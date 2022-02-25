Read update A24 continues to garner a loyal following from around the globe who look forward to every new film from the entertainment company. Recent releases like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Marcel the Shell with Shoes On highlight the way the list of the best A24 movies is often changing.

Despite being one of Hollywood’s youngest production companies, A24 has consistently released a range of top-tier films and television series. Spanning Oscar-winning gems like Ladybird and Moonlight to decidedly darker debuts like Uncut Gems and Midsommar, the film house has been the quiet achiever in a field of otherwise-flashy big-budget companies.

With a slew of new offerings in the works, A24 shows no signs of slowing down. Now sought by a stack of starry actors and with some 25 Academy Award nods to its name, the production company has left its mark on Tinseltown, perhaps most notably through their best movies that are classics in the making.

'Midsommar' (2019)

Available to stream on Showtime and Kanopy.

Of all genres, A24 seems to have an affinity for horror, and it made good on this promise in the form of the psychological jigsaw that was Midsommar. Enjoyed by audiences and critics alike, the Ari Aster-directed thriller was praised for its meticulous filmmaking and the chilling central performance from Florence Pugh.

Despite a snub from the typically horror-averse Academy, the film’s jarring ending was enough to spawn a thousand Reddit theories and, allow Midsommar to more than earns its place in A24’s upper echelons.

'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Available to stream on Peacock Premium.

Hollywood loves a comedian-turned-"serious" actor moment, and nowhere is this arc more deftly executed than in Adam Sandler’s brilliant performance as a skeevy jeweler in Uncut Gems. The protagonist lives with a gambling addiction and struggles with difficult choices in the frantic, dizzying movie.

Stacked with cameos from the likes of The Weeknd and featuring a strong supporting performance from Kevin Garnett, the follow-up to the Safdie brothers’ 2017 film Good Time (another A24 title) continued the siblings’ gritty streak with a script that boasts the fourth-highest usage of the f-word in film history.

'Moonlight' (2016)

Available to stream on Showtime, Hoopla and Kanopy.

If it were a lesser movie, Moonlight might’ve been overshadowed by its role in one of the biggest blunders in Oscar history, but the film’s almost-universal praise allowed it to shine all on its own. The coming-of-age story was groundbreaking in its portrayal of Black queerness and paired its stunning visual palette with thoughtful character work led by Alex Hibbert in his acting debut.

Enigmatic as its ending might be, the film cleaned up on the awards circuit, earning Mahershala Ali his first Oscar nomination and later making history as the rightful (albeit mishandled) recipient of Best Picture.

'Lady Bird' (2017)

Available to stream on Showtime and Kanopy.

Deemed by many as the defining bildungsroman film, Lady Bird excelled on all fronts, winning audiences over with its pitch-perfect performances and quiet profundity. The tale of Saoirse Ronan’s titular character as she outgrows her hometown is a universal one, putting writer-director Greta Gerwig on the map with her authentic portrait of adolescence.

Gerwig would later earn her first-ever Best Director nod for her work but was controversially snubbed a few years later for Little Women, a film that reunited her muses in Ronan and Timothée Chalamet.

'Eighth Grade' (2018)

Available to stream on Showtime and Kanopy.

Image via A24

For all its fascination with horror, A24 is just as interested in coming-of-age tales, with Eighth Grade marking the production company’s most recent entry into the genre. In signature fashion, Bo Burnham’s directorial debut offers all the wit and earnestness he’s known for and finds a killer writer-actor combo in Elsie Fisher.

While less flashy than some of its big-budget A24 peers, Eighth Grade elevates itself with a sharp take on internet culture (a craze Burnham later mastered with his Netflix special Inside), allowing it to quietly achieve top-tier status.

'The Farewell' (2019)

Available to stream on Showtime and Kanopy.

Awkwafina’s dramatic turn as a granddaughter in mourning was based on the true events of the writer and director Lulu Wang. The Farewell's minimalist cinematography shined a new light on its Chinese-American setting and offered a wholesome portrait of culturally specific yet universally-relatable family dynamics.

Marrying the characters’ grief with unexpected comedic deft, Wang’s sophomore film more than cemented her place as a director to watch and made deserved strides for Asian representation.

'Ex Machina' (2014)

Available to stream on HBO Max and Kanopy.

Thrilling, crisp, and sharply critical of burgeoning tech, Ex Machina wowed audiences with the story of a science experiment gone rogue. What the film lacked in big-budget spectacle it more than made up for with meticulous attention to detail, making for one of A24’s most successful science fiction offerings.

Like Black Mirror before it, Ex Machina uses Ava to speculate on the implications of AI after the carefully-programmed robot becomes aware of her imprisonment. While it’s a success across the board, the film’s killer finale (pun intended) is enough to earn its place as being among the best in the A24 catalog.

'Room' (2015)

Available to stream on HBO Max and Kanopy.

Starring Brie Larson in her breakout role, 2015’s Room tells the harrowing story of an abductee and her son who, after escaping seven-year captivity, adjust to life on the outside with varying results. The film was adapted from a novel of the same name and would go on to launch Jacob Tremblay’s career.

Equal parts thrilling and dramatic, Room boasts one of 2015’s best soundtracks and topped multiple best movie lists for that year. An underdog among more flashy titles, Room deserves all the praise and attention it gets nonetheless.

'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' (2021)

Available to rent on Apple TV.

Dean Fleischer Camp’s directorial debut is a weird and fun comedy-drama centered on an endearing shell, Marcel, who lives with his grandma, Connie. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On reveals the way the protagonist was separated from the rest of his community, but manages to get help from a documentary filmmaker (Camp) who spots Marcel in his Airbnb.

The quirky film is gut-busting, moving and poignant all at once. Aside from being wholly unique, it's impossible not to fall in love with the charming titular character, who reminds audiences about the things that truly matter.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Available to stream on Showtime.

At this point, Everything Everywhere All at Once needs no introduction. Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film became an international hit thanks to its wild, wacky, and touching portrayal of Evelyn Wang's story. The busy protagonist struggles with juggling her failing marriage, unsuccessful business and messy relationship with her daughter. Things become even more complicated when Evelyn learns that she's the only one who can save the multiverse.

Often considered the best A24 film to date, viewers are bound to find a reason to fall in love with the movie. Whether it's the artistic visuals and hilarious absurdist moments or its philosophical themes and relatable characters, there are so many aspects that work together incredibly well and make this film a must-see for any fan of the studio.

