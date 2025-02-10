Not many independent studios have left as big a mark on modern cinema as A24. Founded in 2012, the company started as a small distribution house but quickly built a reputation for bold, thought-provoking films that pushed the boundaries of storytelling. Early successes like Spring Breakers and The Witch set the tone for A24’s unique blend of arthouse aesthetics and broad appeal. A24 succeeded in drawing in a loyal audience hungry for films that defied traditional Hollywood conventions by giving platforms to daring filmmakers like Robert Eggers, Halina Reijn and Ti West. Just last year, they produced and distributed stellar movies like The Brutalist, I Saw the TV Glow and Sing Sing.

Over a decade later, A24 has cemented itself as a dominant force in both indie and mainstream cinema, earning widespread critical acclaim and multiple Academy Award wins. The studio’s biggest achievement came in 2023 when it became the first independent studio to win Best Picture, Best Director, and all the four acting awards in a single Oscar ceremony. With exciting new movies on the horizon, the studio shows no sign of slowing down. While it's hard to pick favorites from the rich A24 catalog, let's take a look at 10 must-watch movies from the indie studio.

10 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Directed by Alex Garland

Image via A24

In Ex Machina, a young programmer named Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) wins a contest to spend a week at the secluded home of his employer, Nathan (Oscar Isaac), the genius CEO of a major tech company. Caleb learns he’s been chosen to participate in an experiment: conducting a Turing test on an advanced AI named Ava (Alicia Vikander). As Caleb interacts with Ava, he begins to question the true nature of her consciousness—and his own role in the experiment.

Alex Garland’s directorial debut turned out to be one of the best in modern sci-fi. Ex Machina stands out for its thought-provoking exploration of AI and morality in the age of technology, which are all still relevant today. Vikander’s performance is both nuanced and haunting, instantly catapulting her to mainstream cinema. With its sleek production design, gripping storytelling, and a finale that lingers long after the credits roll, Ex Machina solidified Garland as a visionary director. While A24 only picked up distribution rights for this film, the studio continues its collaboration with Garland, with the hit Civil War and the upcoming Warfare.

9 Uncut Gems (2019)

Directed by Josh & Benny Safdie

Image via A24

Directed by the Safdie Brothers who made the A24-distributed Good Time, Uncut Gems follows Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a New York jeweler with a dangerous gambling addiction. When he acquires a rare Ethiopian black opal, Howard believes it’s his ticket to paying off his debts and securing a better future. But as he places increasingly reckless bets, nothing goes according to his plans and his life spirals into chaos.

Uncut Gems is a relentless, anxiety-inducing energy that never lets up until the credits roll. The Safdies crafted a pulse-pounding thriller that immerses viewers in Howard’s high-risk world, amplified by the film’s chaotic pacing, overlapping dialogue, and a pulsating score by Daniel Lopatin. Sandler delivers one of his career-best performances, trading his comedic persona for a flawed yet compelling character. The Safdies haven't made another feature film together since, but both of them will be releasing new films produced by A24, Marty Supreme and The Smashing Machine, directed by Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie, respectively.