously unknown movie is on everybody’s radar. Within two and a half minutes, a motion picture has gone from being a wild card to a must-see event. Such is the power of a good trailer.

Some of the most famous A24 movies, like Ex Machina and Everything Everywhere All at Once, were doubtlessly bolstered in their theatrical runs by the excellent trailers A24’s marketing team concocted for them. The best of this studio’s trailers somehow creates concise and bite-sized samples of unique motion pictures that should be impossible to describe in a sentence. The seven greatest A24 movie trailers are a testament to this skill as well as how the studio’s marketing department has shown deftness in promoting a wide variety of movies over the years. Good trailers are integral to an indie movie’s success and the greatest trailers from A24 show why that importance is well-placed.

The Lighthouse (2019)

Madness lies in wait for those trapped inside the titular location of The Lighthouse. That’s apparent from the film’s teaser trailer, which makes no secret of just how unhinged the final cut of this Robert Eggers movie would be. Happily, it’s also upfront about the most wonderful unique visual qualities of the feature, such as its monochromatic color palette, period-appropriate dialogue, or its retro aspect ratio. The Lighthouse’s teaser introduced the very concept of this movie to the general public and, thankfully, A24’s marketing team didn’t construct that introduction around lying to people about what this film looked and felt like.

Similarly impressive is how well The Lighthouse captures the atmosphere of the final film without delving into dreaded spoilers. After watching this teaser, you don’t feel like you’ve just watched the entirety of The Lighthouse, but you do have a solid grasp of what it’s preparing to offer. As a cherry on top, the trailer’s second half is set to a lively sea chanty that immediately separated this teaser from the musical sensibilities of all other 2019 trailers. Marketing departments often use trailers to apologize for or minimize idiosyncratic aspects of oddball movies. For The Lighthouse, its transfixing teaser trailer reveled in all the unusual qualities that would make this feature a classic.

The Witch (2015)

The Witch was a breakthrough title for A24 on several levels, including establishing the studio’s ability to deliver lucrative indie horror movies. This extended to the project’s marketing campaign, which also set the precedent for A24’s marketing team knowing how to craft an eerie and unforgettable horror movie trailer.

What’s especially gripping about the primary trailer for The Witch is its ability to initially give moments room to breathe. The rapid-fire cuts of normal trailers are eschewed in favor of letting scenes like Anya Taylor-Joy playing an ill-fated game of peek-a-boo with a baby play out uninterrupted. The unsettling atmosphere of The Witch was vividly communicated with this decision, ditto the montage that closes out the trailer. This string of clips, set to a mixture of a child chanting and some creepy string music, is extremely unnerving in how the collision of inexplicable imagery and intricate audio makes you feel like you’re witnessing actual madness. It was an incredibly scary capper to a trailer that was the first, but far from the last, iconic horror movie trailer from A24.

The Bling Ring (2013)

Nothing indicates how The Bling Ring was one of the first A24 titles better than how this studio’s logo appeared in the Bling Ring teaser trailer. Showing up towards the start of this promo, A24 is presented in scribbled yellow text, a drastically different font than its normal logo. A24 trailers often deliver unique variations on the A24 logo, but it’s usually about arranging sheep, peaches, googly-eyes or countless other objects to emulate the recognizable font and shape of the A24 logo. The Bling Ring, by contrast, was one of the inaugural A24 titles, the studio had so little cache with moviegoers that maintaining consistency with its logo was an afterthought.

Beyond just featuring a distinctive take on the A24 logo, though, this Bling Ring teaser is still a remarkable piece of work. Dialogue is eschewed in favor of rapid-fire glimpses of debauchery and wealthy excess while pulsating music pounds on the soundtrack. You immediately get a feel for the overall vibes of the final movie without getting anything important spoiled. The shifts between glossy footage of partying and more intimate and ramshackle camcorder or home video footage is also a great touch. It subtly suggests the dissonance between the thrill of stealing and the consequences of that behavior. Though its logo may have looked a little skewed here, the Bling Ring teaser trailer helped establish A24’s gift for creating eye-catching trailers.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The 2017 Yorgos Lanthimos movie The Killing of a Sacred Deer is a strange beast of a movie that often leaves you chuckling at dark gags before recoiling in horror in the span of a single minute. It’s only fitting, then, that it should get an equally unique teaser. This piece of marketing gets much of its distinctive power from the song that accompanies it, a soft-spoken cover of Ellie Goulding’s “Burn.” Initially sung acappella, an increasingly eerie instrumental accompaniment begins to creep into the trailer as the images and dialogue become more and more intense.

All the while, striking slices of the film’s dialogue, such as Colin Farrell nonchalantly explaining how a doctor can never kill a patient, further ensure this trailer won’t be leaving your head anytime soon. Closing things out on a shot of Barry Keoghan’s smile, before the song returns to the acappella delivery for the title reveal, ensures that the unorthodox and unnerving atmosphere of the Sacred Deer teaser is consistent from beginning to end. Much like the film it’s promoting, this Killing of a Sacred Deer teaser trailer won’t be for everyone, but for the folks it resonates with, it’s downright unforgettable.

Lady Bird (2017)

In the pantheon of A24 movie trailers, admittedly, the Lady Bird trailer isn’t as form-breaking as its brethren. Even if its structure isn’t unprecedented though, this core part of the Lady Bird marketing campaign is still an incredible piece of work, even just from a tonal standpoint. The Lady Bird trailer gracefully transitions from comedic coming-of-age antics, like a teenage girl dropping out of a car to avoid further conversing with her mom, to a melancholy montage that hinges on the struggles of growing up. It all feels cohesive yet is still able to capture so many of the complex emotions that define one’s teenage years.

In retrospect, it’s also impressive how this trailer manages to offer viewers a tease, but not overwhelmingly spoil, all the joys of the various supporting performances within Lady Bird. The likes of Timothée Chalamet, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Tracy Letts all get to show up and deliver a memorable line or two, in the process teeing up what wonderful performances audiences get from these artists in the final product. Lady Bird’s trailer can highlight so many great actors without feeling super crowded or unfocused. Such a remarkable feat looks downright effortless in the hands of such a well-crafted and moving trailer.

Hereditary (2018)

Strangely enough, nothing speaks to the effectiveness of the Hereditary trailer more than the trailer for another movie. When the first trailer for Pet Sematary dropped a few months after Hereditary’s theatrical debut, it was striking how similar it was to the Hereditary trailer. A reliance on string instruments, the camera constantly lingering on the creepy behavior of kids, a specific noise being repeated over and over again, it all seemed tailor-made to make this Stephen King adaptation remind people of Hereditary. Why wouldn’t this trailer try to channel the magic of Hereditary? This Ari Aster movie’s trailer really was one for the ages in terms of conveying such unshakeable creepiness.

What’s especially impressive about that creepiness is the escalating sense of madness within the trailer. What starts out just sad with a funeral gradually reaches truly surreal sights as a closing montage features Nat Wolff banging his head on a desk, Toni Collette bellowing out “I am your mother!”, and a figure is shown walking around while being on fire. It’s all paced perfectly to ensure this trailer goes out with a truly unnerving bang. On top of all that, one of the trailer’s opening shots, which leads into a variation of the A24 logo buried underground, conceals a spoiler for one of the main characters in plain sight without anyone who hasn’t seen the movie realizing it. No wonder other movies tried to mimic it, the Hereditary trailer is an impressively horrifying feat from start to finish.

Uncut Gems (2019)

The Uncut Gems trailer isn’t just the best trailer produced by A24, it’s also one of the greatest trailers created in the 2010s. Miraculously, the anxious and intense atmosphere weaved by directors Josh and Benny Safdie is preserved perfectly within this trailer. A significantly smaller runtime compared to the feature it’s promoting has not diluted this trailer’s ability to convey how every one of Howie’s (Adam Sandler) desperate actions instills the viewer with an inspectable sense of dread. It’s remarkable.

It's also impressive just how every line chosen for the trailer is so distinctive and quotable, just the kind of feat you want for your marketing materials. Everything from “I disagree!” to “I heard you resurfaced your whole swimming pool!” are just the kind of lines you want to toss back and forth between your friends, thus ensuring that the Uncut Gems trailer is going to be lodged into your brain for a long time to come. Throw in a great song whose most intense moments really do make you feel like you’re watching the world itself unravel in real-time and the Uncut Gems trailer is guaranteed to leave your toes curling up in anxiety. A perfect taste of what the finished movie has to offer.